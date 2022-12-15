ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawley, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
acusports.com

Dominant second half leads Wildcats to huge comeback victory

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — It was a tale of two halves on Saturday night as Abilene Christian pulled off one of their biggest comebacks in recent history, erasing an 18-point deficit to earn the win on the road. The Wildcats struggled to get going early, shooting just 20.8 percent from the field in the first half, but bounced back in a big way putting up 50 points in the second half. ACU forced eight turnovers in the second half, while just committing one themselves, and came away with the 65-59 win over Cal State Bakersfield.
ABILENE, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

After 61 years, the Albany Lions brings home state championship title

The Albany Lions crushed the Mart Panthers 41-21 in Jerry’s World to bring home the school’s first state title since 196. Despite having mid-season injuries, the Lions says they had one goal and now feel blessed to have accomplished it. Cole Chapman said, “I just thank God for...
ALBANY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

BREAKING: Pedestrian struck near Abilene High School

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the area of Mockingbird Lane and North 6th Street. Around 4:45 this evening, a pedestrian was stuck while in the crosswalk on Mockingbird Lane and did not sustain any fatal injuries. The Abilene Police Department were not able to make a comment on […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Airstrip Attack returns to the Big Country next year

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Texas Airstrip Attack, a street car race that takes place on airport runways, will return to the Big Country next October. Don Green, Abilene Transportation Director, said Airstrip Attack loves the Abilene Regional Airport runway, as it is very wide and long, making it a great place to host this event. […]
ABILENE, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

VPD arrests Victoria resident who hit boy and fled scene

Belinda Ramirez Delgado, 53-year-old Victoria resident, has been arrested for the charge of Accident Involving Serious Bodily Injury with a $15,000 surety bond. VICTORIA, Texas – The Victoria Police Department has identified and arrested Belinda Ramirez Delgado, a 53-year-old Victoria resident. Delgado has been arrested for the charge of Accident Involving Serious Bodily Injury with a $15,000 surety bond. In...
VICTORIA, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy