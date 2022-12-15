Read full article on original website
PAWS Pet of the Week: Mazzy
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Our PAWS Pet of the Week is a beautiful 1-year-old Shepherd/Terrier mix. Meet Mazzy!She was found as a stray back in May and taken to Chicago Animal Care & Control. The folks at PAWS Chicago brought her into their program and diagnosed her with a painful knee condition in her hind legs. Mazzy received orthopedic surgery on both knees and has spent time recovering in a loving foster home. She is now much stronger and ready to find a home to call her own! Now that she's feeling her best, she has lots of energy and is hoping to find an adopter who can provide her with exercise, nice long walks, and some training. Schedule an appointment to meet this precious, fun-loving girl today at pawschicago.org.
Oakbrook Terrace 'memory tree' helps patients remember the good times
CHICAGO (CBS) – A Christmas tree at Terra Vista of Oakbrook Terrace is not just any tree.In this case, it's also therapeutic, used to try to jump start the brain. CBS 2's Lauren Victory showed us how it's providing some hope for the holidays.Memory care residents at Terra Vista often get lost in a flurry of thoughts.This holiday season, Rita Kroenert was happy to find a way to connect with her brother."Remember this?" she asked him.It's an ornament of his past."Oh yeah!" Mike Morgan said."It's the Sears Tower.""That's a long time ago," he said.Morgan was an iron worker who helped...
CPD, family looking for public’s help finding missing Northwestern doctoral student
CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department sent out a missing person’s bulletin late Sunday afternoon after a Northwestern University doctoral student went missing in the early hours of Sunday morning. Police said 25-year-old Peter Salvino went missing from the 800 block of West Lill Avenue around 12:15 a.m. Sunday after FaceTiming his father, Marty. Salvino […]
Adopt-A-Pet: Orphans of the Storm Animal Shelter
Sandy De Lisle, Head of Development and Community Engagement.
Sunday Brunch: Traditional meals for Hanukkah
CHICAGO — Max and Benny’s joined WGN Weekend Morning News to make a traditional meal for Hanukkah. Ingredients Directions Yields 30-36 Potato Pancakes
2 Chicago-Area Counties Reach High COVID Alert Level, Masks Recommended
Two Chicago-area counties have reached a "high" COVID alert level from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, joining dozens of other counties across the state in reaching the highest community level, which dictates that masks are now recommended for all in public indoor spaces. Much of the rest of...
The 5 Best Neighborhoods For Singles In Chicago
While Chicago isn't exactly known for romance, it's one of the best places in the world to meet people -- making it an ideal location for singles to call home.
Chicago First Alert Weather: Cold temperatures continue into Christmas
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Temperatures will remain cold for at least another week, possibly two, in the Chicago area. Saturday night will bring partly cloudy skies and a low temperature of 20 degrees. Expect partly cloudy skies to continue Sunday. High temperatures will reach 25 degrees. Cold air starts the week, but there will be very cold air to end the week. Windy and cold temperatures are expected heading into Christmas.
First Alert Weather: Lower temps during the workweek
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Our cold weather just keeps getting colder as the week goes on. Winter arrives Wednesday and the weather will cooperate, with high temps in the teens as we go into the last half of the week. It'll turn windy as we head into the weekend with the possibility of some accumulating snow by Thursday and Friday. Keeping a close eye on this one.FORECASTToday- Partly sunny and 25.Tonight- Mostly cloudy, 16.Monday- Mostly cloudy, 29.
Cook County guaranteed income: First payments issued
COOK COUNTY - The first payments have been issued as part of Cook County's guaranteed income pilot. More than three-thousand people are receiving $500 monthly payments as part of the $42 million pilot. This is the largest publicly funded guaranteed income program in the nation’s history. The goal is...
4 hospitalized due to carbon monoxide poisoning on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - Four people, including an elderly woman, were transported to the hospital Thursday night after high levels of carbon monoxide were detected at their West Side residence. The incident occurred in the 1800 block of South St. Louis in the city’s North Lawndale neighborhood. Officials said carbon monoxide...
Chicagoans urged to prepare for winter weather ahead of bitter cold, snow
CHICAGO - Chicago has experienced mild weather so far this winter but snow and bitter cold temperatures are on the way. The city's Office of Emergency Management and Communications and other officials held a news conference Thursday to inform residents on how to get prepared and take advantage of city services this season.
Chicago First Alert Weather: Scattered snow showers this evening
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Scattered snow showers this evening with light accumulations possible. Cloudy skies overnight with lows in the upper 20s.Another round of snow showers is in the forecast for Friday. Little to no accumulation is expected. Highs will be colder in the low 30s.An isolated snow shower is possible Saturday, otherwise it will be another mostly cloudy day with highs in the upper 20s.Finally some clearing takes place on Sunday in the afternoon. Despite some sunshine, we'll have highs only in the upper 20s.Next week will feature a much colder airmass with highs in the 20s and lows in the single digits and teens. Snow chances will be with us for the middle and end of next week.TONIGHT: Cloudy skies with scattered snow showers in the evening. Low 29°FRIDAY: Cloudy skies with scattered snow showers. High 30°SATURDAY: Cloudy skies with a slight chance for snow showers. High 28°
Here is today’s weather outlook for Dec. 18, 2022 in Kenosha, WI
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 24. A 14-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until SUN 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Armed robber hits Chicago Jewel Osco store
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Jewel-Osco grocery store where the shooter got away Thursday morning. It happened in the 7300 block of W. Foster around 10:23 a.m. Thursday in Chicago's Oriole Park neighborhood. According to Chicago police, the suspect showed a gun and then started taking merchandise off store shelves.
