Norwalk, CT

Fairfield County Man Nabbed With Gun, Drugs After Cops Receive Tip, Police Say

By Kathy Reakes
 16 hours ago

A Fairfield County man was busted for alleged possession of a gun and drugs after police received a tip that led to a surveillance operation.

The incident took place in Norwalk on Tuesday, Dec. 13.

The Norwalk Police Department received the information that a resident was armed with a handgun and was selling drugs in the South Norwalk area, said Lt. Joe Dinho of the Norwalk Police.

Officers conducted surveillance and located the man who matched the information they were given.

The suspect, identified as Sequon Satawhite, age 23, of Norwalk, was safely detained and found to be in possession of a fully loaded Taurus semi-automatic handgun, with its hammer cocked back, Dinho said.

Dinho said Satawhite was also in possession of crack cocaine, powder cocaine, marijuana, scales, and drug paraphernalia, as well as more than $22,000 in cash.

Satawhite was arrested and charged with:

  • Two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
  • Two counts of sale of narcotics.
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Illegal sale of cannabis.
  • Carrying a pistol without a permit.

He was held on a $200,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, Dec. 20.

The Investigation is ongoing.

Norwalk Police Tip Line: 203-854-3111.

