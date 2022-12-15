ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

WIBW

Nearly $2.7 million in grants awarded to rural communities across Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nearly $2.7 million has been awarded to rural communities to invest in childcare or senior programming, community vibrancy, food services and libraries. Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland announced on Friday, Dec. 16, that 61 recipients have been awarded nearly $2.7 million in Strategic Economic Expansion and Development grants. He said the grants are meant to invest in small communities across the state.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

$255,600+ headed to help rehabilitate rural Kansas buildings, housing

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More than $255,600 is headed to rural Kansas to help rehabilitated buildings and housing units. The U.S. Department of Agriculture says it will invest a total of $255,662 to improve lives and strengthen communities in southeast Kansas. “USDA Rural Development knows a strong community is rooted...
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

Kansas universities facing $1.2B in deferred maintenance

TOPEKA — Restoring life safety and functional integrity to nearly 500 academic or research buildings on state university campuses in the Kansas Board of Regents system would cost an estimated $1.2 billion, officials said Thursday. The Board of Regents annually reviews deployment of approximately $40 million earmarked for deferred...
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Northwest Kansans honored by Kansas Farm Bureau

MANHATTAN — Kansas Farm Bureau recognized members and supporters at its 104th annual meeting, Dec. 4 and 5 in Manhattan. KFB presented two Kansans with Distinguished Service awards for their exemplary contributions to agriculture in the state. Eric Atkinson, Wabaunsee County, was honored for his almost 40 years of...
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

USDA Grants will help rehab rural Kansas communities

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The USDA has approved grants that will help rehabilitate housing and community centers in rural Kansas communities. The Rural Development grants total $255,662 and are part of a nationwide program to help rural communities in 47 states and American Samoa. In Kansas, the grants will be distributed in 5 counties: The […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Top superintendent in Kansas to retire

LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – The state’s top superintendent turned in his intent to retire after this school year. Michael Argabright, superintendent of USD 252 Southern Lyon County, turned in his intent to retire at Wednesday night’s Board of Education meeting, according to the district. Argabright did not provide a reason for retirement at the meeting. […]
LYON COUNTY, KS
WIBW

$23 million awarded to broadband service providers to connect rural Kansans

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Around $23 million has been awarded to broadband service providers to connect rural Kansans to high-speed internet. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Thursday, Dec. 15, that $23.1 million will be awarded to six service providers to connect high-speed broadband service to nearly 4,200 homes, businesses, schools, health care facilities and other institutions in unserved and rural areas of the state. She said this is the second of three rounds of awards from the Kansas Capital Project Funds Grant Program.
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

Barton Ag Instructor Dr. Vic Martin - Top Ag Stories of 2022

The drought monitor report as of Tuesday, December 12 indicates the area of exceptional drought covering almost one-third of our state, mostly western Kansas but also parts of South Central and Southeast Kansas. Our extreme drought conditions continue with extreme drought almost here. The six to ten-day outlook (December 21 to 25) indicates a 80 to 90% chance of below normal temperatures and near normal precipitation. The eight to fourteen-day outlook (December 23 to 29) indicates a continued 40 to 60% of below normal temperatures and up to a 40% chance of below normal precipitation. This week: the top agriculture stories of 2022. This list isn’t meant to be complete and not necessarily in any particular order.
KANSAS STATE
cbs19news

Kansas to spend $166 million on next Kellogg improvement project

TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly on Wednesday announced a new $750 million highway improvement plan, more than 20% going to improvements to Kellogg in east Wichita. “These projects are in every region of the state - and they improve safety, expand economic development opportunities, and strengthen our...
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

Jobless rate up slightly in Barton County

Preliminary estimates reported by the Labor Market Information Services division of the Kansas Department of Labor and the Bureau of Labor Statistics show a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 2.8% in November. This was unchanged from 2.8% in October and unchanged from 2.8% in November 2021. “There was little change...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

'Grossly inadequate’ map could jeopardize Kan. broadband funds

TOPEKA — Kansas officials worry the state will lose part of its share of a $42.5 billion federal investment in broadband expansion because the Federal Communications Commission commissioned a “grossly inadequate” map of existing services. The map, released in late November, shows broadband is available everywhere in...
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

Kan. medical marijuana committee prepares for legalization push

TOPEKA — Medical marijuana may have a future in Kansas after all, though lawmakers are still uncertain whether any medical marijuana legislation will garner support in the Senate, or wither away like previous medical marijuana bills. After months of bipartisan information-gathering on the structure, taxation, and other processes that...
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Ideas born from pandemic necessity continue to show value today

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - New approaches born from the COVID pandemic continue to prove valuable as hospitals now deal not only with COVID, but also an influx of flu, RSV and other patients. The CDC’s latest update shows influenza at very high levels in Kansas and across much of the...
TOPEKA, KS
