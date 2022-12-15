ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chittenden County, VT

VTDigger

Vermont besmirched by plan for youth detention center

Everything my townsman Rick Hausman says is typically judicious. As a fellow townsman and a Vermonter, my chief concern is that the probity of our state — so long a matter of pride for me — has been badly besmirched by this whole endeavor (involving a proposed youth detention center in Newbury).
NEWBURY, VT
VTDigger

Burlington gun violence and a Band-Aid

Your article on the gun violence in Burlington and the Band-Aid they want to use to fix it. Why would the City Council want to ban law-abiding citizens from carrying a firearm? Do they really think that the people committing the crimes will abide by this law, while committing other crimes?
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Stuck in Vt: Checking in with couples who moved to Vermont during pandemic

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In July 2020, the pandemic prompted Joanna Burgess and Noah Sussman to move from New York City to rural Derby, Vt., with their three rescue cats. In August 2020, Eva made a video about the couple’s experience acclimating to a rural environment. Seven Days’ Eva Sollberger spent a recent sunny Saturday getting a tour of the pair’s new house and then headed to St. Johnsbury to meet Lori and Bret Thayer, a couple who recently relocated to Barton from Denver.
DERBY, VT
VTDigger

Pete Sutherland, lifelong Vermonter, musician, storyteller, father

Peter Jeffrey Sutherland, lifelong Vermonter and world citizen, passed away on November 30 at the age of 71. Born May 13, 1951, in Burlington, Vt., to Mary Lou and Bob Sutherland, he grew up in Shelburne, Vt., and attended Champlain Valley Union High School and Castleton State College. As a...
BURLINGTON, VT
VTDigger

The Deeper Dig: What 97 acres means to Williston

A parcel of undeveloped land is the site of a proposal that is forcing one of Vermont’s fastest growing municipalities to reckon with the challenges of building new housing. Read the story on VTDigger here: The Deeper Dig: What 97 acres means to Williston.
WILLISTON, VT
VTDigger

Vigilantism is making a comeback

Vigilantism. That word harkens back to the last time that criminals ran rampant in the streets of major cities throughout the country. That was the late 1970s and early to mid-1980s. It brings back the time when Clint “Dirty Harry” Eastwood and Charles “Death Wish” Bronson became heroes to the...
BURLINGTON, VT
Mountain Times

In Rutland, a sense of increased crime is met with vigilantism

By Ethan Weinstein/VTDigger A video of citizens violently apprehending an alleged shoplifter at the Rutland Home Depot has highlighted frustration over crime and the vigilantism that can crop up alongside it. The video of the incident, viewed more than 55,000 […] Read More The post In Rutland, a sense of increased crime is met with vigilantism appeared first on The Mountain Times.
RUTLAND, VT
WCAX

Vermont authorities, utilities prep for heavy snow

In the short-time it’s been open, the Wheeler Dog Park in South Burlington has become a popular spot for K9 owners. Dog parks are a great way for pups to get some time off leash, socialize and let their zoomies out. Plattsburgh votes to demolish Crete Memorial Civic Center.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Plattsburgh taking action amidst nor'easter in the Adirondacks

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — The first nor’easter of the winter season kept people across northern New York busy to handle the snow. Plattsburgh was one place in the area making active measures with snowplows on the road to ensure the cleanup process of the snow was smooth. Additionally, the city also has a parking ban in effect. It started at midnight Dec. 16, closing off parking across all city streets and in the Broad Street, Arnie Pavone, Upper and Lower Court Street, and the south end of Durkee Street parking lots.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WMUR.com

Upper Valley residents endure outages after snowstorm

LEBANON, N.H. — Buildings stood without power across the Upper Valley Saturday after a snowstorm blew through the region. Officials said downed trees and power lines are causing most of the outages. Liberty Utilities said in a satement to News9, "At this time, we do not have estimated times...
LEBANON, NH

