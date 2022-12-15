ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NESN

Jeremy Swayman Had Terrific Reaction To Almost Scoring Goalie Goal

Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman thought this was his opportunity to try it with just over a minute left in Boston’s 4-2 win Saturday over the Columbus Blue Jackets at TD Garden. Swayman gathered the puck behind Boston’s net and with Columbus having already pulled goalie Danil Tarasov, he unleashed...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Bruins Reportedly Place Veteran Forward Craig Smith On Waivers

The Boston Bruins made a roster move with one of their veterans. According to ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski, the Bruins reportedly placed 12-year veteran Craig Smith on waivers Sunday. Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman confirmed the move. Smith, 33, has struggled for the majority of the season as he’s been in...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Celtics Forward Al Horford Ejected In Third Quarter Vs. Magic

Boston Celtics forward Al Horford didn’t get the chance to stick around to see the end of Friday’s game against the Orlando Magic at TD Garden. Horford was ejected just 1:21 into the third quarter when he was called for a flagrant two foul on Moritz Wagner. The Celtics were trying to inbound the basketball in the front court when Horford, trying to shake free of Wagner, aggressively elbowed the Magic forward in the groin area. After a lengthy video review, the referees believed Horford’s transgression fit the category of a flagrant two, which comes with an automatic ejection.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

How Celtics’ Malcolm Brogdon Reacted To Robert Williams’ Return

The Boston Celtics have awaited the return of Robert Williams and one teammate made it clear just how thrilled he is about it. Malcolm Brogdon spoke with reporters during Friday’s Celtics practice prior to their matchup against the Orlando Magic. After missing nearly two months, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Williams is expected to make his season debut for the Celtics during the first two straight contests with the Magic.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

How Mass. Gov. Charlie Baker Honored Bruins Captain Patrice Bergeron

Happy Patrice Bergeron Day. Boston is celebrating its captains accomplishment of reaching 1,000 career points. The 37-year-old became the fourth player to reach the feat after tallying an assist on a Brad Marchand goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Nov. 21. Bergeron will get a chance to celebrate his milestone in front of Bruins fans and with his family in attendance.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Celtics Rule Out Jayson Tatum Vs. Magic For ‘Personal Reasons’

After dropping an ugly loss against bottom-of-the-barrel competition Friday night, the Boston Celtics seek a bounce-back win without the presence of star Jayson Tatum on Sunday. However, the absence isn’t injury-related. Instead, Tatum will miss his second game of the season due to personal reasons, which the Celtics announced on...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

What Were Patriots Thinking On This Disastrous Play Vs. Raiders?

LAS VEGAS — The first half of Sunday’s Patriots-Raiders game ended in miserable fashion for New England. With 35 seconds left before halftime at Allegiant Stadium, an ill-timed miscommunication on special teams allowed Las Vegas linebacker Malcolm Koonce to block a Michael Palardy punt, giving the Raiders possession at the Patriots’ 20-yard line.
LAS VEGAS, NV
NESN

Patrice Bergeron Honored By Bruins For 1,000 Point Milestone

Patrice Bergeron is a team-first person, but Saturday afternoon was all about the Bruins captain. Bergeron was honored in a pregame ceremony prior to Boston’s puck drop against the Columbus Blue Jackets at TD Garden for reaching 1,000 career points — which all came with the Bruins — Nov. 21 against the Tampa Bay Lightning when he assisted on Brad Marchand’s goal in the 5-3 win.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Dylan Larkin Playing Saturday for Red Wings vs. Senators

Dylan Larkin will play Saturday for the Detroit Red Wings, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports. This was a true game-time decision, as Larkin was able to practice Friday but did so wearing a non-contact jersey. Larkin missed the Wings’ loss to the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday. The speedy forward is having a solid season for the Wings with 10 goals, 17 assists, and a rating of plus-6 in 28 games.
DETROIT, MI
NESN

Patriots Get Three Key Players Back For Final Practice Of Raiders Week

TUCSON, Ariz. — The New England Patriots received some great news on the injury front before their trip to Las Vegas. Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (concussion), running back Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) and cornerback Jack Jones (knee) all returned to the field Friday at the Patriots’ final practice at the University of Arizona.
LAS VEGAS, NV
NESN

Bruins Notes: Boston Continues Home, Third Period Dominance

The Blue Jackets made it a tough game, but the Bruins stepped up in the third period. Boston beat Columbus, 4-2, at TD Garden on Saturday. The win kept the Black and Gold’s home points streak alive as the B’s moved to 16-0-2 on home ice. This season’s team surpassed the 2019-20 Bruins’ home points streak. The 18 points for the 2022-23 Bruins are second in franchise history behind the 1973-74 Bruins, who had a points streak of 21.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Why Former Celtic Disagrees With Marcus Smart’s DPOY Award

Miami Heat shooting guard Max Strus had a brief tenure with the Boston Celtics that you might’ve forgotten if you didn’t pay close attention. However, he’s proven to be both an efficient and loyal teammate with his debatable take. Celtics’ Marcus Smart was awarded NBA Defensive Player...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho Will Miss Both Games This Weekend

Sebastian Aho won’t play Saturday or Sunday for the Carolina Hurricanes, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes’ official website reports. Aho is dealing with a lower-body injury that will cost him at least five games. The Hurricanes have yet to place him on injured reserve, so they must believe he will make it back to the team in the short term. The Canes haven’t had a problem with Aho out of the lineup, as they have won the first three games he has missed. That said, it’s likely more the defense and goaltending, as they have only scored seven goals in those contests.
RALEIGH, NC
NESN

Agony Of Defeat: Patriots Radio Crew Stunned By Raiders Finish

The New England Patriots made history Sunday, in just about the worst way possible. The Patriots, in their agonizing defeat at the hands of the Las Vegas Raiders, became just the third team in NFL history to fall at the hands of a fumble recovery with time expiring. They did so in a beautifully dark way with their best running back and wide receiver combining to make a boneheaded play to basically hand the game away to Josh McDaniels’ squad.
NESN

Kiké Hernández Enthusiastically Reacts To Reported Justin Turner Signing

At least one member of the Red Sox is happy to see Justin Turner come to Boston. The Red Sox reportedly have signed the 38-year-old to a two-year deal, as reported by ESPN’s Joon Lee. The former Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman will bring a veteran presence to the roster, one which Kiké Hernández is clearly welcoming based on his latest tweets.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
28K+
Followers
50K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

 https://nesn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy