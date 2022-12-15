Pastry Chef Luis Villavelazquez Is Opening a Brick-and-Mortar Restaurant in Tenderloin

Luis Villavelazquez , the Pastry Chef behind Les Éléments, is opening his first brick-and-mortar restaurant at 442 Hyde Street in San Francisco. Bellaria Dessert Studio will land alongside establishments such as Nite Cap Bar, Arepas en Bici, and Yummy Pizza SF.

Villavelazquez tells What Now San Francisco that it’s an intimate space that will offer six table seats and four bar seats, and guests can dine for desserts or a full three-course meal (paired with beer or wine once the license application is approved). The dessert menu will offer around six plates, including the house dessert — a caramelized bread pudding with whipped custard, seasonal truffles, and a secret sauce — and pastries, candies, and chocolates made on-site. Bellaria will take online reservations, as well as walk-in and to-go orders.

When asked why he chose the Hyde Street address, Villavelazquez shared that he appreciates its coziness and the kitchen, which is large enough for him to continue his wholesale production.

Villavelazquez plans to open Bellaria in February, just in time for Valentine’s Day, after which it will operate from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm, Thursday through Saturday.

Photo: Official

