The Miami Marlins have been relatively quiet in free agency. While they have been linked to the likes of Alex Reyes and Michael Conforto, the Marlins have not done much. The likes of Chi Chi Rodriguez, Austin Allen, and Alex De Goti are not about to put visions of championship banners in the dreams of the fanbase. In fact, the Marlins remain one of two teams not to sign a free agent to a major league contract.

MIAMI, FL ・ 22 MINUTES AGO