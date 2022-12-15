ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelan County, WA

Merica420
2d ago

If a grizzly comes close enough to my kids I'm gonna shoot it and eat it I do not care what the laws say my kids mean more to me than a bear. Nothing anyone says will make me feel differently. I'd leave them alone but no law will prevent me from protecting my children.

KUOW

Deadly flu hits Washington's birds

Wildlife officials have found hundreds of dead snow geese around Washington’s Skagit Bay, suspected victims of highly pathogenic avian influenza: bird flu. Officials retrieved and disposed of more than 700 dead birds, mostly young snow geese, in western Skagit County and in neighboring portions of Snohomish and Island counties, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife announced Dec. 8.
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
ifiberone.com

NCW Libraries branches open as warming centers

WENATCHEE — All 30 NCW Libraries branches will also be serving as warming centers as frigid temperatures are expected. Areas in north central Washington are expected to see temperatures drop into the sing digits through the weekend, with snow returning early next week, according to the National Weather Service.
OKANOGAN COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

Bomb Threat in Downtown Leavenworth Shuts Down Area Friday Night

Downtown Leavenworth was temporarily on lockdown as Chelan County deputies investigated a bomb threat Friday night. At 6:58 p.m., an unidentified male told RiverCom dispatchers that he was angry over a previous incident earlier to the call, and was threatening to bring a fully loaded rifle and pipe bomb to the Loft in downtown Leavenworth.
LEAVENWORTH, WA
KING 5

Skagit County town without mail delivery for over a year

HAMILTON, Wash. — Residents in Hamilton are voicing their frustrations about living without mail service for over a year. "If this was Bellevue or Seattle this would've never happened. It's been going on for 13 months," says customer Deborah Ulrich. Thirteen months ago the Skagit River spilled over its...
HAMILTON, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Western Washington lowlands see snow to end the weekend

There was more moisture around Saturday than the models originally indicated. Thick fog hung around most of the day with early morning freezing fog and freezing drizzle. We had a few reports of snow flurries and rain/snow mix around the North Sound and Eastside. Light accumulations were noted. Overnight Saturday...
KING COUNTY, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Gear up Snohomies, County preparing for upcoming snow event

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, December 16, 2022—Much cooler weather expected in Snohomish County this weekend through Thursday with temperatures fluctuating between a low of 25°F to a high of 40°F (three degree drop in both low and high temperatures) according to the National Weather Service. Rain/Snow expected late Saturday morning that will transition to a light accumulation of snow by that evening and will last until Sunday.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
KXLY

22-year-old dies in collision on U.S. 97 near Wenatchee

WENATCHEE, Wash. — A 22-year-old man died in a crash on U.S. Route 97 near Wenatchee. The crash occurred near Five Mill Creek Road on Wednesday morning. According to Washington State Patrol, a car was traveling southbound but lost traction and slid into the northbound lane. A semi truck...
WENATCHEE, WA
ifiberone.com

22-year-old man killed in wreck with semi-truck north of Blewett Pass

BLEWETT PASS — A Chelan man was killed in a collision between a pickup truck and a semi-truck Wednesday morning on US 97 north of Blewett Pass. Donaciano Servin Marquez, a 46-year-old Chelan man, was driving a 2007 GMC pickup truck south on US 97. State troopers say he lost control on the icy highway, causing the vehicle to slide into the northbound lane.
CHELAN, WA
kpq.com

Man Convicted of 1994 Murder Resentenced to Life Without Parole

A Wenatchee man convicted of murdering someone back in 1994 will continue serving his prison sentence of life without parole. Chelan County Superior Court Judge Travis Brandt resentenced 47-year-old Michael Randall Lauderdale to life without parole on Thursday. Back in 1994, a then 19-year-old Lauderdale was arrested for murdering 21-year-old...
WENATCHEE, WA

Comments / 0

