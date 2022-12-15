Tiger Woods’ PopStroke to Expand Phoenix Region Footprint Next Year

PopStroke, the upscale mini-golf, entertainment, and dining concept co-owned by Tiger Woods, will be opening its second Glendale location in the Westgate Entertainment District at 6770 N Sunset Blvd alongside its first Scottsdale location in the Pavilions at Talking Stick sometime next year, according to the company’s website .

In a statement announcing the expansion, Woods explained , “Putting is a universal part of golf that can be enjoyed by people of all ages and skill levels. It has been rewarding to see the broad and diverse group of guests enjoying their experience at PopStroke, and I look forward to seeing players make those long putts in locations throughout the South and Southwest.”

A representative of PopStroke was not immediately available to provide a comment on the new Phoenix region locations.

PopStroke Entertainment, which is co-owned by Woods and Greg Bartoli, is a technology-driven mini-golf and entertainment center that features a full-service restaurant and bar, lending the traditional putt-putt golf model a more adult-oriented experience while still keeping its facilities family-friendly.

While its food and beverage program features a menu of pizza, appetizers, salads, and premium ice creams, as well as a variety of craft beers, wine, and signature cocktails, each location includes two unique, site-specific 18-hole courses – a Cub Course and Tiger Course – created by Woods and TGR Design, that are “built entirely with synthetic turfs, incorporating fairways, bunkers, and rough just as you would see on a traditional golf course,” according to the company’s website .

