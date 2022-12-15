ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Legislative Black Caucus Of Maryland Names New Chair Ahead Of 2023 Session

ANNAPOLIS, Md.– The Legislative Black Caucus of Maryland (LBCMD), the largest legislative black caucus in the nation, named Delegate Jheanelle Wilkins[D] as chair. Wilkins will lead the organization and its 64-member legislators. “With new and historic leadership across the state and at every level, the opportunity to make a...
Governor Hogan declares state holiday on Friday, December 23

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan has declared that Maryland state government agencies and offices will be closed on Friday, December 23, 2022. “This year, I am declaring December 23 as a holiday so that our hard-working employees can spend more time enjoying the holidays with their loved ones,” said Governor Hogan.
Governor Hogan Announces Preliminary Recommendations for Fiscal Year 2024

Blueprint Maintains Fiscal Responsibility, Urges Caution on Surplus and Rainy Day Fund. Includes Scholarships for Low-Income Students, Support for Non-Public Schools to Address Learning Loss. Advances Successful Initiatives to Support Small Businesses, Revitalize Communities, Downtowns, and Main Streets. Health Care Investments Support New UMMS Regional Medical Center in Easton, Expansion...
Wes Moore wants to raise Maryland’s minimum wage in 2023

Wes Moore is combat veteran and author who ran to replace Maryland’s popular, term-limited Republican Governor Larry Hogan. Moore won by 30 points. “Everybody in the state needs to understand that we are going to focus on economics. That this is about how we are going to focus on pathways to work, wages, and wealth. For all Marylanders, and not just some,” Moore said.
Recent home explosions cause homeless victims and scared citizens

Maryland has had a pattern of explosions happening in the past few years, and the pattern has continued with another recent explosion which caused a deadly fire in Montgomery County. On Nov. 16, the residents of the Potomac Oaks Condominium were forced to evacuate their homes due to a fire. More than 14 people were injured in the incident, and now dozens of residents have been left homeless. Following this recent tragedy, questions are being raised as to why this strange and dangerous pattern continues across the state.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Maryland’s Atlantic Population Canada Goose Hunting Season Begins

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced that Maryland’s Atlantic Population Canada goose hunting season opens Saturday, Dec. 17. The season contains two segments, Dec. 17 through Jan. 2, 2023, and again from Jan. 13 through Jan. 31, 2023. (Please note these dates are corrected from a previous announcement.)
Western Maryland residents react to severe winter weather

BALTIMORE — Maryland had been bracing for severe weather for days and for the central portions of the state, it came in as mostly rain.But the bigger concerns were out west. Alleghany, Garrett, Washington and Frederick counties were all under ice storm warnings.WJZ interviewed two school bus drivers in Western Maryland who drove to Frederick from Baltimore County. They were transporting students to the Maryland school for the Deaf."It wasn't too bad. It got worse as you come out here to Fredrick," said Debbie Fisher of Baltimore County. "But it wasn't really that bad.""What was your thought when you heard an...
CBF’s Clagett Farm Donates Over 10 Tons Of Fresh Produce To Maryland Food Banks In 2022

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s (CBF) Clagett Farm donated more than 23,000 pounds of fresh, organic produce to Maryland food banks this year. The donated vegetables and fruit ranging from strawberries and summer squash to green peppers and tomatoes were worth an estimated $330,000. The weight total surpassed the farm’s 2021 donation of 17,000 pounds of produce.
UPPER MARLBORO, MD

