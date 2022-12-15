Read full article on original website
Related
HeartSciences & Rutgers Partner to Develop AI-based ECG Algorithms
– Heart Test Laboratories, a medical technology company focused on saving lives by making an ECG a far more valuable screening tool through the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI), announced that it has entered into a multi-year collaboration agreement with Rutgers University (Rutgers). – HeartSciences and Rutgers will collaborate to...
AHI Acquires Canadian-based wellteq Digital Health Inc.
– Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd acquires Canadian health technology company wellteq Digital Health Inc. This transaction follows the acquisition of South Africa based Vertica Health (Pty) Ltd in August, a biomathematical health risk modelling platform. Financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed. – The 3-company combination creates the only...
Protecting AI’s Boundless Potential in Healthcare
Artificial intelligence can do amazing things for patients, providers and the healthcare business — but only if the right cyber safeguards are in place. For more than a decade, a cybercrime syndicate known as Evil Corp has tormented organizations around the world with malware and ransomware attacks. And now, it seems, the group has designs on healthcare companies.
Research Shows Power of Anumana AI-ECG Algorithms to Detect Heart Conditions
– The research is mounting to show that Anumana’s AI-ECG algorithms could dramatically improve screening for cardiovascular disease (CVD), providing early warnings of disease from just a standard electrocardiogram (ECG). Yesterday, a study was published in Nature Medicine that shows an Anumana AI algorithm applied to Apple Watch ECG recordings successfully identified a weak heart pump in patients.
Elevance Health Launches AI-Driven Nutrition Tracker
– Elevance Health — formerly Anthem, Inc. has announced the expansion of its Sydney Health application with the addition of a nutrition tracker function driven by artificial intelligence (AI). The new feature, called Nutrition Tracker, recognizes foods or an entire meal, providing virtual nutrition advice to improve affiliated health plan members’ overall health and well-being.
Vevo Launches with $12M to Scale Vivo Data Generation to Discover Better Drugs
– Vevo Therapeutics, an SF-based biotechnology company, launched today with a $12M seed round led by General Catalyst and Wing Venture Capital using its Mosaic in vivo drug discovery platform and next-generation AI models to uncover better drugs for more patients. – Vevo is the first platform to make in...
Dexcom Receives FDA Clearance for G7 Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) System
– The FDA has cleared Dexcom G7 continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system in the U.S. for people with all types of diabetes ages two years and older, giving more people than ever access to a powerfully simple diabetes management solution. – Cleared as an integrated continuous glucose monitoring (iCGM) system,...
Why Preventive Healthcare Hinges on Diagnostics Innovation
There is a real sense that we are on the cusp of a diagnostics revolution. This has been spurred on by the pandemic, which at once underscored the tremendous power of mass testing as it became the fundamental basis for decision-making, from our own personal health to national policy. It also revealed gaps in terms of needing to drastically scale up testing capacity and invest in new and innovative digital diagnostics tools.
Enthea Secures $2M to Expand Psychedelic Healthcare Provider Network
– Enthea, the first provider of insurance plans for psychedelic healthcare, has announced a $2M Seed Round raise led by Tabula Rasa Ventures to offer psychedelic-assisted therapy as a workplace benefit. – The funds will be used to launch Enthea’s services into 40 markets across the U.S. in 2023 as...
Japanese Healthcare Startup Ubie Raises $45M for AI Symptom Checker
– Ubie, Inc., a Tokyo-based healthcare startup, announced it has closed its Series C round at $45M by raising $19M in an extension round. The new funding will enable Ubie to accelerate its growth and strengthen its presence in the U.S., following strong interest and traction in that market. To date, Ubie has raised $76 million in total.
Modernizing Data Access: 3 Tips for Securing Patient Data in the Cloud
There is a tremendous amount of data within the healthcare and life sciences industries. According to RBC Capital Markets, the healthcare sector accounts for 30% of the world’s data and is forecasted to grow by a compound annual growth rate of 36% in the next two and half years.
AWS Launches Amazon Omics for Precision Medicine
– AWS announced the launch of a new service, Amazon Omics, to help bioinformaticians, researchers, and scientists store, query, and analyze genomic, transcriptomic, and other omics data and generate insights to improve health and advance scientific discoveries. – The explosion of “omics” data, such as genomic, transcriptomic, and proteomic data,...
Digital Health VCs Cite ROI & Clinical Validation As Greatest Markers of Company’s Success
– Investors in the healthcare technology space believe a measurable return on investment (ROI) and clinical validation of the technology’s platform will be the greatest indicators of company success in 2023, according to a new survey of top digital health investors by GSR Ventures. – ROI was deemed “important”...
M&A: Carenet Health Acquires Stericycle Communication Solutions
– Carenet Health, a leading provider of 24/7 and on-demand patient engagement solutions, today announced it has acquired Stericycle Communication Solutions, an industry leader in patient engagement technology and solutions and a service of Stericycle, Inc. The companies’ combined capabilities create the industry’s most comprehensive patient experience platform.
Lumen Raises $62M for Handheld Device to Measure Metabolic Health
– Lumen, the metabolic health company behind the first handheld device to measure your metabolism through the breath, today announced that it has raised $62M in a series B funding round led by Pitango Venture Capital. – Participating investors include Hanwha Group, Resolute Ventures, RiverPark Ventures, Unorthodox Ventures, Almeda Capital,...
Rgenta Therapeutics Raises $52M for Integrative RNA-Targeting Discovery Platform
– Rgenta Therapeutics Inc. raises a $52M Series A round led by AZ-CICC Healthcare Investment Fund with participation from all existing investors and new investors including Korean Investment Partners, Delos Capital. – Rgenta Therapeutics is focusing on developing RNA-targeting medicines for historically undruggable disease targets. Targeting the “Undruggables”. Only...
3 Types of Data Are Transforming Clinical Care Through Cellular-based RPM
As the healthcare industry continues to embrace new technologies, remote patient monitoring (RPM) is becoming established as a way to help chronic patients remain in their homes with health supervision to prevent unnecessary hospital admissions and visits to the emergency department, urgent care facility, or physician’s office. RPM has...
UpStream Raises $140M to Expand Value-Based Care Model Nationwide
– Value-based care provider UpStream raises $140M in Series B funding co-led by Coatue and Dragoneer with additional participation from other top healthcare and technology investors, including Avidity Partners, Define Ventures and Mubadala. This round brings its total funding to nearly $185M to date. – UpStream supports physicians operating under...
BehaVR & Oxford VR Merge, Raises $13M for VR Delivery Platform
– Virtual reality mental and behavioral health companies BehaVR and OxfordVR today announced their merger, supported by an initial $13M in Series B funding led by Optum Ventures and Oxford Science Enterprises, with participation from Confluent Health, Accenture Ventures, Chrysalis Ventures and Thornton Capital. – Uniting under the BehaVR brand,...
HIT Consultant
Atlanta, GA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
158K+
Views
ABOUT
HIT Consultant delivers news, analysis, and commentary surrounding the transformation of healthcare technology. We go inside hospital IT departments, company boards, payer offices, physician practices, investors’ roundtables and political backrooms for a well-rounded view of the healthcare IT landscape. HIT Consultant examines the challenges, innovations, strategies, along with the political and regulatory trends faced by today’s healthcare business leaders. Our authoritative network of contributors helps provide invaluable and firsthand insights from the people and places that matter the most to our readership.https://hitconsultant.net/
Comments / 0