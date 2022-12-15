Read full article on original website
Jeremy Swayman Had Terrific Reaction To Almost Scoring Goalie Goal
Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman thought this was his opportunity to try it with just over a minute left in Boston’s 4-2 win Saturday over the Columbus Blue Jackets at TD Garden. Swayman gathered the puck behind Boston’s net and with Columbus having already pulled goalie Danil Tarasov, he unleashed...
Bruins Reportedly Place Veteran Forward Craig Smith On Waivers
The Boston Bruins made a roster move with one of their veterans. According to ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski, the Bruins reportedly placed 12-year veteran Craig Smith on waivers Sunday. Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman confirmed the move. Smith, 33, has struggled for the majority of the season as he’s been in...
Celtics Forward Al Horford Ejected In Third Quarter Vs. Magic
Boston Celtics forward Al Horford didn’t get the chance to stick around to see the end of Friday’s game against the Orlando Magic at TD Garden. Horford was ejected just 1:21 into the third quarter when he was called for a flagrant two foul on Moritz Wagner. The Celtics were trying to inbound the basketball in the front court when Horford, trying to shake free of Wagner, aggressively elbowed the Magic forward in the groin area. After a lengthy video review, the referees believed Horford’s transgression fit the category of a flagrant two, which comes with an automatic ejection.
How Celtics’ Malcolm Brogdon Reacted To Robert Williams’ Return
The Boston Celtics have awaited the return of Robert Williams and one teammate made it clear just how thrilled he is about it. Malcolm Brogdon spoke with reporters during Friday’s Celtics practice prior to their matchup against the Orlando Magic. After missing nearly two months, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Williams is expected to make his season debut for the Celtics during the first two straight contests with the Magic.
How Mass. Gov. Charlie Baker Honored Bruins Captain Patrice Bergeron
Happy Patrice Bergeron Day. Boston is celebrating its captains accomplishment of reaching 1,000 career points. The 37-year-old became the fourth player to reach the feat after tallying an assist on a Brad Marchand goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Nov. 21. Bergeron will get a chance to celebrate his milestone in front of Bruins fans and with his family in attendance.
Celtics Rule Out Jayson Tatum Vs. Magic For ‘Personal Reasons’
After dropping an ugly loss against bottom-of-the-barrel competition Friday night, the Boston Celtics seek a bounce-back win without the presence of star Jayson Tatum on Sunday. However, the absence isn’t injury-related. Instead, Tatum will miss his second game of the season due to personal reasons, which the Celtics announced on...
Ford Final Five Facts: Bruins Top Struggling Blue Jackets At Home
The Boston Bruins bounced back with a win on home ice over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday afternoon as they continue to lead the league in points with 50 and improve to a 24-4-2 record on the year. Before the action was underway, captain Patrice Bergeron was honored for...
What Were Patriots Thinking On This Disastrous Play Vs. Raiders?
LAS VEGAS — The first half of Sunday’s Patriots-Raiders game ended in miserable fashion for New England. With 35 seconds left before halftime at Allegiant Stadium, an ill-timed miscommunication on special teams allowed Las Vegas linebacker Malcolm Koonce to block a Michael Palardy punt, giving the Raiders possession at the Patriots’ 20-yard line.
Patrice Bergeron Honored By Bruins For 1,000 Point Milestone
Patrice Bergeron is a team-first person, but Saturday afternoon was all about the Bruins captain. Bergeron was honored in a pregame ceremony prior to Boston’s puck drop against the Columbus Blue Jackets at TD Garden for reaching 1,000 career points — which all came with the Bruins — Nov. 21 against the Tampa Bay Lightning when he assisted on Brad Marchand’s goal in the 5-3 win.
Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Blue Jackets Lines, Pairings
The Bruins look to get back in the win column Saturday when they welcome the Columbus Blue Jackets to TD Garden for a matinee showdown. Boston is coming off a shootout loss to the Los Angeles Kings in a game where the power play broke down and frustrations boiled over. The Blue Jackets have lost two straight and sit at the bottom of the Metropolitan Division.
Dylan Larkin Playing Saturday for Red Wings vs. Senators
Dylan Larkin will play Saturday for the Detroit Red Wings, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports. This was a true game-time decision, as Larkin was able to practice Friday but did so wearing a non-contact jersey. Larkin missed the Wings’ loss to the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday. The speedy forward is having a solid season for the Wings with 10 goals, 17 assists, and a rating of plus-6 in 28 games.
Were Patriots Screwed By Refs On Tyquan Thornton Incompletion?
LAS VEGAS — The Patriots ultimately were their own worst enemies during the first half of Sunday’s game against the Raiders, but they also might’ve been on the wrong end of some bad officiating. Trailing 10-3 on a second-and-6 with 1:29 left in the first half, Mac...
Patriots Get Three Key Players Back For Final Practice Of Raiders Week
TUCSON, Ariz. — The New England Patriots received some great news on the injury front before their trip to Las Vegas. Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (concussion), running back Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) and cornerback Jack Jones (knee) all returned to the field Friday at the Patriots’ final practice at the University of Arizona.
Taylor Hall Nets Goal, Assist In Bruins Victory Over Blue Jackets
The Boston Bruins are back in the win column. The Back and Gold defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets, 4-2, at TD Garden on Saturday afternoon. Taylor Hall was highlighted as a player to watch prior to the game, and delivered with a goal and an assist in the victory over the Blue Jackets.
Bruins Notes: Boston Continues Home, Third Period Dominance
The Blue Jackets made it a tough game, but the Bruins stepped up in the third period. Boston beat Columbus, 4-2, at TD Garden on Saturday. The win kept the Black and Gold’s home points streak alive as the B’s moved to 16-0-2 on home ice. This season’s team surpassed the 2019-20 Bruins’ home points streak. The 18 points for the 2022-23 Bruins are second in franchise history behind the 1973-74 Bruins, who had a points streak of 21.
Why Former Celtic Disagrees With Marcus Smart’s DPOY Award
Miami Heat shooting guard Max Strus had a brief tenure with the Boston Celtics that you might’ve forgotten if you didn’t pay close attention. However, he’s proven to be both an efficient and loyal teammate with his debatable take. Celtics’ Marcus Smart was awarded NBA Defensive Player...
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho Will Miss Both Games This Weekend
Sebastian Aho won’t play Saturday or Sunday for the Carolina Hurricanes, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes’ official website reports. Aho is dealing with a lower-body injury that will cost him at least five games. The Hurricanes have yet to place him on injured reserve, so they must believe he will make it back to the team in the short term. The Canes haven’t had a problem with Aho out of the lineup, as they have won the first three games he has missed. That said, it’s likely more the defense and goaltending, as they have only scored seven goals in those contests.
Celtics’ Robert Williams Announces Return By Throwing Down Lob Pass
Boston Celtics center Robert Williams is back to doing what he does best. After having arthroscopic surgery on his knee in September, Williams made his season debut Friday night against the Orlando Magic and it didn’t take the 25-year-old long to throw down one of his patented alley-oops. Just...
Agony Of Defeat: Patriots Radio Crew Stunned By Raiders Finish
The New England Patriots made history Sunday, in just about the worst way possible. The Patriots, in their agonizing defeat at the hands of the Las Vegas Raiders, became just the third team in NFL history to fall at the hands of a fumble recovery with time expiring. They did so in a beautifully dark way with their best running back and wide receiver combining to make a boneheaded play to basically hand the game away to Josh McDaniels’ squad.
Kiké Hernández Enthusiastically Reacts To Reported Justin Turner Signing
At least one member of the Red Sox is happy to see Justin Turner come to Boston. The Red Sox reportedly have signed the 38-year-old to a two-year deal, as reported by ESPN’s Joon Lee. The former Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman will bring a veteran presence to the roster, one which Kiké Hernández is clearly welcoming based on his latest tweets.
