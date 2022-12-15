Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places In ReadingTed RiversReading, PA
Berks County, PA's Restaurant from Controversial Chain Closes PermanentlyMonica Leigh FrenchWyomissing, PA
Small Town Spotlight: Holiday Shopping in Lititz, PAMelissa FrostLititz, PA
Grocery Outlet opening another discount supermarket location in Pennsylvania next weekKristen WaltersLebanon, PA
Ponduce Farms in Elysburg is a Christmas WonderlandSara CwiertniewiczElysburg, PA
Related
WGAL
Early morning barn fire in Cumberland County
In Cumberland County, crews responded to a barn fire just before 6:30 Sunday morning. County control says the fire was in the 800 block of West Old York Road in Dickinson Township. County control says no one was injured, and there were no reports of any animals inside. The scene...
abc27.com
Tractor trailer fire closed portion of I-83 in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police were on the scene of a tractor-trailer fire that occurred on Interstate 83 during the early morning hours of Sunday, Dec. 18 in York County. According to State Police, the fire occurred around mile marker 36 near Fairview Township, York County....
abc27.com
2 alarm fire damages building in Lancaster County
WEST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A 2-alarm fire damaged a structure during the morning hours of Saturday, Dec. 17. According to a Facebook post from West Willow Fire Company, the call came in around 10:47 a.m. on Saturday morning for a fire in the single block of Batt Avenue.
local21news.com
Emergency crews respond to reports of a vehicle into structure in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Emergency responded Sunday afternoon to a reported vehicle into a structure in York County. According to County 911, it happened around 3:30 PM on Springwood Road in York Township. There were no reports of injuries, officials say.
WGAL
Crews battle fire in Lancaster County
Crews battled a fire in Lancaster County Saturday morning. Emergency dispatchers say the fire was near the intersection of Batt Avenue and Will0w Street Pike in West Lampeter Township. According to dispatchers, the fire started in a garage and spread to the house. The fire marshal has been called to...
skooknews.com
Tractor Trailer Snaps Pole and Damages Front of Port Clinton Hotel
A tractor trailer damaged the front of a restaurant in Port Clinton early Saturday morning. The incident occurred around 4:00am, Saturday, along Route 61 when a tractor trailer veered into a utility pole and destroyed the front porch Port Clinton Hotel restaurant. The truck came to a stop nearly missing...
abc27.com
Police looking for package thief in Cumberland County
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Silver Spring Township are looking for a suspect they say stole packages off of a resident’s porch. According to police, shortly after 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, an unidentified man stole packages from the doorstep of a residence on the 100 block of Kensington Place in Mechanicsburg. The suspect then left in a dark-colored sedan.
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Road Work Scheduled for Next Week
----------------------------------------------- Butler, Mahanoy, West Mahanoy, Ryan and Rush Twps. Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging. Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM. ------------------------------ Frailey Twp. Road name: Interstate 81 South. Between: Exit 116 (PA 901) and Exit 104 (PA 125) Type of work: Crack Sealing. Restriction: Southbound...
Trucker charged after rig hits PennDOT pickup, fire unit at I-80 accident scene in Pa.
MILTON - An Indiana truck driver has been charged after his rig struck a PennDOT pickup truck and a fire vehicle at the scene of an accident Thursday on I-80 in Northumberland County. Karanjeet Singh, 28, of Noblesville, was charged with driving too fast for conditions, state police said Friday....
Vehicle 'Impaled' By Guardrail In Northampton County Crash: Authorities (PHOTOS)
A vehicle was “impaled” by a guardrail Thursday morning after it slid off Route 22 in Northampton County due to the icy road conditions, authorities said. (Scroll for photos). The Palmer Municipal Fire Department responded to the crash with the Bethlehem Township Volunteer Fire Company on Route 22...
Police locate man wanted on multiple felonies in Jersey Shore
Jersey Shore, Pa. — A man wanted for reportedly trying to run over a man who was holding an infant was picked up in Jersey Shore without incident after a day-long search on Friday by police. The Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police Department issued a warrant for the arrest of Andrew Daniel MacGill for several felonies stemming from a domestic incident on December 15. Police requested help from the public in locating the 23-year-old MacGill after he fled an area near the 800 block of Antes...
skooknews.com
Pottsville Fire Displaces Two Families
A fire late Thursday displaced two families in Pottsville. Just before 11:00pm, firefighters were called to 1325 West Norwegian Street, for a possible structure fire. Chief 68 along with police arrived and found heavy smoke pouring from the third floor of the half double at 1325 and 1327. The families...
Crews battle overnight fire in Pottsville
POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Crews battling an overnight blaze in Schuylkill County. It happened on West Norwegian Street in Pottsville just before 11 Thursday night. Homes in this neighborhood are close together. Firefighters went door to door, getting people out. There's no word if anybody got hurt, how the fire...
WGAL
Cumberland County woman's mission to save injured hawk turns into wild ride
Sometimes, a good deed turns into quite a story. A Cumberland County woman has a tale to tell about her drive to Lancaster County along with an injured hawk. The red-tailed hawk is recovering at Raven Ridge Wildlife Center after being hit by a car. "I just got off work....
WGAL
Lancaster County bridge closed after being damaged in crash
WEST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — PennDOT is checking a bridge in Lancaster County that was damaged Friday by a crash. The crash happened at East Queen Street and Steinmetz Road in West Cocalico Township. The bridge is closed and PennDOT will decide when it can reopen.
Evicted tenant allegedly breaks into apartment
Berwick, Pa. — A tenant who was evicted from a Berwick apartment broke a window to get back into the home to sleep, police say. Robert W. Guire, 64, had been removed from his apartment at 215 E. Front Street by the Columbia County Sheriff's Department in November after being evicted by the landlord. When the landlord arrived at the apartment on Dec. 1 to clean it, Guire was sleeping inside the apartment, according to charges. He'd reportedly broken a window to get into the home because the locks had been changed, Guire told Berwidck Officer Randy Gaugler. Guire, who police say is homeless, was charged with criminal trespass and criminal mischief. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Monday at 9 a.m. at District Judge Richard Cashman's office. Docket sheet
Central Pa. creamery damaged in fire; GoFundMe launched
A Cumberland County creamery is asked for the public’s help rebuilding after fire tore through the business. An early Tuesday morning electrical fire in Newburg destroyed Keswick Creamery’s milking parlor, milk house and cheese plant, according to a GoFundMe organized to help the business rebuild. All of the...
Elderly victims lose $7,220 in telephone scam
Lewisburg, Pa. — An elderly couple in Union County lost more than $7,200 after they fell for a Publishers Clearing House phone scam. State police at Milton say someone called the victims around Nov. 12 and led them to believe they had won the Publishers Clearing House sweepstakes. The unknown suspect asked the victims to send money to cover costs associated with their win. The victims sent two checks, one for $5,770 and the other for $1,450. State police are reminding the public to be aware of such phone scams in which the winners are asked to send money.
skooknews.com
Santa Makes Visit to Fountain Springs Area
Santa continued his tour of Schuylkill County on Sunday evening and made a visit to the Fountain Springs area. With the help of the Fountain Springs and Engelwood fire companies, the jolly old elf rode around the township on top of a fire truck handing out candy to kids. He...
Pa. workplace shooter was ex-boyfriend of victim: report
Berks County authorities have identified the man they believe to have been the shooter in a Dec. 15 incident that seriously wounded two people at a Wyomissing medical building before the shooter took his own life. Xavier Starks, 23, of Reading, was identified by investigators as the man found deceased...
Comments / 0