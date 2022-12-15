ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

Beth Capaldi's Husband Charged With Homicide: DA

By Mac Bullock
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nQOCA_0jjySlF200
Stephen Capaldi has been charged with the murder of his wife Elizabeth Capaldi, who was reported missing in October. Photo Credit: Bucks County District Attorney's Office

The husband of missing Sellersville woman Elizabeth Capaldi is now charged with her murder, Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub said in a press conference Thursday, Dec. 15.

Stephen Capaldi is charged with strangling his wife to death in their bedroom and dismembering her body the following day in their home, the DA told reporters.

He disposed of her remains across greater Philadelphia, including in a Montgomery County dumpster and a riverbank in Delaware County, officials believe.

As Daily Voice has reported, Elizabeth Capaldi was reported missing by her daughter on Oct. 12. Her cell phone, car, and keys were all recovered from the home, but her wallet was apparently taken with her, authorities said at the time.

Stephen Capaldi was taken into custody last week for questioning before a grand jury, but had not been charged with a crime at that time.

He is now incarcerated at the Bucks County lockup without bail, Weintraub said.

The DA said investigators have "some theories" for an apparent motive, and said that a grand jury report found the accused killer was dating another woman around the time of his wife's death.

The investigation remains ongoing, and officials said they have not recovered all of her remains.

The victim's family thanked the community for its interest and support in Elizabeth Capaldi's disappearance, but will no longer be addressing the matter publicly, the DA added.

Comments / 12

CCURN
3d ago

FRY Stephen FRY. Just sickening. If he had a woman on the side...good for him!! But, he should have just walked away and gotten a divorce. He really doesn't look like a prize, but I suppose murdering his wife made him think he could just be free. Obviously his wife didn't watch enough Dateline. these people are just so stupid to think they can get away with it. it's the oldest trick in the book, and maybe I watch too much Dateline and 48 hours, but I know you just can't get away with it

Lois Wisler
3d ago

This is very hard to come to grips with. Gut-wretching. Who knows what led up to this, but murder certainly wasn't the answer. RIP ELIZABETH CAPALDI 💙🙏🏻

