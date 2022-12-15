ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Dakota State

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Beast

Fox News Host Mark Levin Melts Down at ‘Bonehead’ Matt Gaetz

Longtime Fox News host Mark Levin has a knack for losing his cool at a moment’s notice. And during his Tuesday evening radio show, he did just that, except his ire wasn’t focused on the usual “Marxist” suspects. Instead, Levin tore into Republicans seeking to derail...
Washington Examiner

Chip Roy claims 12 GOP senators who voted for Respect for Marriage Act are 'either stupid or deceitful'

Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) spoke harshly against the Republican senators who voted in favor of the Respect for Marriage Act, claiming they are either "stupid or deceitful." The House of Representatives voted on Thursday to pass the legislation, which now heads to President Joe Biden's desk for his signature. Roy claimed the Respect for Marriage Act is "purposefully undermining religious liberty," according to Spectrum News 1.
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Pelosi's daughter talks blaming father's hammer attack on Republicans

On Thursday's episode of The View, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D-CA) daughter Alexandra shared her perspective on who is to blame for the recent assault on her father with a hammer. "A lot of Republicans feel that it’s not fair to say you can blame this kind of attack on...
The Independent

Pelosi fires back at reporter: ‘Don’t bother me with a question like that!’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday briefly lost her patience with a reporter who pressed her on whether she’d represent her San Francisco district for the entirety of the 118th Congress, despite not being among the House Democratic leadership for the first time in two decades.Ms Pelosi was speaking at a press conference on Thursday when a reporter asked her if she’d “commit to serving your full two-year term for the people of San Francisco”.The speaker, who has represented her San Francisco constituency since 1987, snapped: “What is this? Don’t bother me with a question like that!”“Those kind of...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Hill

These 9 House Republicans broke from the party to vote for stopgap funding bill

Nine House Republicans voted with Democrats on Wednesday to pass a stopgap funding bill that will avert a government shutdown, despite GOP leadership recommending a “no” vote. The House passed the one-week continuing resolution in a 224-201 vote, which will push Friday’s funding deadline to Dec. 23, giving appropriators more time to approve spending for…
OHIO STATE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Representative Michelle Fischbach supports Kevin McCarthy's bid for House Speaker; targets "out of control" spending

(Fargo, ND) -- Minnesota Congresswoman Michelle Fischbach says she supports the bid by Kevin McCarthy to become the next Speaker of the House. "You know the most important part that we've got to remember when we're talking about the speakership, first of all that we get to talk about it. We're going to be electing a republican speaker. We did what we talked about and that is firing Nancy Pelosi and so we've got to remember that we are the majority and that is a great place to be," said Fischbach.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Independent

Voices: For House Republicans, the enemy is the Senate

As a sometime Democratic leader in the House of Representatives once put it: “The House Republicans are not the enemy. They are the opposition. The enemy is the Senate.”For the purposes of the current session, that means that House Minority Leader Kevin Leader and the House Republicans are getting squeezed by both the enemy and the opposition – but the man who would be speaker still has an opportunity on his hands.Late on Tuesday, Senate Appropriations Chairman Patrick Leahy and Ranking Member Richard Shelby, along with House Appropriations Chairwoman Rosa DeLauro, announced a bipartisan framework for omnibus spending legislation, the...
ALABAMA STATE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Senators John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer express continued security concerns over Fufeng's Grand Forks corn mill project

(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota Senators John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer continue to express concerns over a Chinese company's plan to build a corn processing plant in Grand Forks. The senators provided written statements to WDAY News First, after the Council on Foreign Investment in the United States announced they were no longer reviewing the project, saying the land purchase for the project is not a "covered transaction" under federal law.
GRAND FORKS, ND
The Hill

Boehner gets emotional in Pelosi tribute: ‘My girls told me, tell the Speaker how much we admire her’

Former Speaker John Boehner (R-Ohio) got emotional as he relayed a message from his daughters to Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) at Pelosi’s portrait unveiling Wednesday. In his remarks he lauded Pelosi for her two decades atop the Democratic caucus. “You’ve been unfailingly gracious to me, to my family and, frankly, my team here in Washington.…
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy