Prison sucks but it isn't as bad as you might think. Just follow the rules and you'll be fine. And I'm talking about the convict rules, not the facility rules.
I don't know about any of y'all but I been to prison in Mississippi and it sucks truthfully.you get a phone call at county but not at processing into the pen and after that it depends on where you get set to and then you have certain times you can call or do anything so. just my point of view
my husband and I worked both as correctional officers for 23 years each. people watch to much TV on what it's like. But we all know the ones that have drug charges are getting out soon like Britney Griner.
