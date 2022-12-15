Read full article on original website
Lauren Boebert Fumes as Nancy Pelosi Has Capitol Room Named After Her
The room has great significance for Democrats as the one where the Jan. 6 committee presented the findings of its investigation into the Capitol riots.
Kevin McCarthy Warns Democrats Could Win Speaker if Republicans "Play Games"
Top House Republican Kevin McCarthy, the party's nominee for Speaker of the House, has reportedly warned his fellow Republicans against "playing games" on the House floor, stating that Democrats could take Speaker if he is unable to get the party to vote together, The Hill reports.
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger says House Republicans will have a 'totally nonfunctional majority' in 2023 and McCarthy as speaker will be 'the equivalent of the dog who caught the car'
"This couldn't happen to a nicer guy," he quipped. "I used to be great friends with Kevin McCarthy. He's been the biggest disappointment of my life."
POLITICO
Kevin McCarthy is demanding the head of the Jan. 6 panel, Bennie Thompson, preserve all transcripts and records from their work.
He's vowing "encouraged enforcement" of a law barring false statements to the federal government. What happened: House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is demanding the head of the Jan. 6 committee, Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), preserve all records and transcripts from its investigation into the attack on the U.S. Capitol. McCarthy...
Republican Governor Comes Out Against GOP Leader
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has come out against Republican National Committee leader Ronna McDaniel, saying "I don't know if a party can continue to lose like we have and keep their jobs."
Dems silent on McCarthy’s pledge to boot Swalwell, Omar, Schiff from committees
Senior House Democrats are silent on Republican Kevin McCarthy's pledge to boot Adam Schiff, Ilhan Omar, and Eric Swalwell off committees next Congress.
Daily Beast
Fox News Host Mark Levin Melts Down at ‘Bonehead’ Matt Gaetz
Longtime Fox News host Mark Levin has a knack for losing his cool at a moment’s notice. And during his Tuesday evening radio show, he did just that, except his ire wasn’t focused on the usual “Marxist” suspects. Instead, Levin tore into Republicans seeking to derail...
Washington Examiner
Chip Roy claims 12 GOP senators who voted for Respect for Marriage Act are 'either stupid or deceitful'
Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) spoke harshly against the Republican senators who voted in favor of the Respect for Marriage Act, claiming they are either "stupid or deceitful." The House of Representatives voted on Thursday to pass the legislation, which now heads to President Joe Biden's desk for his signature. Roy claimed the Respect for Marriage Act is "purposefully undermining religious liberty," according to Spectrum News 1.
Liz Cheney resurfaced Paul Gosar's deleted tweet supporting Donald Trump's call to terminate the US Constitution: 'Time to condemn Trump yet?'
Donald Trump suggested the "termination" of rules and regulations in the Constitution that led to disputed voter fraud in the 2020 election.
Here Are The Last 2 House Races We Are Waiting On
Republicans have secured control of the U.S. House of Representatives but their exact majority is still unknown.
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Pelosi's daughter talks blaming father's hammer attack on Republicans
On Thursday's episode of The View, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D-CA) daughter Alexandra shared her perspective on who is to blame for the recent assault on her father with a hammer. "A lot of Republicans feel that it’s not fair to say you can blame this kind of attack on...
Washington Examiner
Republicans 'profoundly concerned' for public safety after Biden pulls air marshals from flights
House Republicans have asked the Department of Homeland Security to explain how it will protect thousands of domestic flights this holiday travel season after pulling nearly all air marshals down to the southern border . Seven GOP lawmakers sent Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas a letter on Monday requesting that...
Pelosi fires back at reporter: ‘Don’t bother me with a question like that!’
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday briefly lost her patience with a reporter who pressed her on whether she’d represent her San Francisco district for the entirety of the 118th Congress, despite not being among the House Democratic leadership for the first time in two decades.Ms Pelosi was speaking at a press conference on Thursday when a reporter asked her if she’d “commit to serving your full two-year term for the people of San Francisco”.The speaker, who has represented her San Francisco constituency since 1987, snapped: “What is this? Don’t bother me with a question like that!”“Those kind of...
McConnell threatens short-term continuing resolution if Democrats don't meet omnibus demands
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) threatened a short-term continuing resolution on Monday if Senate Democrats do not meet his demands for a large spending bill.
These 9 House Republicans broke from the party to vote for stopgap funding bill
Nine House Republicans voted with Democrats on Wednesday to pass a stopgap funding bill that will avert a government shutdown, despite GOP leadership recommending a “no” vote. The House passed the one-week continuing resolution in a 224-201 vote, which will push Friday’s funding deadline to Dec. 23, giving appropriators more time to approve spending for…
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Representative Michelle Fischbach supports Kevin McCarthy's bid for House Speaker; targets "out of control" spending
(Fargo, ND) -- Minnesota Congresswoman Michelle Fischbach says she supports the bid by Kevin McCarthy to become the next Speaker of the House. "You know the most important part that we've got to remember when we're talking about the speakership, first of all that we get to talk about it. We're going to be electing a republican speaker. We did what we talked about and that is firing Nancy Pelosi and so we've got to remember that we are the majority and that is a great place to be," said Fischbach.
Voices: For House Republicans, the enemy is the Senate
As a sometime Democratic leader in the House of Representatives once put it: “The House Republicans are not the enemy. They are the opposition. The enemy is the Senate.”For the purposes of the current session, that means that House Minority Leader Kevin Leader and the House Republicans are getting squeezed by both the enemy and the opposition – but the man who would be speaker still has an opportunity on his hands.Late on Tuesday, Senate Appropriations Chairman Patrick Leahy and Ranking Member Richard Shelby, along with House Appropriations Chairwoman Rosa DeLauro, announced a bipartisan framework for omnibus spending legislation, the...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Senators John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer express continued security concerns over Fufeng's Grand Forks corn mill project
(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota Senators John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer continue to express concerns over a Chinese company's plan to build a corn processing plant in Grand Forks. The senators provided written statements to WDAY News First, after the Council on Foreign Investment in the United States announced they were no longer reviewing the project, saying the land purchase for the project is not a "covered transaction" under federal law.
Chuck Todd: Democrats might have ‘false sense of security’
Democrats are acting like they won the midterms, but they lost the House and the popular vote in 2022, Chuck Todd says on Meet the Press. Dec. 18, 2022.
Boehner gets emotional in Pelosi tribute: ‘My girls told me, tell the Speaker how much we admire her’
Former Speaker John Boehner (R-Ohio) got emotional as he relayed a message from his daughters to Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) at Pelosi’s portrait unveiling Wednesday. In his remarks he lauded Pelosi for her two decades atop the Democratic caucus. “You’ve been unfailingly gracious to me, to my family and, frankly, my team here in Washington.…
