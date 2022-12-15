Read full article on original website
New discount store opening this week in Louisiana promises big savings for shoppers
The Teenager Who Survived the Electric Chair
The wealthiest person in Lafayette is giving away millions
4 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana
In May, the NCAA DI Council issued a two-year blanket waiver that allows FBS schools to sign more than 25 players to scholarships in a signing period. While schools still have to stay within the overall scholarship limit of 85, this provides flexibility going into the early signing period Dec. 21 through Dec. 23. That includes both freshmen and transfer portal scholarship signees.
Lake Charles, December 17 High School ⚽ Game Notice
Lake Charles, December 17 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Monsignor Kelly Catholic High School soccer team will have a game with Barbe High School on December 17, 2022, 13:30:00.
Katt Williams: 2023 AND ME TOUR, Heads To Ford Park Arena
He has a career that's spanned more than 20 years, Katt Williams is simply iconic. His brilliant humor and world-renowned stand-up ingenuity are what keep his tours selling out arena after arena. Katt brings the funny with his razor-sharp gift of gab, keepin' it all the way 100% while mixing real life with hilarious punchlines. Nobody does it better than Katt Williams. Nobody!
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 17, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 17, 2022. Phillip Anthony Marron, 35, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery of a pregnant victim. Kolbey Ray Williams, 27, Baton Rouge: Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; possession of marijuana; in park after hours; instate detainer. Jacoby...
theadvocate.com
PHOTOS: New Iberia Tornado Cleanup
Volunteers from Catholic Charities of Acadiana and Love Acadiana along with student volunteers from Kansas help clean up debris from the tornados on Bayou Blvd. on Saturday, December 17, 2022 in New Iberia, La..
‘Mattress Mack’ Places Huge First Bet At Horseshoe Casino Lake Charles, Louisiana
Houston businessman "Mattress Mack" placed the first ever sports wager at the newly opened Horseshoe Casino in Lake Charles today, and boy was it a whopper!. Jim McIngvale is known for his big heart, deep pockets, and his love for sports betting. Whenever there's a first bet to be made at a new casino, you can bet Mack wants the opportunity to place it.
Things To Do In Lake Charles And SWLA This Weekend Dec. 16-18
It's the middle of December and we bet you are tired of working, shopping, or all things stressful. We are sure you're ready to forget about adulting and are ready to get out of the house and do something fun this weekend huh?. Well, that's where we come in! We...
New Beer Garden Coming to Bertrand Drive in Lafayette
The property, at 116 Bertrand Drive, is just off of Johnston Street, and strategically close to the University of Louisana, the Cajundome, and Moncus Park.
KPLC TV
Small fire at Westlake Polymers overnight
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There was a small fire at Westlake Polymers overnight. Authorities said there was a small release with the fire, but no offsite impact. No injuries were reported. Several viewers reported hearing the explosion.
theadvocate.com
New Iberia tornado was an EF2, peak winds 135 mph
The tornado that touched down in New Iberia Wednesday has been rated an EF2 with peak wind speeds of 135 mph. It was one of three tornadoes the National Weather Service in Lake Charles confirmed touched down in Acadiana Wednesday. The others, which were smaller, were in St. Martin and Evangeline parishes.
The Daily South
Jewel Everett Of Louisiana, Becomes First Woman Lineworker For LUS Fiber
There are a dwindling number of skilled line workers, leaving a hole in the job market that desperately needs to be filled. To help fill that void, South Louisiana Community College in Lafayette, Louisiana, started a Power Lineman program to teach folks the tools and tricks of the trade. Now, the first woman to graduate from the program has broken more boundaries by becoming LUS Fiber’s first female lineworker.
Louisiana restaurant destroyed by hurricane reopens and inspires community
Reta Durgan’s restaurant in Lake Charles, Louisiana, was destroyed by a Category 4 Hurricane in 2020 but she decided to open a new drive-thru in her childhood home earlier this year. NBC News’ Priscilla Thompson visited Mama Reta and shares her story of resilience.Dec. 16, 2022.
Baton Rouge, Louisiana Being Called The ‘Serial Killer Capital’ In Oxygen TV Series
The Oxygen TV channel has labeled Baton Rouge as the "Serial Killer Capital" in their latest true crime series. The new true crime series features two episodes and it explores several deaths in the Bayou State's capital city as well as the serial killers that lived amongst the people there.
