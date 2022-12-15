Calaveras, CA– A Calaveras County rancher and forester earned top honors at the California Young Farmers & Ranchers Discussion Meet for his presentation on adapting technological innovations into California agriculture. Trevor Airola was the runner-up at the same event last year. But in 2022, he came away victorious after a wide-ranging discussion with three other finalists on autonomous tractors, drones, and incorporating technology into the future of agriculture.

CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO