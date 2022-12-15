Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NBC Los Angeles
Two Arrested in Death of Mother Killed By Stray Bullet in Santa Ana
Two young men from Orange have been arrested in the death of a 36-year-old woman who was shot by a round meant for two teenagers who were running from a drive-by shooting in Santa Ana, police said Sunday. The victim was identified as Maria Del Rufugio Mora of Santa Ana,...
2urbangirls.com
Temecula man arrested in connection with Huntington Beach murder
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – Huntington Beach police arrested a 33-year- old murder suspect Saturday in the city of Moreno Valley, in Riverside County. Detectives from the HBPD’s Crimes Against Persons Unit took Tyrell Avion Lee of Temecula into custody on Saturday on suspicion of murdering 31- year-old Jimmy Sengpaseauth of Los Angeles, according to the department.
2urbangirls.com
Officers find shell casings, no victims in Long Beach
LONG BEACH, Calif. – Officers found shell casings, yet no victims at a shooting in Long Beach, authorities said Saturday. Officers were dispatched at about 7:50 p.m. Friday to a shots call in the 100 block of Aquarium Way and upon their arrival discovered shell casings, indicating that a shooting had occurred, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
2urbangirls.com
Two arrested in death of woman killed by stray bullet in Orange County
SANTA ANA, Calif. – Two young men from Orange have been arrested in the death of a 36-year-old woman who was shot by a round meant for two teenagers who were running from a drive-by shooting in Santa Ana, police said Sunday. The victim was identified as Maria Del...
KTLA.com
Suspect dead after chase, police shooting in Culver City
A suspect was shot and killed after a wild chase that began and ended in Culver City early Sunday morning. Preliminary information indicates the driver of a red Ford Explorer was wanted for an assault with a deadly weapon when he fled from police. The chase extended through several Los...
One dead, one wounded following shooting behind Santa Ana 7-Eleven
Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Santa Ana early Sunday morning. According to Santa Ana Police Department, a local hospital called to report a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. He was taken to a nearby hospital by a friend, who also told hospital workers that there was a victim at the scene of the shooting.Officers were then dispatched to the 7-Eleven convenience store located in the 2100 block of South Main Street, where they found another man suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity was withheld pending notification of next of kin. The hospitalized victim is said to be in stable condition. Authorities did not release any additional information due to the ongoing nature of the investigation. Detectives are now asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or whom have additional information to contact them at (714) 245-8390.
2urbangirls.com
Police investigating smash-and-grab robbery at Pomona indoor swap meet
POMONA, Calif. – An indoor swap meet in Pomona was the latest site in a string of smash-and-grab robberies around Los Angeles County. Authorities responded to the location around 5:15 pm. There were also reports shots were fired inside the swap meet located at 1600 E Holt Ave. Once...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed in Carson shooting
CARSON, Calif. – A 30-year-old man who was found fatally wounded in Carson was identified Saturday. Deputies responded at about 12:10 a.m. Sunday to a “gunshot victim” call located the victim, who the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified as Eduardo Iniguez, in the 21300 block of Alameda Street, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported.
2urbangirls.com
Men arrested on suspicion of burglary, fleeing in U-haul truck
ARCADIA, Calif. – Two men were arrested in Arcadia on suspicion of commercial burglary and attempting to flee in a U-Haul truck, authorities said Sunday. Officers were sent to the 11000 block of Clark Street at about 3 a.m. Saturday regarding an audible alarm, and saw a U-Haul truck leaving the area, the Arcadia Police Department reported.
One killed following single-car crash in Reseda
Authorities are investigating a single-car crash that left one person dead in Reseda on Sunday. According to Los Angeles Fire Department, the crash was first reported at around 4:50 p.m. at the intersection of Wilbur Avenue and Saticoy Street. Aerial footage from the scene showed the car, a silver Toyota Camry, lying on its side against a light pole. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. There was no information available on their identity. A second occupant of the vehicle was able to exit the vehicle on their own. They sustained minor injuries and were taken to a hospital for treatment, where they are reported to be in fair condition. Detective Lisset Fuentes reported that the car was traveling at a high rate of speed when it appeared that the driver lost control, veering to the right. At some point they became airborne before slamming into the pole. Investigators were unable to provide further information.
2urbangirls.com
Elderly man reported missing in Compton
COMPTON, Calif. – Sheriff’s detectives were searching Saturday evening for a 77- year-old Compton man who went missing earlier in the day. Johnny Johnson was last seen at 10 a.m. near the 800 block of Long Beach Boulevard in Compton, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Johnson...
Girl shot by teen playing with gun in South Los Angeles: police
A 15-year-old girl was shot by another teen who police say was playing with a gun in the Exposition Park neighborhood of Los Angeles Friday night. Police responded to the shooting in the 1600 block of West Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard around 11:30 p.m., Los Angeles Police Department Officer Chavez told KTLA. Investigators said […]
foxla.com
Police Chase: Authorities in pursuit of car in LA
A police chase is underway in the Echo Park area of Los Angeles late Saturday night. SkyFOX is over the scene as a black BMW is leading authorities on a chase. Officials did not specify what the suspect was initially wanted for. This is a breaking news story. Stay with...
Out-of-town visitor fatally shot in North Hollywood
A man visiting from Chicago was fatally shot in North Hollywood late Friday night. Julian Bynum, 30, was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting in the 6800 block of Simpson Avenue, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a release. Bynum suffered multiple gunshot wounds in the 11:30 p.m. attack. The investigation is […]
California Residents Horrified After Hunting Arrows Seen Falling From the Sky
Police in Huntington Beach California are investigating after multiple residents reported rogue hunting arrows landing on and around their homes. People have been spotting the weapons lodged in their roofs, and some have even seen them fly through the sky. But no one knows where they’re coming from or why they’re being fired.
2urbangirls.com
One dead, one injured in shooting behind Orange County 7-Eleven
SANTA ANA, Calif. – One man was found shot to death and another wounded in a vehicle parked behind a 7-Eleven Sunday, according to a report. The shooting was reported at 1:46 a.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of South Main Street, according to CountyNewsTV. The injured man was...
Vehicle Pursuit Ends with Officer-Involved Fatal Shooting of Domestic Violence Suspect
Culver City, Los Angeles County, CA: A suspect involved in a reported domestic violence incident that included a handgun, was shot and killed by police after fleeing… Read more "Vehicle Pursuit Ends with Officer-Involved Fatal Shooting of Domestic Violence Suspect"
Carjacking suspects arrested in Long Beach, South Los Angeles
A parolee and his girlfriend were arrested on suspicion of carjacking and carrying a concealed weapon in Long Beach, authorities said Saturday. Officers were sent to Anaheim Street and Pacific Avenue around 12:35 p.m. Thursday and contacted a man who said he was inside his parked vehicle on Anaheim Street when he was approached by a gray vehicle driven by a man, along with a woman in the passenger seat, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
2urbangirls.com
Traffic collision leaves one dead in LA area
VAN NUYS, Calif. – A two-vehicle crash has left one person dead in the Van Nuys area. LAPD officers responded to the area of 6800 N. Woodley Ave. around 10:47 a.m. The Los Angeles City Fire Department also responded. Two victims were transported to a local hospital where one...
Woman diagnosed with dementia goes missing in Monrovia
A 61-year-old woman with high-blood pressure and post-surgical dementia last seen in Monrovia was reported missing Saturday. Yazhen”Jenny” Jin was last seen at 5 p.m. Friday on the 2100 block of South Myrtle Avenue, said the California Highway Patrol, which issued a Silver Alert for Jin on behalf of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Comments / 0