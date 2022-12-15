Read full article on original website
nwestiowa.com
Lyon County targeting family amenities
REGIONAL—Foundations of successful communities require strong building blocks, something with which the Lyon County leaders are well-acquainted. “We’re all in the same boat, trying to make our communities and our counties the best we can with what we have to work with. It’s fun, not always easy, but it’s fun,” Steve Simons said.
siouxlandnews.com
Local community theatre divided after news of Youth Director being removed
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The community involved with the Sioux City Community Theatre is split, with divided thoughts on a staff member and that person's future with the theatre. Benji Cotter has been the Youth Theatre Director for 17 years. Recently, the board for the theatre asked Cotter to...
GroFin Aquatics re-opens their doors for customers
A Mom-and-Pop Shop held a grand re-opening Friday, but this isn't an ordinary retailer.
kiwaradio.com
Survey: O’Brien County Has The Most Valuable Land In Iowa
Ames, Iowa – One year after skyrocketing 29%, the average value of an acre of Iowa farmland jumped another 17%, or $1,660, to $11,411 per acre, and O’Brien County has the highest-priced land in the state this year. That’s according to Iowa State University Extension. They say the...
pureoldiesspencer.com
Okoboji To Expand Marketing in Twin Cities Market
Okoboji, IA (KICD)– Okoboji Tourism gave its annual update to the Dickinson County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday that led to some tough conversations led by Supervisor Jeff Thee about any progress being made on improving the working relationship between the tourism committee and the local Chamber of Commerce.
kwit.org
The Exchange 12.14.22: Siouxland native donates untouched prairie; Slow birding and fast counting; Opening up SD wildlife for people with disabilities
This week on The Exchange, we talk native Siouxlander Scott Wendel who has donated more than 100 acres of Woodbury County farmland to Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation. Also, we talk with a Sioux Falls man who is working to open up South Dakota state parks and wildlife areas to people with all kinds of ability. Michael Samp is raising money to buy more than two dozen special track chairs to give people with disabilities freedom to roam in South Dakota’s state parks.
Part of a northwest Iowa river has been pumped dry
A two-mile segment of the Ocheyedan River dried up this year in September amid drought conditions and increased pumping by Osceola County and the Osceola County Rural Water System.
nwestiowa.com
Let there be Light
Christmas Acres lights up the night outside of Le Mars. There is a sight to behold during the evenings leading up to Christmas on an acreage outside of Le Mars. As many as 150,000-200,000 Christmas lights are wrapped around dozens of tree and bushes, lines of fencing, there are also 700 blow molds, 240 lighted sculptures and much more.
nwestiowa.com
Sudenga, Dur-A-Lift building major facility
GEORGE—One of N’West Iowa’s oldest businesses is getting a new building on its manufacturing campus northeast of George. Diversified Technologies Inc., the parent company of Sudenga Industries and Dur-A-Lift, recently broke ground for a structure that will nearly double its roofed space. “You talk about the future,...
nwestiowa.com
Carrie Croatt-Moore, 48, formerly of Paullina
PAULLINA—Carrie Frances Croatt-Moore passed on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, in Lake Havasu City, AZ. Carrie was born May 17, 1974, in Sibley, Iowa, to Dennis and Mary (Shea) Croatt. She spent her early years in the Northwest Iowa towns of Hospers, Granville, and Paullina. She was a 1992 graduate of South O’Brien High School in Paullina. After graduation she enrolled at Briar Cliff University in Sioux City. While enrolled at Briar Cliff, Carrie met her husband, Aaron Moore, in the fall of 1993. They were married in Sioux City at the Cathedral of the Epiphany on June 21, 1997.
iowapublicradio.org
Iowa groups look across border to improve Spirit Lake water quality
A new land acquisition could help boost water quality in northwest Iowa’s Spirit Lake. Iowa conservation groups are partnering with Pheasants Forever Minnesota to restore almost 200 acres of land north of Big Spirit Lake back to wetland and prairie. The Spirit Lake North Watershed Project hopes conserving land across Iowa’s northern border in Minnesota will translate to greater water quality for Spirit Lake.
nwestiowa.com
Forged in Fire
New art center exhibit showcases work of Jacob Van Wyk. Out of the frying pan, into the fire and onto the wall at the Pearson Lakes Art Center. The first part may not apply, but the rest results in a new exhibit on display in the art center’s Monte Pearson Gallery in Okoboji.
dakotanewsnow.com
Kristi Noem orders Health Department to terminate Transgender group contract
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem instructed the S.D. Department of Health to terminate their contract with The Transformation Project, which is a transgender activist group, according to The Daily Signal. This group is hosting a “Gender Identity Summit” next month, at the Sanford...
Sioux City mobile home complete loss after fire, officials say
Fire crews extinguished a fire Friday afternoon at a Sioux City mobile home.
KELOLAND TV
SDHP: 30 citations issued for driving on closed roads, interstates
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — High winds and drifting snow continues to keep interstates and many roads in South Dakota closed or impassable. While getting stranded is one risk for people who don’t comply with road closures, fines are also possible for those who travel on closed roads.
nwestiowa.com
Vos: Skewis hatched business
Mason Skewis grew up about a mile outside of Sheldon on a farm and graduated from Sheldon High School in 1931. After high school, he found a job candling eggs. By 1932, he had saved enough money to start raising chickens. By 1935, he had raised thousands of chickens and he decided to try raising turkeys, too. He raised 600 turkeys the first year but increased it to 3,000 the next year, and he continued raising the same number for several more years.
kiwaradio.com
Sheldon Police Department
Sheldon puts families first and we value our police department. The Sheldon Police Department is seeking to establish a list of eligible peace officer candidates. Applicants must meet minimum hiring standards as set by the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy Council. Applicants must possess a High School Diploma. Associate Degree or above are preferred.
Attorneys tussle over land survey provisions for pipelines
A company that wants to build a sprawling carbon dioxide pipeline in northwest Iowa should have obtained a court order before attempting to survey private land from which it had been previously barred, a Dickinson County prosecutor argued Thursday. At issue is a trespassing charge against Stephen James Larsen, 28, of Arlington, South Dakota, who […] The post Attorneys tussle over land survey provisions for pipelines appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
kiwaradio.com
Can You Help? Burned Pickup Found Near Larchwood; Owner Unknown
Larchwood, Iowa — The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office has a mystery on its hands. And they could use your help. Lyon County Sheriff Stewart Vander Stoep says a burned-out pickup was found Thursday morning (December 15th) about halfway between Larchwood and the West Lyon School — in the 1800 mile of 170th Street — but they have no idea who it belonged to.
dakotanewsnow.com
One person killed in a vehicle and snowmobile accident
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One person was killed in an SUV and snowmobile accident near Hartford Saturday evening. The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office was called out to the area of South Dakota Highway 38 and 462nd Avenue around 6:30 pm. Life-saving measures were performed by first responders for the driver of the snowmobile. However, the driver of the snowmobile, a 42-year-old male was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident. The occupants of the SUV were uninjured. Avera Careflight helicopter was also dispatched to the scene.
