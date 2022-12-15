WATCH: Curious Seal Snatches Hood From Scuba Diver

Photo by: Brett Monroe Garner

We get excited whenever we get a video of seals interacting with us humans. In this new Twitter video, we were in awe as a playful seal had a funny moment with a diver. As the video shows, the curious creature is oddly fascinated with the diver’s hood. For nearly a minute, the spotted seal bits at the aquatic adventurer’s hood, seemingly thinking the gear was a snack. Check out the viral clip below.

After it was posted, users flocked to the replies to leave a comment. However, most users were shocked that the diver could stay so calm.

“He may be an experienced scuba diver, but this doesn’t look right or normal,” one person wrote. Another replied, writing, “I feel like I wouldn’t be cool with a wild carnivore chewing on my head but that’s just me.”

However, this isn’t the first time seals have been playful with divers. Several months ago, a seal playfully distracted a person from their snorkeling excursion. Despite this, it seemed like the snorkeling enthusiasts were ecstatic about having a partner.

Then, the seal leaps excitedly in the air as the diver jumps and down with the creature. Then, viewers also see another seal in the distance looking to get in on the fun.

Many humans view the marine mammal as a cute and cuddly sea pup. They’re known for their unique sounds, the way they sunbathe, and how they clap their flappers. However, don’t let this fool you. Seals have been known to attack humans who get too close. You’ll likely see this during their mating season when they have more hormones and are protective of their space. As a result, seals will attack whoever to protect themselves or their babies if they feel threatened.

Mama seal goes after woman at Hawaiian beach

For instance, in July, a 60-year-old California elementary school teacher was seriously hurt while swimming in Hawaii. During the incident, a mother monk seal became protective of her young and went after the woman.

According to reports from an eyewitness, the seal briefly lost her baby before coming across the woman at Kaimana Beach. After the seal located her pup, the seal went after the woman.

“So I guess that’s mother’s instinct to protect her pup,” said witness Curt Otsuka. “Everybody was yelling careful, careful getaway.”

A clip showed the seal pulling the woman under the water for a terrifying few moments. Thankfully, bystanders and a man in a boat helped her get to safety.

The woman suffered injuries to her face and her back. Later, her husband released a statement about the incident.

“My wife had a swim cap on, and her head was in the water when both seals appeared,” he said. “She could not hear 50 or so people on the beach screaming for swimmers to get out of the water. She then stands up and hears the people screaming and waving at her.”