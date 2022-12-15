ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
mymotherlode.com

Calaveras Rancher Wins California Young Farmer Honor

Calaveras, CA– A Calaveras County rancher and forester earned top honors at the California Young Farmers & Ranchers Discussion Meet for his presentation on adapting technological innovations into California agriculture. Trevor Airola was the runner-up at the same event last year. But in 2022, he came away victorious after a wide-ranging discussion with three other finalists on autonomous tractors, drones, and incorporating technology into the future of agriculture.
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Recent Wet Weather Improves State Drought Conditions

Sonora, CA — A decline in precipitation deficits after the recent stormy weather in the state, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor’s weekly report. While California remains in the grip of a yearslong drought, the latest map issued by the monitor yesterday showed some decreases in all categories of drought, including “exceptional” and “extreme,” compared to a week earlier. A year ago, those two worst categories combined covered much of the state.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy