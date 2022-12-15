BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — It was a tale of two halves on Saturday night as Abilene Christian pulled off one of their biggest comebacks in recent history, erasing an 18-point deficit to earn the win on the road. The Wildcats struggled to get going early, shooting just 20.8 percent from the field in the first half, but bounced back in a big way putting up 50 points in the second half. ACU forced eight turnovers in the second half, while just committing one themselves, and came away with the 65-59 win over Cal State Bakersfield.

