(Fargo, ND) -- Minnesota Congresswoman Michelle Fischbach says she supports the bid by Kevin McCarthy to become the next Speaker of the House. "You know the most important part that we've got to remember when we're talking about the speakership, first of all that we get to talk about it. We're going to be electing a republican speaker. We did what we talked about and that is firing Nancy Pelosi and so we've got to remember that we are the majority and that is a great place to be," said Fischbach.

