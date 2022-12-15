Read full article on original website
James Lyall: For public safety solutions, we must address root causes
The fact that economic and racial injustices in our communities determine how stable, resilient and safe those communities are going to be is often left out of our conversation about public safety and policing. Read the story on VTDigger here: James Lyall: For public safety solutions, we must address root causes.
Sandy Dooley: Ordinance or policy about encampment removal in South Burlington
Individuals who live in encampments are among the most vulnerable residents of our community. Any procedures the City Council adopts relative to removal of encampments should have the force of law. Read the story on VTDigger here: Sandy Dooley: Ordinance or policy about encampment removal in South Burlington .
Meeting of the Minds: Teens Invited to Neuroscience Competition
Neuroscience is not a class that most high schoolers have on their schedules, but every year teens from around the world participate in a neuroscience competition called Brain Bee. The 2023 Vermont contest — a free, all-day event that also includes educational components — is scheduled for February 11 at...
Vermont besmirched by plan for youth detention center
Everything my townsman Rick Hausman says is typically judicious. As a fellow townsman and a Vermonter, my chief concern is that the probity of our state — so long a matter of pride for me — has been badly besmirched by this whole endeavor (involving a proposed youth detention center in Newbury).
Norwich names former Rutland redevelopment official as interim town manager
Duffy served 11 years as the head of the Rutland Redevelopment Authority until tendering his resignation on Oct. 13. Read the story on VTDigger here: Norwich names former Rutland redevelopment official as interim town manager.
Rick Winston: Unassuming man from East Calais helped end the Vietnam War
Don Luce wrote in a resignation letter: “We are finding it increasingly difficult to quietly pursue our main objective: helping the people of Vietnam. The war as it is presently being waged is self-defeating in approach.” Read the story on VTDigger here: Rick Winston: Unassuming man from East Calais helped end the Vietnam War.
Burlington gun violence and a Band-Aid
Your article on the gun violence in Burlington and the Band-Aid they want to use to fix it. Why would the City Council want to ban law-abiding citizens from carrying a firearm? Do they really think that the people committing the crimes will abide by this law, while committing other crimes?
New Proposed Housing Project in Middlebury gets pushback from neighbors
The balance between building affordable housing versus preserving Vermont land is the talk of the town in Middlebury. Vermont public officials are touting a new major housing development program that plans on tackling the state’s decades long housing crisis. “Everyone knows we’re in a housing crisis and one of the needs we identified the last […]
Stuck in Vt: Checking in with couples who moved to Vermont during pandemic
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In July 2020, the pandemic prompted Joanna Burgess and Noah Sussman to move from New York City to rural Derby, Vt., with their three rescue cats. In August 2020, Eva made a video about the couple’s experience acclimating to a rural environment. Seven Days’ Eva Sollberger spent a recent sunny Saturday getting a tour of the pair’s new house and then headed to St. Johnsbury to meet Lori and Bret Thayer, a couple who recently relocated to Barton from Denver.
Pete Sutherland, lifelong Vermonter, musician, storyteller, father
Peter Jeffrey Sutherland, lifelong Vermonter and world citizen, passed away on November 30 at the age of 71. Born May 13, 1951, in Burlington, Vt., to Mary Lou and Bob Sutherland, he grew up in Shelburne, Vt., and attended Champlain Valley Union High School and Castleton State College. As a...
Bill Schubart: Happy Birthday, Vermont Council on World Affairs! You are the gift.
The Vermont Council on World Affairs has brought the world to our home and we’re much the richer for it. We’ve learned much from every international guest we’ve hosted. Read the story on VTDigger here: Bill Schubart: Happy Birthday, Vermont Council on World Affairs! You are the gift..
The Deeper Dig: What 97 acres means to Williston
A parcel of undeveloped land is the site of a proposal that is forcing one of Vermont’s fastest growing municipalities to reckon with the challenges of building new housing. Read the story on VTDigger here: The Deeper Dig: What 97 acres means to Williston.
Vermont town lauded for having ‘the most holiday cheer in America’
These 10 small towns feel like a Hallmark holiday movie, according to Thrillist. Small towns, charming in all seasons, transform into “fairytale-perfect towns” during the holidays, and a town in Vermont does it better than most, according to Thrillist. The website recently published a list of 10 small...
Yankee Pride Quilts teaches the next generation of quilters from its location in Essex Junction
ESSEX JUNCTION — Yankee Pride Quilts, located in Five Corners, is all about teaching the next generation of quilters. In business since 1981, Yankee Pride provides a selection of high quality quilting fabric, as well as quilting classes for those wanting to learn. Marti DelNevo, a shopkeeper at Yankee...
Vigilantism is making a comeback
Vigilantism. That word harkens back to the last time that criminals ran rampant in the streets of major cities throughout the country. That was the late 1970s and early to mid-1980s. It brings back the time when Clint “Dirty Harry” Eastwood and Charles “Death Wish” Bronson became heroes to the...
In Rutland, a sense of increased crime is met with vigilantism
By Ethan Weinstein/VTDigger A video of citizens violently apprehending an alleged shoplifter at the Rutland Home Depot has highlighted frustration over crime and the vigilantism that can crop up alongside it. The video of the incident, viewed more than 55,000 […] Read More The post In Rutland, a sense of increased crime is met with vigilantism appeared first on The Mountain Times.
Vermont authorities, utilities prep for heavy snow
In the short-time it’s been open, the Wheeler Dog Park in South Burlington has become a popular spot for K9 owners. Dog parks are a great way for pups to get some time off leash, socialize and let their zoomies out. Plattsburgh votes to demolish Crete Memorial Civic Center.
Photos: The season's first major snowstorm created a whiteout in Vermont
The season's first major snowstorm created a winter wonderland a week before Christmas. Read the story on VTDigger here: Photos: The season's first major snowstorm created a whiteout in Vermont.
Plattsburgh taking action amidst nor'easter in the Adirondacks
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — The first nor’easter of the winter season kept people across northern New York busy to handle the snow. Plattsburgh was one place in the area making active measures with snowplows on the road to ensure the cleanup process of the snow was smooth. Additionally, the city also has a parking ban in effect. It started at midnight Dec. 16, closing off parking across all city streets and in the Broad Street, Arnie Pavone, Upper and Lower Court Street, and the south end of Durkee Street parking lots.
Upper Valley residents endure outages after snowstorm
LEBANON, N.H. — Buildings stood without power across the Upper Valley Saturday after a snowstorm blew through the region. Officials said downed trees and power lines are causing most of the outages. Liberty Utilities said in a satement to News9, "At this time, we do not have estimated times...
