Report: 49ers QB Brock Purdy to start vs. Seahawks

49ers clinch NFC West by dispatching Seahawks
Rookie Brock Purdy threw two touchdown passes to tight end George Kittle and the San Francisco 49ers clinched the NFC West title with a 21-13 victory against the host Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Rams QB Baker Mayfield's Win Last Week
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was impressed by how Baker Mayfield went from unemployed to victorious last week for the Los Angeles Rams.
Steelers not ready to name starting QB vs. Panthers
Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin isn't ready to declare a starting quarterback for Sunday's game at Carolina. Rookie starter Kenny Pickett is in concussion protocol and doubtful to play.
Raiders beat Patriots on shocking last-second fumble return
NFL: Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks
Sep 12, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (10) celebrates on the sideline after catching a touchdown pass against the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: New England Patriots at Las Vegas Raiders
Dec 18, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) celebrates after the game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium. The Raiders defeated the Patriots 30-24. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Aaron Rodgers: Packers Must Score A Lot of Points
If the Packers aren't scoring a lot of points, "We're going to be thinking about the offseason," QB Aaron Rodgers said.
Jets QB Zach Wilson to start as Mike White not cleared for contact
Broncos rule out Russell Wilson; Brett Rypien to start vs. Cardinals
Packers Def. Coordinator Joe Barry on Fall of Darnell Savage
Darnell Savage has gone from starter and every-down player to backup for the Green Bay Packers.
Reports: Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy fined over $36K by NFL
Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was fined a total of $36,281 by the NFL for his actions during the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs, multiple media outlets reported Friday.
It's Friday? Scenes from Start of Packers Practice on Saturday
The Green Bay Packers hit the practice field on Saturday before hosting the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night.
Baker Mayfield looks for more magic as Rams face Packers
The Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers have fallen well short of expectations this season, but both teams are hoping to ride the momentum from exciting fourth-quarter comeback wins when they square off Monday night in Green Bay.
Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers Practice on Dec. 16
Watch Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers go through drills before this week's game against the Los Angeles Rams.
Green Bay Packers Offensive Line Drills on Dec 16
Watch the Green Bay Packers offensive line go through drills before this week's game against the Los Angeles Rams.
NFL: New York Jets at Denver Broncos
Oct 23, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Brett Rypien (4) motions at the line of scrimmage in the first quarter against the New York Jets at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers OTA
May 24, 2022; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterbacks Mitch Trubisky (10) and Mason Rudolph (2) participate in organized team activities at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Comments / 0