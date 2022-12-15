Read full article on original website
Legislative Black Caucus Of Maryland Names New Chair Ahead Of 2023 Session
ANNAPOLIS, Md.– The Legislative Black Caucus of Maryland (LBCMD), the largest legislative black caucus in the nation, named Delegate Jheanelle Wilkins[D] as chair. Wilkins will lead the organization and its 64-member legislators. “With new and historic leadership across the state and at every level, the opportunity to make a...
Opinion: Wes Moore’s six options for Maryland secretary of Agriculture
Without public clues as to who the administration is considering to lead the department, all that’s available is to lay out what directions they might take and why. The post Opinion: Wes Moore’s six options for Maryland secretary of Agriculture appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Governor elect Wes Moore plans comprehensive changes to Maryland’s education system
Wes Moore made history in Maryland as the first Black governor elected in the state and the third in the country. Lieutenant governor elect Aruna Miller added to the historical win as the first immigrant elected to statewide office in Maryland. The race was called by the Associated Press on...
Hogan declares Dec. 23 a holiday for state workers; Moore family visits Government House
A holiday declaration and a holiday tour. The post Hogan declares Dec. 23 a holiday for state workers; Moore family visits Government House appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Governor Hogan declares state holiday on Friday, December 23
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan has declared that Maryland state government agencies and offices will be closed on Friday, December 23, 2022. “This year, I am declaring December 23 as a holiday so that our hard-working employees can spend more time enjoying the holidays with their loved ones,” said Governor Hogan.
As Democrats prepare to retake power in Annapolis, Hogan issues warning on spending
Hours later, legislative panel endorses spending guidelines that leaders describe as 'fiscally responsible' The post As Democrats prepare to retake power in Annapolis, Hogan issues warning on spending appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Governor Hogan Announces Preliminary Recommendations for Fiscal Year 2024
Blueprint Maintains Fiscal Responsibility, Urges Caution on Surplus and Rainy Day Fund. Includes Scholarships for Low-Income Students, Support for Non-Public Schools to Address Learning Loss. Advances Successful Initiatives to Support Small Businesses, Revitalize Communities, Downtowns, and Main Streets. Health Care Investments Support New UMMS Regional Medical Center in Easton, Expansion...
Maryland’s top education leaders meet up to talk Blueprint
Collaboration was the main theme at a joint meeting where two education groups discussed ideas to revamp the state’s education system. The post Maryland’s top education leaders meet up to talk Blueprint appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Wes Moore wants to raise Maryland’s minimum wage in 2023
Wes Moore is combat veteran and author who ran to replace Maryland’s popular, term-limited Republican Governor Larry Hogan. Moore won by 30 points. “Everybody in the state needs to understand that we are going to focus on economics. That this is about how we are going to focus on pathways to work, wages, and wealth. For all Marylanders, and not just some,” Moore said.
Update: $1,000 One-Time Bonus To Be Given To Teachers of Maryland In Two Days
Update: $1,000 One-Time Bonus To Be Given To Teachers of Maryland In Two Days. Santa Claus must have driven early to Maryland. At the Maryland school district, employees will receive a bonus payment worth $1,000 according to a published post by Washington Examiner,. The Arundel County public school employees will...
Maryland Horse Library & Education Center opens in historic Reisterstown
Reisterstown is now home to a special new attraction: the Maryland Horse Library and Education Center. Local and state officials were on Main Street today to celebrate the grand opening of the center
Blueprint board reviews college and career readiness standards, but there’s disagreement on a timeline
A proposed timeline estimates it could take five years to implement new college and career readiness standards — or make changes to them. The post Blueprint board reviews college and career readiness standards, but there’s disagreement on a timeline appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Educators, advocates express concerns to Moore transition leaders about recently adopted Blueprint plan
Town hall attendees want the Moore administration to improve education by prioritizing special needs children, cultural competency and more. The post Educators, advocates express concerns to Moore transition leaders about recently adopted Blueprint plan appeared first on Maryland Matters.
'Save Suburbia?': Proposal to expand public transit between City and County draws debate
A proposal to expand public transportation between Baltimore City and Baltimore County is drawing debate on both sides. Some say they don’t want their neighborhoods to become more urban while others say fast, reliable transit options are what the region needs. Right now in parts of Lutherville, signs read...
BetMGM Maryland Promo: Get a Risk-Free Bet of Up to $1000
Welcome to mobile and online sports betting in Maryland! Online and mobile betting launched in Maryland November 23, 2022. BetMGM Sportsbook now has three ways to place bets with them – in person, on their website, and through their betting app. Sign up now and receiver first bet insurance up to $1,000!
Maryland fines BetMGM for allegedly taking early online sports bets
BetMGM has been fined by the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Commission for allegedly taking live online sports wagers early without authorization.
Recent home explosions cause homeless victims and scared citizens
Maryland has had a pattern of explosions happening in the past few years, and the pattern has continued with another recent explosion which caused a deadly fire in Montgomery County. On Nov. 16, the residents of the Potomac Oaks Condominium were forced to evacuate their homes due to a fire. More than 14 people were injured in the incident, and now dozens of residents have been left homeless. Following this recent tragedy, questions are being raised as to why this strange and dangerous pattern continues across the state.
Maryland’s Atlantic Population Canada Goose Hunting Season Begins
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced that Maryland’s Atlantic Population Canada goose hunting season opens Saturday, Dec. 17. The season contains two segments, Dec. 17 through Jan. 2, 2023, and again from Jan. 13 through Jan. 31, 2023. (Please note these dates are corrected from a previous announcement.)
Western Maryland residents react to severe winter weather
BALTIMORE — Maryland had been bracing for severe weather for days and for the central portions of the state, it came in as mostly rain.But the bigger concerns were out west. Alleghany, Garrett, Washington and Frederick counties were all under ice storm warnings.WJZ interviewed two school bus drivers in Western Maryland who drove to Frederick from Baltimore County. They were transporting students to the Maryland school for the Deaf."It wasn't too bad. It got worse as you come out here to Fredrick," said Debbie Fisher of Baltimore County. "But it wasn't really that bad.""What was your thought when you heard an...
CBF’s Clagett Farm Donates Over 10 Tons Of Fresh Produce To Maryland Food Banks In 2022
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s (CBF) Clagett Farm donated more than 23,000 pounds of fresh, organic produce to Maryland food banks this year. The donated vegetables and fruit ranging from strawberries and summer squash to green peppers and tomatoes were worth an estimated $330,000. The weight total surpassed the farm’s 2021 donation of 17,000 pounds of produce.
