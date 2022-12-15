ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

Meta just halted a major data centre project to focus on AI

Meta has axed a major data center expansion in Odense, Denmark, laying off the primary contractor on two facilities in the country. According to reporting by Data Centre Dynamics (opens in new tab), the move come as a result of a pivot by the company towards building data centers whose technology is more suited to the demands of modern AI workloads.
TEXAS STATE
TechRadar

How the cost of energy crisis trickles down to data centers as an end user

Due to the conflict in Ukraine and disruptions in the flow of natural gas across Europe, energy prices are increasing around the world. While some governments are taking steps to cap the increase, the likelihood that there will still be an increase over the coming months is high. Companies that...
TechRadar

AWS CISO: Why our new Security Lake is a game-changer for the industry

The recent AWS re:Invent 2022 event in Las Vegas saw the cloud giant unveil a host of new releases across its technology portfolio, but this year, one of the biggest launches was about keeping data safe. Amazon Security Lake is a new security-focused data lake service aimed at helping users...
TechRadar

ExpressVPN just proved the security of its software with new audits

After confirming to have aced three independent security audits only about a month ago, ExpressVPN has just released the results of further testing on its software. Again, the provider seems to have passed these latest audits with full marks. This time, cybersecurity experts from Cure53 were called to assess ExpressVPN...

Comments / 0

Community Policy