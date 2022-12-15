ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ramona, CA

Father warns about how serious flu can be for kids as 10-year-old son battles virus

By Mary Kekatos
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pIECv_0jjyXT3N00

A father is warning about how serious the flu can be , especially for children, as his 10-year-old son remains hospitalized with the virus.

Cory Tamborelli, from Ramona, California -- about 34 miles northeast of San Diego -- said his son, Tristan, first started experiencing flu symptoms about a week and a half ago.

'A fever and a little bit of a runny nose," he told ABC News local affiliate KGTV .

MORE: Some schools close to stem flu outbreaks -- but is it a good long-term solution?

However, the young boy's condition rapidly deteriorated and within 48 hours, Tristan was unresponsive.

"He was limp, couldn't move, couldn't talk. It was the most scared I've ever been in my life," Tamborelli said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xDe7r_0jjyXT3N00
STOCK PHOTO/Getty Images - PHOTO: A mother holds her child's hand while she is hospitalized, in a stock image.

Tristan was life-flighted to Rady Children's Hospital in San Diego, where he tested positive for two strains of flu, according to an update from his aunt, Sara Presley Scott.

Doctors discovered that Tristan's liver and kidney were failing. He was rushed to the pediatric intensive care unit, where he was sedated and placed on a ventilator.

His aunt said he needed to be placed on dialysis to help support his non-functioning kidney.

"It was so bad. I was scared he wasn't going to make it. You feel helpless," Tamborelli said. "Nothing you can do."

Hospitals across the country have been reporting that they are at capacity or near capacity as the flu season has started earlier than usual.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention , some children are at higher risk of developing flu-related complications including infants, those up to age 5, American Indian/Alaskan Native children, and those up to age 18 with chronic health problems.

MORE: Health officials make urgent push for flu and COVID shots as hospitals feel the strain

Tristan falls into that latter category. Tamborelli told KGTV that his son suffered a stroke as an infant and, as a result, has several underlying conditions including epilepsy and a blood clotting disorder.

"Each year, millions of children get sick with seasonal flu, thousands of children are hospitalized and some children die from flu," according to the CDC .

Currently, children age 4 and under are being hospitalized at a rate of 42.3 per 100,000 and children between ages 5 and 17 at a rate of 17.9 per 100,000 -- the highest rates recorded since the 2009-10 season, which was the year of the swine flu outbreak, CDC data shows.

Additionally, at least 21 pediatric deaths have been recorded so far this season.

Tristan has since come off the ventilator and his condition is starting to improve, although doctors told his family it will likely be a long road to recovery.

Now, Tamborelli is urging families to make sure their children are vaccinated as the U.S. heads into the colder weather months.

According to CDC data , about 42.5% of all children have been vaccinated as of the week ending Nov. 26, the latest date for which data is available.

MORE: Suffering from flu, RSV or COVID-19? How you can tell the difference

This is similar to the 40.9% of children who were vaccinated this time last year but less than the 46.9% who were in 2020.

This year, a CDC study -- conducted alongside other experts -- found that flu shots were 75% effective against life-threatening influenza.

Tamborelli said Tristan's flu shot from his pediatrician was delayed last month but is advising other parents not to delay and to be on the lookout for flu symptoms.

"Keep an eye out. If they get sick, and you're not sure, take them to the hospital," he told KGTV. "I'd hate to have anyone else go through this."

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Fifteen children have died from Strep A in the UK in recent weeks. Could an outbreak in the US follow?

What started as a common bacterial infection ended in death for fifteen children infected with Strep A in Britain. Health authorities have issued a dire warning to parents in the UK as the number of child deaths caused by the infection continues to rise. The latest victim, a five-year-old girl from Ireland, became severely ill last week before dying from Strep A-related complications on Monday. Although pediatric patients usually experience mild symptoms such as fever, swollen tonsils and lymph nodes, complications may arise when the infection gets into the bloodstream, leading to a potentially deadly illness known as Invasive Group...
UTAH STATE
WebMD

COVID Infection, Vaccination Linked to Rare Heart Condition

Dec. 13, 2022 – A rare and debilitating heart condition known as postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, or POTS, was one of the first post-COVID health disorders that puzzled doctors early in the pandemic. One of the hallmark symptoms is feeling dizzy, tired, or faint while standing. Now, a new study confirms a link between POTS and COVID-19 infection.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WHNT News 19

When will flu and RSV peak?

Tracking by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows both illnesses ramping up quickly since early fall — shaking up the transmission patterns we've seen the past few years.
ALABAMA STATE
NBC News

Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer. These are the disease's early signs.

Following the news that actor Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer at age 71, several doctors and cancer specialists urged people to get the recommended screenings for the disease. Alley's manager confirmed to NBC News on Tuesday that the actor died of colon cancer. Alley’s family said in a statement...
PIX11

Feeling sick but testing negative? Doctors explain why

You've got the sore throat, runny nose and cough (or any of the other most common COVID-19 symptoms right now), but when you swab your nose and take a test, it comes out negative. Does it mean you're in the clear? Sick with something else?
The Independent

Family’s agony over 17 year-old mother who died after she was starved of oxygen giving birth

The parents of a 17-year-old new mother who died of a cardiac arrest after a traumatic C-section have called for ‘lessons to be learnt’ from her death.Teegan Barnard suffered a cardiac arrest around two hours after delivering her healthy baby boy, Parker, at St Richard’s Hospital in Chichester on September 9, 2019.She was starved of oxygen and suffered a severe brain injury before being discharged from hospital to spend her final days at the family home in Havant, Hants.She died on 7 October, 2019, but she could have survived if her doctors had relieved air pressure in her chest caused...
shefinds

Doctors Say This Is The Worst Drink To Have In The Morning For People Who Struggle With Indigestion

Morning routines are personal. From the way you like your toast (P.S. here’s the healthiest way to make it!) to whether you prefer to roll out of bed or get a morning workout in, many of us are particular about how we start our days. Oftentimes, that includes a morning beverage. Sipping on a warm drink may be an essential part of your morning ritual. Unfortunately, though, choosing the wrong beverage could have negative effects on your health. In fact, there’s one popular choice that health experts warn could exacerbate indigestion and acid reflux: coffee.
Benzinga

Is Smoking Weed Bad For Your Lungs?

This article was originally published on The Fresh Toast and appears here with permission. Cannabis by itself is not bad for your lungs, but smoking it is. Smoking weed leads to the deposit of four times the amount of tar than smoking tobacco, and may increase the risk of lung cancer.
Futurism

Doctors Fascinated by Man Who Took 40,000 Ecstasy Pills and Experienced Years of Terrible Symptoms

There's illicit drug use, and then there's the case of a patient known only as "Mr. A," who doctors say took more than 40,000 ecstasy tablets over the course of nine years. This cautionary tale has become something of an underground legend for culture vultures since his story came out in the Psychosomatics journal in 2006. Now, in a new interview with the iconic British style magazine The Face, Dr. Christos Kouimtsidis, a psychiatrist who coauthored the case study, explains why Mr. A's tale of epic drug use is still so compelling after all these years.
WebMD

Dog Flu Outbreaks Reported Across the U.S.

Dec. 9, 2022 – Flu season is a problem for more than humans. Veterinarians, animal shelters, and kennels are reporting outbreaks of canine flu in spots across the United States. In North Texas, the dog flu spread quickly through a shelter called Operation Kindness, where 86% of about 150...
DALLAS, TX
ABC News

ABC News

946K+
Followers
199K+
Post
548M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy