James Cameron's ‘Avatar: The Way of Water' Looks Different From Every Movie You've Ever Seen—Here's Why

Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Connecticut
First Trailer for Christopher Nolan's ‘Oppenheimer' Stuns Fans
Fans of "Inception" and "The Dark Knight" director Christopher Nolan are now able to get a sneak preview of Nolan's next upcoming film, "Oppenheimer," which tells the story of the scientist credited for leading the team that created the first atomic bomb, J. Robert Oppenheimer. The film stars "Peaky Blinders"...
NBC Connecticut
From ‘Elf' to ‘Home Alone', These Are the 10 Highest Grossing Christmas Movies Ever and Where to Watch Them
Christmas movies are a dime a dozen, with premiering this holiday season alone. But some entries in the crowded category have been big enough to become box-office hits in their own right, grossing hundreds of millions of dollars on their way to becoming timeless classics. Since the turn of the...
Comments / 0