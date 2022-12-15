ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former LSU WR Jack Bech Announces Transfer Destination

Former LSU wide receiver Jack Bech has announced he will be transferring to TCU. The Lafayette, La. native had a breakout freshman campaign for the Tigers in 2021, but injuries and falling back in the rotation halted success in year two with LSU. Bech recorded 16 catches for 200 yards...
BATON ROUGE, LA
12newsnow.com

Local teams to compete in Bayou Border Classic

LAKE CHARLES, La. — The Bayou Border Battle will take over Lake Charles over the next two days. Twenty teams from Texas and Louisiana are set to compete in a showcase style tournament on the campus of McNeese State University in the Legacy Center. Orangefield, Vidor, Little Cypress-Mauriceville, Hardin-Jefferson,...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
theadvocate.com

Talented Acadiana soccer team settles for tie with Teurlings

Although the Acadiana High boys soccer team has a young roster, coach Jan Richard's Wreckin' Rams are long on talent. That's nothing new, as the Rams have made four semifinal and four quarterfinal appearances during Richard's 15-year tenure at the school. The Rams (4-1-1) are No. 2 in the unofficial...
LAFAYETTE, LA
West Side Journal

PA pulls away in 3rd quarter, advances to tournament championship game

Defending champion Port Allen outscored White Castle 20-4 in the third quarter to pull away and advance to the Highway 1 Westside Showdown championship game. The Pelicans led 36-28 at halftime and extended the lead to 56-32 heading into the fourth quarter on the way to a 70-41 victory Friday night at The Nest.
PORT ALLEN, LA
theadvocate.com

Here's how many players Brian Kelly expects LSU football to sign in 2023 class

In May, the NCAA DI Council issued a two-year blanket waiver that allows FBS schools to sign more than 25 players to scholarships in a signing period. While schools still have to stay within the overall scholarship limit of 85, this provides flexibility going into the early signing period Dec. 21 through Dec. 23. That includes both freshmen and transfer portal scholarship signees.
BATON ROUGE, LA
High School Soccer PRO

Lake Charles, December 17 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Monsignor Kelly Catholic High School soccer team will have a game with Barbe High School on December 17, 2022, 13:30:00.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
107 JAMZ

Katt Williams: 2023 AND ME TOUR, Heads To Ford Park Arena

He has a career that's spanned more than 20 years, Katt Williams is simply iconic. His brilliant humor and world-renowned stand-up ingenuity are what keep his tours selling out arena after arena. Katt brings the funny with his razor-sharp gift of gab, keepin' it all the way 100% while mixing real life with hilarious punchlines. Nobody does it better than Katt Williams. Nobody!
BEAUMONT, TX
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 17, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 17, 2022. Phillip Anthony Marron, 35, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery of a pregnant victim. Kolbey Ray Williams, 27, Baton Rouge: Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; possession of marijuana; in park after hours; instate detainer. Jacoby...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

PHOTOS: New Iberia Tornado Cleanup

Volunteers from Catholic Charities of Acadiana and Love Acadiana along with student volunteers from Kansas help clean up debris from the tornados on Bayou Blvd. on Saturday, December 17, 2022 in New Iberia, La..
NEW IBERIA, LA
KPLC TV

Small fire at Westlake Polymers overnight

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There was a small fire at Westlake Polymers overnight. Authorities said there was a small release with the fire, but no offsite impact. No injuries were reported. Several viewers reported hearing the explosion.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
theadvocate.com

New Iberia tornado was an EF2, peak winds 135 mph

The tornado that touched down in New Iberia Wednesday has been rated an EF2 with peak wind speeds of 135 mph. It was one of three tornadoes the National Weather Service in Lake Charles confirmed touched down in Acadiana Wednesday. The others, which were smaller, were in St. Martin and Evangeline parishes.
NEW IBERIA, LA
The Daily South

Jewel Everett Of Louisiana, Becomes First Woman Lineworker For LUS Fiber

There are a dwindling number of skilled line workers, leaving a hole in the job market that desperately needs to be filled. To help fill that void, South Louisiana Community College in Lafayette, Louisiana, started a Power Lineman program to teach folks the tools and tricks of the trade. Now, the first woman to graduate from the program has broken more boundaries by becoming LUS Fiber’s first female lineworker.
LAFAYETTE, LA
