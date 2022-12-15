Estate for sale comes with unique theater. Folks think it’s a room a ‘cat would love’

There are a few predictable amenities in houses listed on the luxury real estate market – elevators, wine cellars, indoor pools and theaters. Most of the theaters in those estates tend to look similar.

But not this one.

The six-bedroom, seven-bathroom residence for sale in Mora, Minnesota, for $1.65 million might take the cake when it comes to original theater themes because it’s something you wouldn’t expect to see inside a house: a beach.

While the listing doesn’t go on to describe the details of the sunshiny room itself, it does highlight other features inside the 6,240-square-foot residence.

“ Welcome to Eagle Ridge Lodge on over 29 pristine acres with 1600 feet of Knife River waterfront,” the listing on Zillow.com says before diving into the home’s other features, which include:

Gourmet kitchen

Elevator

Hot tub room

Wet bar in the family room

In-floor heat

Stone floors

Log finishes

There’s even a turret — which is a small tower — that has “360 degree views for stargazing.”

But it’s that theater that turned heads on Zillow Gone Wild , a Facebook page and Twitter account that highlights unique houses up for sale. And some were, well — confused.

“I love how these folks were so unapologetically living their best life,” one person noted.

“When I watch movies, I want a big cozy sofa, not a beach chair and sand in my toes,” another said.

“I wonder what the homeowners insurance is on a place with so much wood,” someone wondered.

“Hope whoever buys this place doesn’t have a cat,” one person said.

“Beautiful home, but the sandbox theater I could definitely do without,” another expressed.

“I would love to be sitting in this home theater all day today in this weather,” someone tweeted.

“Previous owners clearly did not have cats ,” one person said.

“My cat would love this theater ,” another noted.

Mora is about 70 miles north of Minneapolis.

