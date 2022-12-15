Read full article on original website
What’s the Longest-Lasting SUV You Can Buy?
What's the longest-lasting SUV you can buy new? This Toyota regularly goes beyond 200,000 miles. The post What’s the Longest-Lasting SUV You Can Buy? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Midsize Truck With the Best Mpg Has the Lowest Price Tag
As gas prices rise people are looking for vehicles with the best mpg. So, which truck has the best gas mileage and the lowest price tag with midsize trucks. The post The Midsize Truck With the Best Mpg Has the Lowest Price Tag appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Best New Small SUV Under $30,000 Recommended by Consumer Reports SUV
When looking for the best new small SUV price matters. Here is the best option under $30,000 recommended by Consumer Reports. The post Best New Small SUV Under $30,000 Recommended by Consumer Reports SUV appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorTrend Magazine
2025 Corvette ZUV: What Could a Corvette SUV Look Like—According to AI?
Here we go again. The same debate that raged when Porsche decided to save itself by sacrificing everything it stood for—or so the purists screamed—by building an SUV seems likely to erupt, as the evidence that Chevrolet will expand Corvette into a proper brand piles up. The Corvette is already semi-formally its own brand—Corvettes wear the crossed-flag emblem, not the Chevy bowtie, although there's a bowtie incorporated in the red flag—so the real controversy centers around expanding the Corvette name to vehicles that aren't two-door sports cars. And if we're talking about a new bodystyle, there's only one thing that makes sense: a crossover.
The Best Used SUVs Under $20,000 That Can Go 200,000 Miles
The best used SUVs under $20,000 that will also reach 200,000 miles are the Hyundai Santa Fe, Ford Expedition, and Honda Pilot. The post The Best Used SUVs Under $20,000 That Can Go 200,000 Miles appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
What Do the Letters RAM Stand For?
Think Ram means a male sheep? Think again. Here's the surprising truth behind this brand's name. The post What Do the Letters RAM Stand For? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
US News and World Report
How Long Do Electric Car Batteries Last?
The first question most electric car shoppers ask when they're considering an EV is, "How far can I drive?" Certainly, in the top five questions, though, is "How long do electric car batteries last?" It's an important question, as an electric vehicle's battery pack is the most expensive single component of an EV.
Only 1 SUV is Declared the Worst Midsize Luxury SUV by Car and Driver
When looking for the best option it is also best to know the worst There is only 1 SUV declared the worst midsize luxury SUV according to Car and Driver. The post Only 1 SUV is Declared the Worst Midsize Luxury SUV by Car and Driver appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
denver7.com
These 10 cars have the longest lifespan—and 6 are from the same maker
Both new and used car prices have increased significantly over the past two years due to an ongoing chip shortage and higher raw material costs. For example, in September 2022, average prices for used vehicles were up 42.5% compared to February 2020. Since cars typically depreciate in value, choosing wisely...
MotorTrend Magazine
You're Being Lied to About Electric Cars
I've heard all the supposed arguments. It seems every time anything even tangentially related to electric cars is published, certain people feel compelled to share their own research. You've probably heard it all, too: A Prius is worse for the planet than a Hummer. EVs are coal-powered cars. Electric cars produce more CO2 than internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. Lithium mining is uniquely bad for the environment. Cobalt mining relies largely on slave labor, if not child slave labor. Actually, that last part is sadly true. But the rest? Lies. And I'm not even going to get into the hypocrisy of posting anti-EV rhetoric from a lithium-ion-battery-powered phone or laptop.
Digital Trends
How much does it cost to charge an electric car?
One of the major promises of the electric car is the fact that it’ll save you money, at least when it comes to fuel costs. That’s true more than ever with the rise of gasoline prices in recent times, making it pretty easy to spend $100 or more on a tank, depending on your car model. But perhaps one of the major misconceptions with electric cars is the fact that they’re not free. That’s right, you’ll still have to pay to charge your car.
Only 1 Pickup Truck Is No Longer Recommended by Consumer Reports
Consumer Reports no longer recommend the 2023 Toyota Tundra pickup truck after owners reported many issues with the ordinarily reliable truck. The post Only 1 Pickup Truck Is No Longer Recommended by Consumer Reports appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
iheart.com
Here Are The Ten Cars Most Likely to Make it to 250,000 Miles
The Ten Cars Most Likely to Make it to 250,000 Miles. If you're looking for a new car and hope to be driving it for the next several DECADES, this list is for you . . . A new study looked at the makes and models most likely to get you to 250,000 miles. And if you want your next ride to be on the road that long, your best bet's probably a TRUCK or SUV.
The 10 Greatest American V8 Engines Ever Made
The V8 engine changed the course of American auto manufacturing. These are the best examples of the engine, from makes like Ford and Chevy.
3 Pickup Trucks for 2023 That Everyone Wants to Buy (and Can’t Get)
The pickup trucks for 2023 worth waiting for are the 2023 Ford Maverick, the 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning, and the 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500. The post 3 Pickup Trucks for 2023 That Everyone Wants to Buy (and Can’t Get) appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Mike Wolfe From American Pickers 'As Found' Collection Being Sold at Mecum's Las Vegas Motorcycle Auction
Classic bikes have a special style and these motorbikes show that. Vintage motorcycles are some of the coolest vehicles that you can hope to find on the classic automotive market. Bikes from manufacturers like India, Harley Davidson, and even a Honda might get you kind of excited about the prospect of purchasing one. However, some people are not strictly content to buying one motorcycle. Rather, they choose to purchase the whole lot from a collection. Well, here’s your chance to be one of those people.
Car Brands Being Discontinued in 2023
As makes and models are strategically discontinued, the U.S. government still plans for consumers to eventually switch to all-electric vehicles. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CarandDriver.com, Reuters.com, and Google.com.
Even After 18 Years In A Garage, This Ferrari Is Worth Millions
Following the F40 of 1987 — ranked among the best Ferraris of all time — Ferrari celebrated its 50th birthday with the F50. Albeit two years early, in 1995, to get ahead of looming changes to U.S. emissions laws. Said by the manufacturer to be derived directly from...
China claims ‘world’s first’ kerosene-powered engine could propel jets nine times the speed of sound
Chinese researchers claim to have created the "world's first" hypersonic detonation wave engine, which can propel a plane at Mach 9, nine times the speed of sound, using inexpensive jet fuel. The oblique detonation engine underwent a number of successful ground tests at Beijing's JF-12 hypersonic shock tunnel, the South...
Benzinga
Ford Recalls 518,993 Vehicles In US Over Potential Cracked Fuel Injector
Ford Motor Company F has urged the owners of 2020-2023 MY Bronco Sport and Escapes with 3-cylinder, 1.5L engines to visit their dealership to inspect for a potential cracked fuel injector. This recall affects 518,993 vehicles in the U.S. Ford has not issued instructions to stop driving vehicles under this...
