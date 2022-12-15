Read full article on original website
Resorts happy after storm brings massive snow totals to Utah mountains
The recent series of snowstorms means some of the best powder has landed at Utah resorts and having it this early in the season is a rare occasion.
Post Register
The most snow I've seen in years
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — I have been flying the backcountry of Idaho for nearly 8 years. In that time I have never seen the amount of snow we’re currently witnessing in the Owyhees. Not only has the snow blanketed the mountains, but, it’s also covering much of the Owyhee river basin that spills into the Owyhee Reservoir. This is one of the largest catch basins in Eastern Oregon and Western Idaho. It is currently only 12% full. It has a long way to go before we see this lake fill up. But, at last check, the Owyhee Basin is currently 172% of normal. That’s way above normal. I just hope the pattern continues through the month of March. The Boise Basin is 143% of normal and the Big wood Basin is 160% of normal.
Wind chill warning issued for East Idaho
The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill warning for parts of East Idaho as the forecast for the week before Christmas shapes up to be cold and snowy. The wind chill warning is in effect from 2 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday with the coldest areas expected to be Atomic City, the Arco Desert, Idaho National Laboratory, Mud Lake and Craters of the Moon. Conditions in those areas are forecast to feel like minus 20 degrees or colder on Monday morning because of...
Alabama seniors arrested for feeding local stray cats
Two Alabama seniors were found guilty of trespassing after they were arrested for feeding local stray cats. The two plan to challenge their convictions, saying they were helping control the stray population. David Begnaud reports.
newsnationnow.com
Brian Entin explores Idaho killer’s possible escape routes
MOSCOW, Idaho (NewsNation) — Is it time to look at the University of Idaho murder mystery from a different angle?. Up until now, the prevailing theory has been that the killer approached the front of the house. NewsNation senior national correspondent Brian Entin tests the theory that the killer...
q13fox.com
Idaho murders: Police expand investigation outside Idaho
More than a month after four University of Idaho students were found brutally murdered in their beds and police do not have a suspect or suspects. They are now expanding their investigation outside the city of Moscow.
Visitors flock to Minnesota town to see massive nutcracker collection
A small Minnesota town was looking to increase tourism, so the residents decided to donate a massive collection of nutcrackers to a local history center. More than 3,000 of them belonged to one woman. CBS Minnesota’s John Lauritsen reports.
FBI identifies body of woman found floating off Florida coast; authorities seeking tips
The body of a woman found floating near an island in Florida last week was identified Friday by officials from the FBI. According to a release from the FBI, Heather Rose Strickland, 34, was discovered on Dec. 10 after the U.S. Coast Guard received a call shortly before noon from a group of fishermen who found her body floating 13 miles off the coast of Egmont Key in west central Florida's Tampa Bay region.
Tens of thousands without power in New England and New York after powerful snowstorm
Utility crews raced Saturday to restore power to tens of thousands of customers across New England and New York after a powerful storm dumped 2 feet of snow in some places. As of Sunday morning, more than 58,000 customers were without power in Maine according to poweroutage.us, which tracks outages across the country. More than 9,000 in New Hampshire, 6,000 in Vermont and 6,000 in New York also were left in the dark, according to poweroutage.us.
A New Mexico Christmas: Red and green chiles
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas on the streets of Santa Fe, New Mexico. The central plaza sparkles with lights; farolitos ("little lanterns") line the rooftops; even City Hall is showered in shades of bright red and green. But you can find those colors all year long in the kitchens of New Mexico, where the meaning of "Christmas" takes on a different flavor.
Florida man seriously injured by alligator while working near pond
SANIBEL, Fla. — A worker was seriously injured Thursday after he was bitten by an alligator while working near a pond in Southwest Florida, authorities said. According to the Sanibel Fire & Rescue District, the 25-year-old man, an Arkansas resident, was attacked around 11:06 a.m. along a pond near Bailey’s General Store, WFXT-TV reported.
q13fox.com
Number of deadly crashes rising in Washington
Experts say they have seen an increasing number of deadly crashes this year. A WA Sen. is looking to lower BAC levels.
boisestatepublicradio.org
Respiratory illnesses surge in Idaho
Hospitals in Idaho are seeing a large influx of people suffering from respiratory illnesses, including RSV, which most often affects children. Health officials are responding to the increased need for help. St. Luke's has created a Suction Clinic in Boise for children and the health system is working on similar clinics in Meridian and the Magic Valley.
KFOR
Arctic Blast still on track and heading for Oklahoma!
The Jet stream shows a huge Arctic Blast approaching Oklahoma by late Wednesday! Temperatures may warm up briefly before taking a nosedive Wednesday Night with bitter cold air and very strong winds surging south across Oklahoma. Temperatures will drop into the teens for highs and single digits for lows with wind chills well below zero right before Christmas! The good news for travel is that we are not expecting a winter storm but some light snow and flurries possible as the cold air comes in Thursday. So dangerously cold temps but no White Christmas the way it looks right now.
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma wind turbine is no match for Mother Nature
CUSTER COUNTY, Okla. – A massive wind turbine at one of the country’s largest wind farms is no more, thanks to the impacts of a strong thunderstorm that moved through central Oklahoma on Tuesday. First responders arrived at the Traverse Wind Energy Center around 4:30 p.m. to find...
3 dead in Louisiana as US storm spawns Southern tornadoes
KEITHVILLE, La. (AP) — A vast and volatile storm system ripping across the U.S. killed at least three people in Louisiana, spinning up tornadoes that battered the state from north to south, including the New Orleans area where memories of 2021′s Hurricane Ida and a tornado in March linger. Elsewhere, the huge system hurled blizzard-like conditions at the Great Plains. Several injuries were reported around Louisiana by authorities, and more than 40,000 power outages statewide as of Wednesday night. The punishing storms barreled eastward Wednesday after killing a mother and son in the northwestern part of the state a day earlier. The system spun off a suspected tornado that killed a woman Wednesday in southeast Louisiana’s St. Charles Parish and another that pummeled parts of New Orleans and neighboring Jefferson and St. Bernard parishes — including areas badly damaged by a March tornado.
blackchronicle.com
Tornado watch remains in effect for southern OK
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As storms continue to move across Oklahoma, the National Weather Service is keeping a close eye on the strength and intensity of those storms. There is a tornado watch in effect for the following counties until 11 a.m. on Tuesday:. Pontotoc. Seminole. Bryan. Johnston. Marshall.
KTUL
Department for Wildlife Conservation adds new regulations, game to 2023 hunting season
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation says they are seeing an increase in black bear sightings across the state. The recent reports of sightings in towns like Ada, Grove, and Wayne, are why the department is now looking for a way to control the population through bear hunting.
Arkansas sees lowest gas prices since May 2021
(The Center Square) - A gallon of regular unleaded gas will cost Arkansas residents $2.75 on average, an amount not seen since May 2021. Arkansas gas prices have dropped for five consecutive weeks. Thursday's price was 12 cents lower than last week and 19 cents lower than the prior week, according to AAA.
Jan. 6 Capitol riot "poster boy" Doug Jensen sentenced to 5 years in prison
An Iowa man prosecutors called the "poster boy of the Insurrection" has been sentenced to 5 years in prison for his role in the Jan. 6 attack. Doug Jensen was seen on video confronting a Capitol Police officer and was convicted on five felony counts. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane joins anchors Elaine Quijano and Michelle Miller with the latest.
