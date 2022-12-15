ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WPRI 12 News

What the ’12 Days of Christmas’ will cost you with 2022’s inflation

By Carl Aldinger
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YPxUH_0jjyTqaU00

( WETM ) — This year’s record inflation has touched just about everyone. And if you were thinking of buying all of the items in the “Twelve Days of Christmas” song, well… expect to shell out a hefty amount.

PNC Bank, based in Pittsburgh, released its annual “ Christmas Price Index ,” adding up the 12 items from the partridge to the drummers. All in all, the total price of one set of each item is up more than 10% from last year.

By far, the cheapest items on the list are the milkmaids, with PNC using the $7.25 federal minimum wage as the cost of their hire. However, other human-based gifts cost well over $10,000.

With so many animals on the list, PNC said higher feed costs are a huge part of the price hike this year. Plus, the price of gold rings spiked 40% in 2022, the highest increase of any item on the list.

The full list of items, with the percentage increase from 2021, is below:

  1. Partridge in a pear tree: $280.18 (+25.8%)
  2. Two turtle doves: $600 (+33.3%)
  3. Three French hens: $318.75 (+25%)
  4. Four calling birds: $599.96 (0.0%)
  5. Five gold rings: $1,245 (+39.1%)
  6. Six geese-a-laying: $720 (+9.1%)
  7. Seven swans-a-swimming: $13,124.93 (+0.0%)
  8. Eight maids-a-milking: $58 (0.0%)
  9. Nine ladies dancing: $8,308.12 (+10%)
  10. Ten lords-a-leaping: $13,980 (+24.2%)
  11. Eleven pipers piping: $3,021.40 (+2.6%)
  12. Twelve drummers drumming: $3,266.93 (+2.6%)

Grand Total: $45,523.27 (+10.5%)

However, in the song, each day the True Love buys another set of each gift from all the days before. This means by the twelfth day of Christmas, the True Love has bought 12 partridges in pear trees, 22 turtle doves, 30 French hens, etc.

This amounts to a whopping total of 364 individual items. Buying all those gifts over and over is going to cost you a grand total of $194,951.59 .

“Even with its small basket of goods and services, the PNC Christmas Price Index is not immune to the rising costs in the broader U.S. economy, as measured by the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Price Index,” the company said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WPRI 12 News

Biden marks 50th anniversary of death of wife, daughter

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden and his family held a private memorial service Sunday to mark the 50th anniversary of the car crash that killed his first wife and their baby daughter. Biden, who had just been elected to the Senate in November 1972, was not in the car when his wife, 30-year-old Neilia, and their […]
WASHINGTON STATE
WPRI 12 News

Charlestown man charged with stealing emergency vehicle

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — A Charlestown man was arrested on several charges after he allegedly stole an emergency medical service vehicle. South Kingstown police said that around 2:30 p.m. Sunday, an EMS vehicle was stolen from the back parking lot of the South Kingstown EMS South Station. The vehicle was later found unoccupied in […]
CHARLESTOWN, RI
WPRI 12 News

Weather Now: Dry Skies Through Sunday

Hope you’re having a nice weekend! Expect clear skies with temperatures dropping to between 25 and 30 late in the night. Sunday will feature plenty of sunshine with a few extra clouds in the afternoon. It’ll be dry and seasonably cold. Highs Sunday afternoon will be in the mid to upper 30s — the average […]
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

22K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy