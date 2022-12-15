ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tre Mann Sees Depleted Minutes as Thunder Focus on Expanded Shooting

By Chris Becker
 3 days ago

Tre Mann was a pivotal Thunder piece toward the end of last season, but the second-year guard is grappling for minutes this season.

Oklahoma City Thunder

With a loaded roster full of young talented players, especially guards, some players have begun to lose their grip on minutes.

Outside of the core three players on OKC’s roster, no one’s minutes are locked into a rotation. Take Tre Mann for example.

The Thunder’s second year guard who was key to OKC’s success down the stretch last season has seen his role greatly reduced in recent games.

Mann was a big talking point prior to the season after showing off a bulked up frame, but has struggled to find a spark. In OKC’s last three games he’s not played more than 10 minutes.

Overall Mann’s stats aren’t awful. He’s averaging 8.6 points per game but he’s shooting just 38% from the field.

Mann’s offensive strength comes in the form of being able to create his own shots, something OKC also has in Jalen Williams, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey.

With the load of natural creators, OKC has dished more minutes to knock down shooters like Isaiah Joe. Since Mann’s dip in minutes Joe’s have risen considerably, and so has his output.

Joe has become the Thunder’s main source for 3-point attempts, and he’s been knocking them down. He’s shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc and his scoring average has begun to rise seeing his rise in minutes and production.

The move to more effective shooting fits with OKC’s move of the season. They’ve continued to put a major focus on shooting and that continues to show in their numbers.

The team average sits at 34% but Joe’s rise in minutes and production over Mann could help those numbers as the season moves on.

It’s unlikely that Mann’s minutes continue to decline with his upside and talent but for now his role has tanked due to the Thunder’s focus on sticking pieces around SGA to pair with his shot creation.

