Read full article on original website
Kenneth Gianetti
3d ago
Well I read a lot of I and me in this article. The references to the children seemed to center around it being humorous to place them in socially awkward situations. Also I read no mention of dad. I hope these kids can overcome the damage done by a selfish mom.
Reply(10)
151
Poppy
3d ago
Well we want u to know be nice to normal people and keep your crazy to yourself. We don’t need to know your sexuality or such when we say hello in the store
Reply(3)
121
313 BORN
3d ago
HUH, non binary, no biological description of sex, but a mom, says female. So you are a woman pretending to be a neutral. Doesn't add up.
Reply(7)
90
Related
Expert Says Prince Harry’s Body Language in Netflix Docuseries Indicates He ‘Never Intends’ to Return to the Royal Family
A body language expert points out the moment Prince Harry seems to indicate he 'never intends to return to the royal family' in the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.
A mother screamed and burst into tears in the hospital after seeing her newborn baby
A mother shouted loud at the hospital after looking at his newborn baby and broke downPhoto byMirror. A mother screamed and burst into tears in the hospital after seeing her newborn baby.
Mother shocked after DNA test reveals she’s her daughter’s uncle
What started as a routine paternity test ended with a couple being excluded as the biological parents of their very own daughter. Upon further testing, male DNA was discovered in her mother’s blood sample.
I Had An Abortion In My 40s. I'll Never Forget The Shocking Thing The Doctor Said To Me.
"I laughed involuntarily. His comment was so absurd and insulting that I felt my brain separate from my body, like I wasn’t there."
I stopped saving much for retirement when my husband died, and I've found 3 more important things to spend that money on
Allison Nichol Longtin knows well that tomorrow isn't promised, so she's enjoying her earnings now by spending on her home and mobility.
Her neighbor gets mad because she won't sell her belongings to help pay for medication
Some pills coming out of a pill bottlePhoto byOlga DeLawrence/UnsplashonUnsplash. If you can't afford your medications you might have to ask someone for help, especially if the medications are important to take regularly. But, if you need help it may not be the best idea to try and guilt trip someone into paying for it.
A 66-year-old man who lived his entire life as a man suddenly finds out that he is actually a woman.
A 66-year-old man who lived his whole life in deception got the biggest shock of his life when he found out that he was actually a woman. One day this man went to the hospital because of the swollen abdomen, where he found he his actually a woman.
Fiction: I Installed A Hidden Camera On My Wife's Car, What I Saw Her Doing With Her Boss Made Me Cry
Please keep in mind that this is a fictitious article written solely for your entertainment; do not read any meaning into it. Do you believe a family where the wife is the breadwinner will last? Do you believe a wife can remain faithful to her husband despite his financial difficulties? I have so many questions, but I'm afraid none will be answered.
“It’s time to go.” Parents pack up son’s things, get him an apartment because he won’t leave their house
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. For some people out there, times are really rough. Gas prices are high, food prices are higher, and rent is barely affordable.
Woman body shames teen girl for wearing a skirt to school: 'Can you tell me why anyone would wear such a short skirt?'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I have always had a complicated relationship with my body. My diet yo-yos from restricted eating to binge eating, and my waistline yo-yos right along with it. This way of eating has been my way of life since junior high school. Maybe even elementary school.
A 61-year-old man in Florida married his goddaughter, and the girl said, "everybody is just jealous of her."
A 61-year-old man in Florida married his goddaughterPhoto byGit Stephen Gitau/ Pexels. When the picture of a 61-year-old man who married his 18-year-old goddaughter circulated on the internet, it left everyone baffled.
4 things a neurologist would never let her kids do because they can 'kill a lot of brain cells or straight up kill you'
Dr. Puja Aggarwal said she would never let her kids play football because it's not worth the risk of concussions and long-term brain damage.
I thought I was giving my kids the best childhood ever until my 4-year-old asked why we didn't own a 'bigger golf cart'
My family lives in an affluent area, but I don't want my kids to take money for granted. I'm taking four steps to teach them good financial habits.
Scientists find out the reason why most humans die around the age of 80 years old
The average lifespan of most human beings is usually around 80 years old. The human life span was usually about 30 years in the last thousands of years, and the gradual increase in it is mainly because of the advancements in science and technology. People often wonder why most humans usually live till 80 years old, and scientists have found out the answer why.
After husband sadly passed away, woman discovered that a unique piece of him was left behind
A 40-year-old Londoner named Margaret McCullum met Oswald Lawrence in 1992 and fell in love with him. Oswald unfortunately passed away in 2007 after 15 years of blissful marriage and cohabitation.
Husband Furious That His Partner Is Buying Things for a Baby Who Was Conceived During an Affair
A human's propensity for error is well-documented; famed psychiatrist Sigmund Freud even posited that we are incurably fallible. Given this, it's no surprise that parents are not perfect; they will make mistakes, some of which may have lasting effects on their children.
A one-in-a-million miracle: Woman gives birth to black and white twins
The love of a mother is deep, nourishing, warm, nurturing, supportive, and all-accepting. No matter what is your color and age, your mother will never stop loving you and caring for you.
A Woman, Financially Well-Off and Jobless, Sent Her Family a Bill After Helping Them Clean Their Home
In general, boundaries are the limits we set on our behavior and expectations to protect ourselves and others. Having them makes us feel safe and secure and allows us to avoid conflict. But when it comes to family relationships, as you're about to read, healthy boundaries and expectations are especially important. That's because they help us to define our roles and responsibilities within the family and to avoid crossing into each other's territory.
Woman refuses her parents' Christmas party invite because husband demands his own separate invitation, in-laws say no
The husband did not want to back down from his stance taken with his in-laws. **This article is based on information sourced from social media, blog, and psychology websites, cited within the story**
A woman "cried out loud" when she found out her husband was a woman after 10 months of marriage
A woman was shocked when she found out her husband was a womanPhoto byGustavo Fring / Pexels. The Unusual incident happened with a newlywed bride, and she cried out loud after revealing she was conned by her husband, who turned out to be a woman, and she didn't realize this for ten months of marriage.
Motherly
New York City, NY
23K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Motherly is a lifestyle brand that informs and inspires Millennial women through the journey of motherhood.https://www.mother.ly
Comments / 316