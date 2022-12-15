Read full article on original website
Calaveras Rancher Wins California Young Farmer Honor
Calaveras, CA– A Calaveras County rancher and forester earned top honors at the California Young Farmers & Ranchers Discussion Meet for his presentation on adapting technological innovations into California agriculture. Trevor Airola was the runner-up at the same event last year. But in 2022, he came away victorious after a wide-ranging discussion with three other finalists on autonomous tractors, drones, and incorporating technology into the future of agriculture.
Recent Wet Weather Improves State Drought Conditions
Sonora, CA — A decline in precipitation deficits after the recent stormy weather in the state, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor’s weekly report. While California remains in the grip of a yearslong drought, the latest map issued by the monitor yesterday showed some decreases in all categories of drought, including “exceptional” and “extreme,” compared to a week earlier. A year ago, those two worst categories combined covered much of the state.
