HeartSciences & Rutgers Partner to Develop AI-based ECG Algorithms

– Heart Test Laboratories, a medical technology company focused on saving lives by making an ECG a far more valuable screening tool through the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI), announced that it has entered into a multi-year collaboration agreement with Rutgers University (Rutgers). – HeartSciences and Rutgers will collaborate to...
AHI Acquires Canadian-based wellteq Digital Health Inc.

– Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd acquires Canadian health technology company wellteq Digital Health Inc. This transaction follows the acquisition of South Africa based Vertica Health (Pty) Ltd in August, a biomathematical health risk modelling platform. Financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed. – The 3-company combination creates the only...
Protecting AI’s Boundless Potential in Healthcare

Artificial intelligence can do amazing things for patients, providers and the healthcare business — but only if the right cyber safeguards are in place. For more than a decade, a cybercrime syndicate known as Evil Corp has tormented organizations around the world with malware and ransomware attacks. And now, it seems, the group has designs on healthcare companies.
Research Shows Power of Anumana AI-ECG Algorithms to Detect Heart Conditions

– The research is mounting to show that Anumana’s AI-ECG algorithms could dramatically improve screening for cardiovascular disease (CVD), providing early warnings of disease from just a standard electrocardiogram (ECG). Yesterday, a study was published in Nature Medicine that shows an Anumana AI algorithm applied to Apple Watch ECG recordings successfully identified a weak heart pump in patients.
Elevance Health Launches AI-Driven Nutrition Tracker

– Elevance Health — formerly Anthem, Inc. has announced the expansion of its Sydney Health application with the addition of a nutrition tracker function driven by artificial intelligence (AI). The new feature, called Nutrition Tracker, recognizes foods or an entire meal, providing virtual nutrition advice to improve affiliated health plan members’ overall health and well-being.
Why Preventive Healthcare Hinges on Diagnostics Innovation

There is a real sense that we are on the cusp of a diagnostics revolution. This has been spurred on by the pandemic, which at once underscored the tremendous power of mass testing as it became the fundamental basis for decision-making, from our own personal health to national policy. It also revealed gaps in terms of needing to drastically scale up testing capacity and invest in new and innovative digital diagnostics tools.
AWS Launches Amazon Omics for Precision Medicine

– AWS announced the launch of a new service, Amazon Omics, to help bioinformaticians, researchers, and scientists store, query, and analyze genomic, transcriptomic, and other omics data and generate insights to improve health and advance scientific discoveries. – The explosion of “omics” data, such as genomic, transcriptomic, and proteomic data,...
M&A: Carenet Health Acquires Stericycle Communication Solutions

– Carenet Health, a leading provider of 24/7 and on-demand patient engagement solutions, today announced it has acquired Stericycle Communication Solutions, an industry leader in patient engagement technology and solutions and a service of Stericycle, Inc. The companies’ combined capabilities create the industry’s most comprehensive patient experience platform.
Lumen Raises $62M for Handheld Device to Measure Metabolic Health

– Lumen, the metabolic health company behind the first handheld device to measure your metabolism through the breath, today announced that it has raised $62M in a series B funding round led by Pitango Venture Capital. – Participating investors include Hanwha Group, Resolute Ventures, RiverPark Ventures, Unorthodox Ventures, Almeda Capital,...
Rgenta Therapeutics Raises $52M for Integrative RNA-Targeting Discovery Platform

– Rgenta Therapeutics Inc. raises a $52M Series A round led by AZ-CICC Healthcare Investment Fund with participation from all existing investors and new investors including Korean Investment Partners, Delos Capital. – Rgenta Therapeutics is focusing on developing RNA-targeting medicines for historically undruggable disease targets. Targeting the “Undruggables”. Only...
BehaVR & Oxford VR Merge, Raises $13M for VR Delivery Platform

– Virtual reality mental and behavioral health companies BehaVR and OxfordVR today announced their merger, supported by an initial $13M in Series B funding led by Optum Ventures and Oxford Science Enterprises, with participation from Confluent Health, Accenture Ventures, Chrysalis Ventures and Thornton Capital. – Uniting under the BehaVR brand,...
