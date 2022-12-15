Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KCRG.com
Dubuque man stabbed and shot another man with a BB gun over boots
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) -Dubuque police say a man stabbed another man and shot him with a BB gun in an argument over a pair of boots. That’s according to the Telegraph Herald. This happened Friday night at the 2900 block on Central Avenue. 31 year old Blake Drapeau was...
KCRG.com
Dubuque shooting investigation led to two unrelated arrests
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) -Dubuque police responded to a shooting and made two arrests unrelated to it. This happened Thursday night. That’s according to the Telegraph Herald. Police arrested 27-year-old Xavier Deleon on possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, and unlawful possession of prescription drugs. He also had warrants for third degree sexual abuse and a probation violation.
x1071.com
Details Made Public About Murder Suspect in Kylie Duster Death
Court documents made public Thursday for 23 year old Romell Enoch, who is accused of killing 20 year old Kylie Duster of Dubuque state that he lied about when he was last with her, that he took and spray-painted her vehicle after she was last seen alive and that his DNA was found at the scene of her death. Enoch is charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with first-degree murder. His bond was set at $1 million Thursday. He was arrested on the charge Wednesday morning at the Clarinda Correctional Facility, where he is serving a 25-year prison sentence for unrelated charges of drug distribution to a person younger than 18 and sexual exploitation of a minor. Duster was found dead by police on July 28, 2021, in her bedroom closet.
superhits106.com
Dubuque Man Arrested For Marijuana and Domestic Assault
A Dubuque man was arrested Monday night around 11:15 pm around 4th and Main Street in Dubuque. Dubuque law officials arrested 52 year old Murrell Griffen of Dubuque for a charge of possession of marijuana and a warrant charging domestic assault.
x1071.com
Cobb Man Arrested for Disorderly Conduct
A man from Cobb was arrested Wednesday after Iowa County authorities received a report of a disturbance on Elm Street in Cobb. An Iowa Sheriff’s Deputy responded to the scene. After an investigation, 42 year old Chad Adrian of Cobb was arrested on charges of Disorderly Conduct and Bail Jumping. He was booked in the Iowa County Jail where he remains in custody. Adrian had been arrested for a 5th offense of OWI on December 3rd.
KCRG.com
Four adults charged following incident at Dubuque High School
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - On December 13th, 2022, police were dispatched to Hempstead High School for a report of a large disturbance. According to a criminal complaint, a 15-year-old was assaulted by another 15-year-old student in a school bathroom. After the assault, the perpetrator went to the school office. The victim in the incident then grabbed a lunch tray and entered the office area, assaulting the perpetrator with it.
Man who drove into creek near Richland Center dies, sheriff’s office says
RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. — A 75-year-old man died early Thursday morning after the Richland County Sheriff’s Office said he drove into a creek west of Richland Center. The sheriff’s office said it got a call about the crash on County Highway Q west of Hyatt Springs Lane just before 2 a.m. A caller said the man, later identified as Werner...
x1071.com
Intoxicated Driver Crashes Into Parked Vehicle
Police say an intoxicated driver was injured Tuesday when she crashed into a parked car in Dubuque. 31 year old Lauren Perales of Dubuque was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment. According to a report, the crash happened at about 11:35 p.m. Tuesday on North Grandview Avenue. Perales was traveling north when she went off the road and hit a legally parked car. Reports say that Perales then left the scene. Officers eventually located Perales, reporting that she had a large laceration on her forehead and that she admitted to drinking tequila, vodka and various other drinks. Officers also learned that Perales left her children, ages 10 and 5, at home alone prior to the crash.
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Man wanted by Scott Co. deputies in custody
SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A man wanted by Scott County deputies in custody. Alexander Evans, 29, was wanted by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office for sex offender registration violation.
Dubuque Police Searching for Vehicle Involved in a Hit-and-Run
Police are seeking assistance in identifying the driver of this vehicle which was involved in a recent hit-and-run in Dubuque. This vehicle has an after market front grill wrap and a rear spoiler. If you have information, please submit it HERE. The case id is ID4PD.
KWQC
One injured after crash in Jo Daviess County
JO DAVIESS CO., Ill. (KWQC) - Jo Daviess County Sherrif’s Office reports one person is injured after a single-vehicle accident Saturday. Officials say they received a report of a single-vehicle crash with injuries at 2:52 p.m. on W Stagecoach Trail near N Ford Road. Deputies on scene found the driver, Risalyn Vant Lent with injuries and transported Van Lent to a nearby hospital.
KCRG.com
Two injured in crash involving Vinton-Shellsburg school bus van
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people were injured in a crash involving a Vinton-Shellsburg School Bus van on Thursday morning. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said no children were on the school bus van when it happened, but both drivers involved were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
ourquadcities.com
1 injured in single-vehicle crash Saturday
A 43-year-old Galena, Ill., woman was injured in a one-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon, according to a news release from the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office. Shortly before 3 p.m., the Jo Daviess dispatch center received a report of a one-vehicle crash with injuries on West Stagecoach Trail about .1 mile east of North Ford Road, Galena.
superhits106.com
Local woman wins $20,000 lottery prize on ticket bought in Dubuque
A local woman won $20,000 on a lottery ticket bought in Dubuque. Katie Hyde, of East Dubuque, Ill., won one of the top prizes in Iowa Lottery’s $20,000 Holiday Crossword scratch game. She bought her ticket at Hy-Vee on South Locust Street in Dubuque. The odds of winning a $20,000 prize on the $2 scratch game are 1 in about 125,000.
An Iowa and Illinois Gas Station Is Offering 40 Cents Off Per Gallon Today
Gas prices are super unpredictable right now. On your way to work, it could be $3, on the way home it could be $4. With prices putting so much pressure on our wallets the last year, one company is looking to alleviate the stresses of the holiday season with a special deal.
This Huge General Store in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to take a trip to your local general store, you should consider putting this one on your list. Whenever you go to a general store, there's always something interesting to find and it can be a good alternative to bigger grocery and retail stores.
This Swanky Dubuque Mansion is its Own “Shangri-La”
I ventured down the Zillow path once again. Recently, I took a look at a mansion in Galena, IL on the market for $2 million. But when I saw that a nearly-$1 million home was available on one of Dubuque's most coveted streets, I knew I had to share what was beyond those walls.
KCRG.com
City of Dubuque plans to remove presence of PFAS chemicals from water wells
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The city of Dubuque recently found what are known as ‘forever chemicals’ in its water supply, but the toxicity level is still below regulatory thresholds of what’s safe to drink. Earlier this year, the city took part in the Iowa Department of Natural...
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Edgewood Invites You to Hunt for Gnomes
It’s hunting season in Edgewood. They’re hunting for gnomes during the whole month of December!. The Edgewood Chamber invites you to find the gnomes in Edgewood area businesses, take a selfie and post the pic on the “Experience Edgewood” Facebook page. Gnome hunting licenses are available...
Comments / 0