ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, WA

School bus, delivery truck collide on icy rural Franklin County road

By Cameron Probert
Tri-City Herald
Tri-City Herald
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q5RRI_0jjyRjRN00

A school bus trying to avoid a UPS truck slid off a rural Franklin County road Thursday morning.

A Star Elementary School bus with four students onboard was on McClenny Road in the northern part of the county when the driver tried to avoid an approaching UPS truck about 10:15 a.m.

The compact snow and ice on the road caused them to slide into each other, Franklin County Fire District 3 Chief Mike Harris told the Herald. The collision sent the bus over the edge of the road and down an embankment, Fire District 3 Chief Mike Harris told the Herald.

The UPS truck ended up in the embankment on the other side.

Nearby farmers helped the children and bus driver out of the bus, and took them to the Star School.

The four students weren’t hurt and the driver of the UPS truck was not injured. But the bus driver was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The Washington State Patrol commercial vehicles division will investigate, Harris said.

Freezing fog caused extremely slick roads and highways throughout the region Thursday. Pasco and North Franklin schools were on 2-hour delayed starts because of the winter conditions.

Comments / 0

Related
Big Country News

13 Car Pileup in on Snake River Bridge in Pasco Washington

PASCO - At around 6 a.m. on December 13th the Washington State Patrol was called to the scene of a multiple vehicle crash on the U.S. 12 Snake River Bridge in Pasco. In total, 13 cars were involved in the crash. Only minor injuries were reported. Eastbound US 12 was closed near milepost 295 from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. to clear the scene.
PASCO, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Rollover crash near Moses lake results in minor injuries

MOSES LAKE, Wash. – Roads were icy Thursday morning across Grant County as crews responded to a rollover crash at Road 3 near Road Q, about seven miles east of Moses Lake. The crash occurred slightly before 10 a.m. and was cleared by about noon. According to the Grant...
GRANT COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Crash on Washington Street in Kennewick sends two to hospital

KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE. 12:45 p.m. Washington Street is now reopen for traffic from 1st to 4th Street. According to Commander Aaron Clem with the Kennewick Police, the drivers of both cars were transported to the hospital with "non-life threatening injuries." The crash was a partial head-on collision where one driver...
KENNEWICK, WA
ifiberone.com

Expect delays on SR 17 in Moses Lake due to multi-vehicle collision

MOSES LAKE — Drivers should expect delays Wednesday morning on state Route 17 in Moses Lake due a collision. The northbound lanes are closed between East Broadway Avenue and North Stratford Road. One southbound lane is also closed due to emergency vehicles. The Washington State Patrol, Moses Lake police...
MOSES LAKE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Pasco Fire and Police Departments ball out for charity

PASCO, Wash. - The Pasco Police Department and the Pasco Fire Department faced off in a free-to-attend basketball game at Stevens Middle School on Saturday, December 17. The Pasco Heroes Charity Game served as a donation drop-off for the Domestic Violence Services of Benton and Franklin Counties, according to PPD.
PASCO, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Pendleton skyline to lose historic piece as flour mill demolition begins

PENDLETON, Ore. — The Pendleton Flour Mill has started demolition as of this week. This landmark piece in town is starting to come down after burning since August. People are reminded of the flour mill fire whenever they see smoke still burning up through the vacated building, or the ash that’s stuck to businesses, houses and signs nearby. “I’m the...
PENDLETON, OR
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

UPDATE: Minor injuries after 13-car pileup on US 12 Tuesday

UPDATE: Washington State Department of Transportation is reporting US-12 is fully open following an earlier crash. According to Washington State Patrol Trooper only minor injuries were reported. In a tweet, he said there were 13 cars involved in a pileup in the eastbound lanes at the Snake River Bridge. That is an increase from the initial report of 12 vehicles....
PASCO, WA
FOX 11 and 41

A special investigation into how the Special Investigation Unit works

KENNEWICK, Wash. – The Special Investigation Unit, commonly known as SIU looks into officer-involved incidents that happen in Benton, Franklin, and Walla Walla counties. These incidents are investigated when bodily harm or death happens at the scenes. Commander Lee Cantu of the Benton County Sheriff’s office is a member...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
NEWStalk 870

Felony Suspect Nabbed in Kennewick, Also Wanted in Yakima

Kennewick Police did not divulge what led to his apprehension, but a wanted suspect is now behind bars. Yakima hit-and-run and auto theft suspect captured. Thursday, Kennewick Police released information about James Jonathan Curran, 36, who was being sought by Yakima authorities related to a felony hit-and-run case. He was also being investigated in Kennewick in connection with some auto theft.
KENNEWICK, WA
98.3 The KEY

Yakima Suspect Also Wanted in TC, Theft and Hit-And-Run

Yakima Police and Sheriff's Deputies are looking to locate this guy. Kennewick Police say 36-year-old Jonathan Curran has an active warrant out of Yakima for a felony hit-and-run incident, and he's also suspected in some auto thefts. KPD says their CAT (Criminal Apprehension Team) is looking closely at him concerning...
YAKIMA, WA
wallawallawa.gov

WWPD: Do you recognize this person or pickup?

Walla Walla police are asking the community for assistance in identifying an individual who was involved in an intrusion at the Water Treatment Plant, 581 Mill Creek Road, around 8:20-8:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4. Please see the images below. The individual appeared to be driving a blue Ford pickup...
WALLA WALLA, WA
Tri-City Herald

Tri-City Herald

Kennewick, WA
6K+
Followers
87
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tri-City Herald covers the growing and diverse communities of Kennewick, Pasco, and Richland – where ground-breaking science meets international agricultural production. The Herald has an aggressive, digital-first newsroom that serves as the voice of the Mid-Columbia region. It’s earned a reputation as a watchdog of the multi-billion dollar cleanup of the Manhattan Project’s legacy at the Hanford nuclear reservation. The community also is a regional hub for scientific and technological research based at the Department of Energy’s Pacific Northwest National Laboratory. The Southeast Washington region where the Columbia, Yakima, and Snake rivers flow together is known for its sunny lifestyle, outdoor recreation, strong sense of community, and good quality of life. The Herald first got its start in 1947 under independent local ownership and joined the McClatchy family in October 1979. The company also publishes Wine Press Northwest magazine and winepressnw.com, offering wine reviews along with a unique perspective on the rapidly expanding regional winemaking industry.

 https://www.tri-cityherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy