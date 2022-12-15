Sebastian Aho won’t play Saturday or Sunday for the Carolina Hurricanes, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes’ official website reports. Aho is dealing with a lower-body injury that will cost him at least five games. The Hurricanes have yet to place him on injured reserve, so they must believe he will make it back to the team in the short term. The Canes haven’t had a problem with Aho out of the lineup, as they have won the first three games he has missed. That said, it’s likely more the defense and goaltending, as they have only scored seven goals in those contests.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO