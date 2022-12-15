Read full article on original website
WIBW
Nearly $2.7 million in grants awarded to rural communities across Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nearly $2.7 million has been awarded to rural communities to invest in childcare or senior programming, community vibrancy, food services and libraries. Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland announced on Friday, Dec. 16, that 61 recipients have been awarded nearly $2.7 million in Strategic Economic Expansion and Development grants. He said the grants are meant to invest in small communities across the state.
WIBW
$255,600+ headed to help rehabilitate rural Kansas buildings, housing
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More than $255,600 is headed to rural Kansas to help rehabilitated buildings and housing units. The U.S. Department of Agriculture says it will invest a total of $255,662 to improve lives and strengthen communities in southeast Kansas. “USDA Rural Development knows a strong community is rooted...
Kansas universities facing $1.2B in deferred maintenance
TOPEKA — Restoring life safety and functional integrity to nearly 500 academic or research buildings on state university campuses in the Kansas Board of Regents system would cost an estimated $1.2 billion, officials said Thursday. The Board of Regents annually reviews deployment of approximately $40 million earmarked for deferred...
Northwest Kansans honored by Kansas Farm Bureau
MANHATTAN — Kansas Farm Bureau recognized members and supporters at its 104th annual meeting, Dec. 4 and 5 in Manhattan. KFB presented two Kansans with Distinguished Service awards for their exemplary contributions to agriculture in the state. Eric Atkinson, Wabaunsee County, was honored for his almost 40 years of...
USDA Grants will help rehab rural Kansas communities
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The USDA has approved grants that will help rehabilitate housing and community centers in rural Kansas communities. The Rural Development grants total $255,662 and are part of a nationwide program to help rural communities in 47 states and American Samoa. In Kansas, the grants will be distributed in 5 counties: The […]
Top superintendent in Kansas to retire
LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – The state’s top superintendent turned in his intent to retire after this school year. Michael Argabright, superintendent of USD 252 Southern Lyon County, turned in his intent to retire at Wednesday night’s Board of Education meeting, according to the district. Argabright did not provide a reason for retirement at the meeting. […]
Milford Resident Inducted into the 2022 Kansas Governor’s Ringneck Classic Field of Fame
On Friday, November 18th, 2022, The Classic honored two outstanding people/organizations who have supported the event and our mission. Jim Millensifer, Board of Directors President, presided over the induction of the 2022 members of The Classic “Field of Fame”. Rick Dykstra, Milford Township, was acknowledged for his years...
WIBW
$23 million awarded to broadband service providers to connect rural Kansans
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Around $23 million has been awarded to broadband service providers to connect rural Kansans to high-speed internet. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Thursday, Dec. 15, that $23.1 million will be awarded to six service providers to connect high-speed broadband service to nearly 4,200 homes, businesses, schools, health care facilities and other institutions in unserved and rural areas of the state. She said this is the second of three rounds of awards from the Kansas Capital Project Funds Grant Program.
Barton Ag Instructor Dr. Vic Martin - Top Ag Stories of 2022
The drought monitor report as of Tuesday, December 12 indicates the area of exceptional drought covering almost one-third of our state, mostly western Kansas but also parts of South Central and Southeast Kansas. Our extreme drought conditions continue with extreme drought almost here. The six to ten-day outlook (December 21 to 25) indicates a 80 to 90% chance of below normal temperatures and near normal precipitation. The eight to fourteen-day outlook (December 23 to 29) indicates a continued 40 to 60% of below normal temperatures and up to a 40% chance of below normal precipitation. This week: the top agriculture stories of 2022. This list isn’t meant to be complete and not necessarily in any particular order.
cbs19news
Kansas to spend $166 million on next Kellogg improvement project
TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly on Wednesday announced a new $750 million highway improvement plan, more than 20% going to improvements to Kellogg in east Wichita. “These projects are in every region of the state - and they improve safety, expand economic development opportunities, and strengthen our...
Jobless rate up slightly in Barton County
Preliminary estimates reported by the Labor Market Information Services division of the Kansas Department of Labor and the Bureau of Labor Statistics show a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 2.8% in November. This was unchanged from 2.8% in October and unchanged from 2.8% in November 2021. “There was little change...
KAKE TV
This is the first time the Kansas Water Authority has voted to save what's left of the Ogallala
COLBY, Kan. — The board that advises the Kansas governor and Legislature on water policy now says the state needs to dramatically cut farming irrigation to stop draining the Ogallala aquifer. The vote by the Kansas Water Authority on Wednesday signals a call for a major shift in state...
'Grossly inadequate’ map could jeopardize Kan. broadband funds
TOPEKA — Kansas officials worry the state will lose part of its share of a $42.5 billion federal investment in broadband expansion because the Federal Communications Commission commissioned a “grossly inadequate” map of existing services. The map, released in late November, shows broadband is available everywhere in...
agupdate.com
‘It’s time to deal with this’: Kansas Water Authority wants to save Ogallala Aquifer
Kansas should scrap its de facto policy of draining the Ogallala Aquifer, a state board decided Dec. 14. “It has taken decades for this to be said formally in writing by an official state body,” said Connie Owen, director of the Kansas Water Office. “… This is nothing less than historic.”
State weather official urges Kansans to prepare for winter conditions, travel
MANHATTAN – The calendar says the first day of winter is Dec. 21. Chip Redmond is not so sure you ought to get locked in on just that date. “Winter conditions in Kansas can change rapidly,” said Redmond, a meteorologist and manager of the Kansas Mesonet, a network of weather monitoring stations that has its headquarters at Kansas State University.
Kan. medical marijuana committee prepares for legalization push
TOPEKA — Medical marijuana may have a future in Kansas after all, though lawmakers are still uncertain whether any medical marijuana legislation will garner support in the Senate, or wither away like previous medical marijuana bills. After months of bipartisan information-gathering on the structure, taxation, and other processes that...
howafrica.com
Remembering Edward McCabe, The First African American To Hold A Statewide Office In Kansas
Edward McCabe was a pioneer in the town of Nicodemus, Kansas. He worked as an attorney and land agent before becoming one of the first African Americans to hold a significant political position in the American Old West. McCabe was born on October 10, 1850 in Troy, New York. He...
3 Kansas counties rise above national average for wage growth in 2022
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A recent report shows that three Kansas counties have risen above the national average when it comes to wage changes. The U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics (BLS) released its second quarter report for 2022 showing trends in county employment and wages in the Sunflower State. The report focuses on the four […]
WIBW
Ideas born from pandemic necessity continue to show value today
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - New approaches born from the COVID pandemic continue to prove valuable as hospitals now deal not only with COVID, but also an influx of flu, RSV and other patients. The CDC’s latest update shows influenza at very high levels in Kansas and across much of the...
Kansas school district is first in the state to use electric buses
WABAUNSEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A local district is the first in the state to put electric school buses on the road. The Wabaunsee School district previously announced it would be the first in Kansas to start driving kids to school on these buses. “We feel fortunate that we got chosen for this grant that allows […]
