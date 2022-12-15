Read full article on original website
Holiday travelers advised to pack an emergency kit before heading out on the highway
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — With pre-Christmas wind chills dipping anywhere from 30 to 50 below this week, travelers are reminded to prepare your vehicles before you hit the road. The Sioux Falls National Weather Service and the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office advise monitoring the forecast and packing an emergency kit with cold weather gear and jumper cables. In the forecasted cold, frostbite can occur in under 30 minutes. Hypothermia begins when the body temperature drops 2 to 4 degrees. Which happens quicker when it’s windy.
One person killed in a vehicle and snowmobile accident
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One person was killed in an SUV and snowmobile accident near Hartford Saturday evening. The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office was called out to the area of South Dakota Highway 38 and 462nd Avenue around 6:30 pm. Life-saving measures were performed by first responders for the driver of the snowmobile. However, the driver of the snowmobile, a 42-year-old male was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident. The occupants of the SUV were uninjured. Avera Careflight helicopter was also dispatched to the scene.
Penalties mount for those who ignore South Dakota road closures
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to DRG News, you might have to pay for your rescue operation and face a Class 2 misdemeanor strike if you venture on closed roads. Now anyone who fails to observe a sign, marker, warning, notice or direction, or barrier blocking access...
Why buying a home is out of reach for many South Dakota residents
A series of economic factors has coalesced over the past two years to make it extremely difficult or even impossible for many people in South Dakota to achieve the American Dream of homeownership. The price of new and existing homes has skyrocketed in recent years at a time when modest...
VIDEO: Cars slide on icy roads in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The buildup of snow and ice on the roads is causing many people to crash and get stranded. Take a look at this video, in the player above, captured by one of our photographers. You can see where several people slid on the icy...
Man ticketed after driving his truck through a building Thursday night in northern Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A man was ticketed after driving his truck through a building last night in northern Sioux Falls. The incident occurred at a business in the 900 block of E. 54th Street North shortly after 9 p.m. Police say that the driver was parking and...
Police: Man drives into Sioux Falls business
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police report a man drove into a business Thursday night, and no one was injured. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said that at approximately 9 p.m. in northeast Sioux Falls, a man thought he was pressing the brake pedal on a 2015 Chevy Truck but accidentally pressed the gas pedal. The truck went 20 feet into the local business. The building has since been boarded up.
Car crashes into building in north Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A driver crashed into a building in northern Sioux Falls early Friday morning. The crash happened in the area of 54th and N. Cliff Avenue. Officer Sam Clemens said the driver of a 2015 Chevy truck pushed on the gas pedal instead of the brakes and collided with the building.
Sioux City mobile home complete loss after fire, officials say
Fire crews extinguished a fire Friday afternoon at a Sioux City mobile home.
Brookings man identified as person killed in crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An update from Sioux Falls police on a deadly crash earlier this month. Police identified the victim as 25-year-old Cody Hoss from Brookings. His body was found near his crashed pickup in northern Sioux Falls around 2 a.m. on December 5th. “No other vehicles...
15 Free Things to Do in Sioux Falls, SD
Located on the confluence of the Big Sioux River, the city of Sioux Falls in South Dakota is the state's hub for entertainment, culture, and outdoor adventure. It's the county seat of Minnehaha County, whose history dates back around 14,000 years ago when the last Ice Age formed the eponymous falls.
HOMEOWNERSHIP PART 2: Experts say developing more affordable housing is biggest need in South Dakota housing market
A greater focus on increasing availability of affordable housing in South Dakota is needed to enable more young people to reach their dream of owning a home, according to a panel of experts on the state real estate and mortgage industries. Steve Ennis, a senior mortgage officer at CU Mortgage...
Snow and winds creating dangerous road conditions
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Tough weather conditions have forced road closures and no-travel advisories for most of the state. Even in Sioux Falls, drivers were having a tough time Thursday with the snow and wind. Although Sioux Falls has been spared from much of the blizzard conditions...
Kristi Noem orders Health Department to terminate Transgender group contract
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem instructed the S.D. Department of Health to terminate their contract with The Transformation Project, which is a transgender activist group, according to The Daily Signal. This group is hosting a “Gender Identity Summit” next month, at the Sanford...
Popular local pub & grill to relocate in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A longtime local pub and grill will be going through a couple of transitions over the next few years, according to SiouxFalls.Business. The BB’s Pub N Grill’s final day at its location near The Empire Mall will be Dec. 31 before moving to its temporary northwest Sioux Falls location, which will serve under a different name while its brand new building is built. BB’s is expected to settle into its new permanent location in 2024.
Saturday night scoreboard – December 17th
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)- View scores from around the area below: COLLEGE FOOTBALL No. 1 South Dakota State 39 No. 4 Montana State 18 Northwestern College 35 Keiser University 25 (NAIA National Championship) USHL Fargo 4 Sioux Falls 3 COLLEGE BASKETBALL Sioux Falls 100 Concordia St. Paul 66 Augustana 99 Upper Iowa 98 WOMEN’S COLLEGE […]
‘There’s a lot of winter left’: Snow, wind hit SF
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s day four of the winter storm sweeping across KELOLAND. Sioux Falls dealt with slippery streets and sidewalks earlier in the week when the rain fell. Now, the snow has arrived. Winter Weather Resources. Learn about the approaching storm in-depth from the KELOLAND...
Pizza Di Paolo to close; relative to take over
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Pizza Di Paolo announced today that it plans to close the pizza shop. The owners said in a Facebook post that a relative, Don Napolitano, will take over the restaurant. The announcement said Napolitano will be making changes but plans to serve pizza. The...
Fatal accident in Carroll County
(Carroll Co) A woman was killed in a head-on collision in Carroll County this morning. The Iowa State Patrol says 26-year-old Lorraine Haley Wuebker, of Auburn, Iowa, was driving a 2007 Chevy Equinox southbound on Highway 71 and 64-year-old Edward Peterson, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, was driving a 2022 International LT625 northbound. Wuebker crossed the center line and struck the semi head-on. The Equinox came to rest in the west ditch. The semi came to rest in the east ditch.
What are snow rollers?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With the windy and snowy weather, we actually get to see a rare snow phenomenon. When you have windy conditions and temperatures near freezing you can get snow rollers. KELOLAND Weather online resources. These snow rollers have several formation techniques. They can be started...
