acusports.com
Dominant second half leads Wildcats to huge comeback victory
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — It was a tale of two halves on Saturday night as Abilene Christian pulled off one of their biggest comebacks in recent history, erasing an 18-point deficit to earn the win on the road. The Wildcats struggled to get going early, shooting just 20.8 percent from the field in the first half, but bounced back in a big way putting up 50 points in the second half. ACU forced eight turnovers in the second half, while just committing one themselves, and came away with the 65-59 win over Cal State Bakersfield.
bigcountryhomepage.com
After 61 years, the Albany Lions brings home state championship title
The Albany Lions crushed the Mart Panthers 41-21 in Jerry’s World to bring home the school’s first state title since 196. Despite having mid-season injuries, the Lions says they had one goal and now feel blessed to have accomplished it. Cole Chapman said, “I just thank God for...
BREAKING: Earthquake near Midland is sensed throughout the Big Country
BIG COUNTRY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – At 5:35 p.m. this evening, an earthquake occurred northwest of Midland. UPDATE – According to United States Geological Survey, this earthquake has now been named the fourth strongest earthquake in Texas History It occurred 20.4 km (12.6 miles) northwest of Midland, 50.8 km (31.5 miles) northeast of West Odessa and […]
BREAKING: Pedestrian struck near Abilene High School
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the area of Mockingbird Lane and North 6th Street. Around 4:45 this evening, a pedestrian was stuck while in the crosswalk on Mockingbird Lane and did not sustain any fatal injuries. The Abilene Police Department were not able to make a comment on […]
Vehicle hits pedestrian, plows through home in south Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle that plowed through a home in south Abilene Friday afternoon. The crash happened at the intersection of Willis Street and College Street around 1:30 p.m. Police at the scene told KTAB and KRBC the pedestrian was crossing over College Street when a car that […]
Airstrip Attack returns to the Big Country next year
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Texas Airstrip Attack, a street car race that takes place on airport runways, will return to the Big Country next October. Don Green, Abilene Transportation Director, said Airstrip Attack loves the Abilene Regional Airport runway, as it is very wide and long, making it a great place to host this event. […]
Child hit by car Saturday afternoon in Victoria
VICTORIA, Texas – A 10-year-old boy was hit by a car today. Victoria Police Department needs your help identifying the boy. The vehicle struck the boy riding a bicycle in the 1000 block of Buena Vista Ave at approximately 6:30 p.m. The vehicle, described as a blue truck, left the location westbound before turning on Jecker St. Victoria Fire Department...
Man dies after being shot on Tripoli Drive on Thursday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man died after being shot in the 4100 block of Tripoli Drive on Thursday. Corpus Christi Police Department officers that the incident happened at about 5:30 p.m. Thursday, resulting in a 36-year-old man being taken to the hospital. He and later died. Officers arrested...
VPD arrests Victoria resident who hit boy and fled scene
Belinda Ramirez Delgado, 53-year-old Victoria resident, has been arrested for the charge of Accident Involving Serious Bodily Injury with a $15,000 surety bond. VICTORIA, Texas – The Victoria Police Department has identified and arrested Belinda Ramirez Delgado, a 53-year-old Victoria resident. Delgado has been arrested for the charge of Accident Involving Serious Bodily Injury with a $15,000 surety bond. In...
Coast Guard seizes 600 pounds of illegal fish
Crews from U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi apprehended boats carrying 600 pounds of illegally-caught red snapper and two sharks off the coast of Texas.
