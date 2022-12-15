ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Tiger Woods’ PopStroke to Expand Phoenix Region Footprint Next Year

By Drew Pittock
What Now Phoenix
What Now Phoenix
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uTz7C_0jjyWdK400

PopStroke, the upscale mini-golf, entertainment, and dining concept co-owned by Tiger Woods, will be opening its second Glendale location in the Westgate Entertainment District at 6770 N Sunset Blvd alongside its first Scottsdale location in the Pavilions at Talking Stick sometime next year, according to the company’s website .

In a statement announcing the expansion, Woods explained , “Putting is a universal part of golf that can be enjoyed by people of all ages and skill levels. It has been rewarding to see the broad and diverse group of guests enjoying their experience at PopStroke, and I look forward to seeing players make those long putts in locations throughout the South and Southwest.”

A representative of PopStroke was not immediately available to provide a comment on the new Phoenix region locations.

PopStroke Entertainment, which is co-owned by Woods and Greg Bartoli, is a technology-driven mini-golf and entertainment center that features a full-service restaurant and bar, lending the traditional putt-putt golf model a more adult-oriented experience while still keeping its facilities family-friendly.

While its food and beverage program features a menu of pizza, appetizers, salads, and premium ice creams, as well as a variety of craft beers, wine, and signature cocktails, each location includes two unique, site-specific 18-hole courses – a Cub Course and Tiger Course – created by Woods and TGR Design, that are “built entirely with synthetic turfs, incorporating fairways, bunkers, and rough just as you would see on a traditional golf course,” according to the company’s website .



Keep up with What Now Phoenix’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
luxury-houses.net

Listed At $7.299 Million, This Signature European Home in Scottsdale Arizona Overwhelms You With Picturesque Desert Mountain And Dramatic City Light Views

42395 N Saguaro Forest Dr Home in Scottsdale, Arizona for Sale. 42395 N Saguaro Forest Dr, Scottsdale, Arizona was sited on one of Desert Mountain’s most picturesque lots providing elevated vistas of the full 18th fairway of Chiricahua course with vast valley and city light views. This Home in Scottsdale offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 6,929 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 42395 N Saguaro Forest Dr, please contact Bee M Francis (Phone: 480 488 2998) and Kathleen Benoit (Phone: 480 544 5565) at Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
fabulousarizona.com

Buck & Rider to Open in North Scottsdale

Known for its super-fresh seafood and one of the Valley’s best happy hours, Buck & Rider is set to open its second location, this time in North Scottsdale, on Dec. 23. The eatery will open for daily happy hour and dinner service, with brunch and lunch rolling out mid-January.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
12news.com

Fiesta Bowl Parade: Route, time and more

PHOENIX — It's fiesta time!. Fiesta Bowl Parade time that is. The annual parade – ahead of the Fiesta Bowl game – will wind through central Phoenix starting at 10 a.m. Saturday with more than 3,000 people and animals participating. It starts at Central Avenue and Bethany...
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Newmark sells The Block at Pima Center in Scottsdale for $23.5M

Newmark announced the sale of The Block at Pima Center, a 37,958-square-foot, multi-tenant retail center located in Scottsdale, Arizona. The asset sold for $23.5 million, one of the highest sale prices for a newly constructed, unanchored strip center in Metro Phoenix history. Newmark Senior Managing Directors Jesse Goldsmith and Steve...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Scottsdale toy store hit hard by inflation, forced to close

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Inflation is affecting everyone, from consumers to small businesses. What’s making it more difficult is that the Valley is seeing some of the highest inflation, according to The Bureau of Labor Statistics. Inflation is so high that one Scottsdale toy and bookstore is choosing...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
lazytrips.com

Is the drive from Phoenix to Sedona scary?

Sedona is 115 miles north from Phoenix, in the very heart of Arizona State. Both cities are surrounded by incredible natural surroundings and desert landscapes that attract millions of visitors every year. Although the Arizona region is beautiful, there are long stretches of empty spaces, occasional winter ice, and elevation...
SEDONA, AZ
arizonaprogressgazette.com

Cheers! Spirits To Be Lifted Across Arizona As Top Outdoor Shopping Center Owner Successfully Expands State Law Allowing Shoppers To Sip & Stroll With Cocktails

Vestar Led Pilot Project Several Years in the Making Now Permanent After Governor Ducey Signs Latest Legislation. What started out as an idea at Vestar, the owners of Desert Ridge Marketplace in Phoenix, Tempe Marketplace in Tempe and numerous other lifestyle centers throughout Arizona and the West, turned into temporary state legislation several years ago. Now it’s a permanent reality.
ARIZONA STATE
wivr1017.com

Dierks Bentley Looks Forward To A ‘Desert Christmas’

Dierks Bentley and his family will be heading out West for the Christmas holiday. Dierks is loading up his wife and three kids and returning to his hometown of Phoenix, as he tells us: “I am so looking forward to getting back home to Arizona, love having Christmas out there in the desert, love seeing all the cactus that have the lights wrapped around them and the luminaries and just seeing my mom, who’s turning 80 and my in-laws, and just having a desert Christmas. It’s gonna be so great.”
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

No dice, mayor tells Rio Verde Foothills

Scottsdale Mayor David Ortega said he will not be ruled by compassion for approximately 700 Rio Verde Foothills households that are likely to lose their water source Jan. 1, when the city shuts the stand pipe servicing the community. “There is no Santa Claus,” Ortega said in a written statement...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
luxury-houses.net

A Luxurious Hillside Estate In Fountain Hills Arizona With Picturesque Views Of Red Mountain Hits The Market For $3.6 Million

9650 N Rock Ridge Trl Home in Fountain Hills, Arizona for Sale. 9650 N Rock Ridge Trl, Fountain Hills, Arizona stretches on the 0.77 Acres landplot with picturesque views of red mountains and chic appliances for luxury living. This Estate In Fountain Hills offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 8,211 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 9650 N Rock Ridge Trl, please contact Todd Hoffman (Phone: 480 505 6300) and Roseanne Hoffman (Phone: 602 526 2399) at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona Properties for full support and perfect service.
FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ
AZFamily

Crawling cockroaches, moldy pesto found in these Arizona restaurants

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
What Now Phoenix

What Now Phoenix

Phoenix, AZ
826
Followers
309
Post
76K+
Views
ABOUT

Phoenix's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowphoenix.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy