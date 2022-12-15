ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SUNY Broome closing early today

By Pat Giblin
 3 days ago

TOWN OF DICKINSON, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – Due to inclement weather, SUNY Broome closed at 3 p.m. today, December 15th.

According to the college, on-campus classes at 3 p.m. or later are cancelled, and all offices will be closed.

The Ice Center will remain open unless Broome County issues a state of emergency and travel ban.

