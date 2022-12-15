Amy Poehler joins National Comedy Center’s Board of Directors

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Leslie Knope will soon be helping head another organization — just not in Indiana.

Amy Poehler has joined the National Comedy Center’s Advisory Board of Directors, the Jamestown-based museum announced Thursday. The actress, writer, producer and director joins to help guide the Center’s mission to present the vital story of comedy.

Poehler’s claims to fame include portraying Leslie Knope on Parks and Recreation as well as being a writer and producer on the show and spending eight years as a cast member and writer on Saturday Night Live .

“I’m honored to be joining the National Comedy Center’s Advisory Board,” Poehler said. “In my time spent at the National Comedy Center, working closely with its executive director Journey Gunderson, Director of Archives Dr. Laura LaPlaca and their teams, it’s clear that this is an incredible organization and a very special place. Every visit is a mind-blowing experience for me – it’s become my favorite museum of all time.

“The National Comedy Center is doing extraordinary work to preserve stand-up comedy, sketch comedy, sitcoms, cartoons and so much more,” she added. “Now, more than ever, we need to celebrate this art form, which heals us, soothes us and unites us. So, it’s really a privilege for me to be a part of this organization.”

Poehler fills the board seat formerly held by talent manager and producer George Shapiro, who passed away earlier this year after a seven-decade career managing comedic artists including Jerry Seinfeld, Andy Kaufman and Carl Reiner and serving as an executive producer of Seinfeld. She joins a number of artists, creators, directors, producers and writers on the board.

In 2021, Poehler worked closely with the National Comedy Center’s Archives and Preservation Department to do research for her Emmy Award-winning documentary Lucy and Desi , which she directed and executive produced.

“Amy has been as influential to comedy as the predecessors she reveres as legends. That mix of being one of the art form’s most important creators, while having a keen appreciation for the work of comedic talent from generations’ past, makes her a perfect fit for the National Comedy Center’s board and mission,” National Comedy Center Executive Director Journey Gunderson said.

