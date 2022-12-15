Read full article on original website
Porterville Recorder
St. Thomas puts home win streak on the line against North Dakota
North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (6-7) at Saint Thomas Tommies (9-4) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: St. Thomas -7.5; over/under is 142.5. BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas hosts North Dakota looking to continue its seven-game home winning streak. The Tommies have gone 5-0 at home. St. Thomas is third in the Summit with 13.9...
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Derby' game
SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily Derby" game were:. 1st:3 Hot Shot-2nd:11 Money Bags-3rd:12 Lucky Charms, Race Time: 1:48.39. (1st: 3 Hot Shot, 2nd: 11 Money Bags, 3rd: 12 Lucky Charms; Race Time: one: 48.39) Estimated jackpot: $430,000. ¶ To win...
Poterville Flag Football All-Stars win State title
The Porterville 11-12-year-old All-Stars flag football team won a hard fought 7-6 game to win the Southern California Municipal Athletic Federal State Championship recently in Pasadena. In the first game, Porterville beat Zuza 12-6. Porterville was led by head coach Rudy Cortez and assistant coaches Ernie Cortez, Lasite Luke, and...
