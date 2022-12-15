ETSU’s Bucky’s Food Pantry celebrates 10 years

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Bucky’s Food Pantry announced its 10th anniversary on Thursday, marking a decade of identifying food, clothing and hygiene needs on East Tennessee State University’s (ETSU) campus and pushing to fix it.

The university’s Department of Social Work and the ETSU Counseling Center launched the initiative in 2012, which has since distributed nearly 5,000 boxes and bags of food.

“Bucky’s Food Pantry is an expression of a core ETSU value that ‘people come first, are treated with dignity and respect and are encouraged to achieve their full potential,’” said Dr. Mike Smith, retired chair of Social Work. “We strive to meet the spirit of that sentiment with every person we work with at the pantry.”

Chuck Patton, chair of Bucky’s Food Pantry advisory committee, said in a news release that the pantry offers a selection of food and hygiene products as well as coats and clothing. Pickup of the products is confidential.

The pantry, originally located in the Mini-Dome, moved its operations to 325 Treasure Lane near Buccaneer Ridge apartments in 2016. The pantry eventually branched out to include a second location in the Culp Center in 2021 and launched another location at the ETSU Kingsport campus.

“Our students do so much to keep both sites running as does our site coordinators Amy Deel at the Culp site and Massy Useni at the Buc Ridge site,” Patton said.

Students, faculty, staff, alumni or retirees can receive help by applying online here. Those not affiliated with the university can still receive help by calling 439-2825. Volunteers respond to requests within 48 hours.

For more information, click here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.