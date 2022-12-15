ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 0

Related
WIBW

$255,600+ headed to help rehabilitate rural Kansas buildings, housing

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More than $255,600 is headed to rural Kansas to help rehabilitated buildings and housing units. The U.S. Department of Agriculture says it will invest a total of $255,662 to improve lives and strengthen communities in southeast Kansas. “USDA Rural Development knows a strong community is rooted...
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Northwest Kansans honored by Kansas Farm Bureau

MANHATTAN — Kansas Farm Bureau recognized members and supporters at its 104th annual meeting, Dec. 4 and 5 in Manhattan. KFB presented two Kansans with Distinguished Service awards for their exemplary contributions to agriculture in the state. Eric Atkinson, Wabaunsee County, was honored for his almost 40 years of...
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Nearly $2.7 million in grants awarded to rural communities across Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nearly $2.7 million has been awarded to rural communities to invest in childcare or senior programming, community vibrancy, food services and libraries. Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland announced on Friday, Dec. 16, that 61 recipients have been awarded nearly $2.7 million in Strategic Economic Expansion and Development grants. He said the grants are meant to invest in small communities across the state.
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

USDA Grants will help rehab rural Kansas communities

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The USDA has approved grants that will help rehabilitate housing and community centers in rural Kansas communities. The Rural Development grants total $255,662 and are part of a nationwide program to help rural communities in 47 states and American Samoa. In Kansas, the grants will be distributed in 5 counties: The […]
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Milford man honored for photography work in Governor’s Ringneck Classic

MILFORD, Kan. (WIBW) - A man from Milford has been inducted into the Field of Fame for his volunteer photography work in the Governor’s Ringneck Classic. On Friday, Nov. 18, officials with the Kansas Governor’s Ringneck Classic say they honored two outstanding members who support the event and its mission. Board of Directors President Jim Millensifer inducted the 2022 honorees into The Classic’s “Field of Fame.”
MILFORD, KS
Kansas Reflector

Reflections on the return of light to a still-warming planet — and Kansas

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Dave Kendall served as producer and host of the “Sunflower Journeys” series on public television for its first 27 seasons and continues to produce documentary videos through […] The post Reflections on the return of light to a still-warming planet — and Kansas appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Nebraska Examiner

‘It’s time to deal with this’: Kansas Water Authority wants to save Ogallala Aquifer

COLBY, Kansas — Kansas should scrap its de facto policy of draining the Ogallala Aquifer, a state board decided Wednesday. Instead, the board said, the Kansas government should take steps to stop the decline of the aquifer and save it for future generations. “It has taken decades for this to be said formally in writing […] The post ‘It’s time to deal with this’: Kansas Water Authority wants to save Ogallala Aquifer appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
KANSAS STATE
cbs19news

Kansas to spend $166 million on next Kellogg improvement project

TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly on Wednesday announced a new $750 million highway improvement plan, more than 20% going to improvements to Kellogg in east Wichita. “These projects are in every region of the state - and they improve safety, expand economic development opportunities, and strengthen our...
KANSAS STATE
classiccountry1070.com

State’s Rural Broadband Expansion Project Continues with Additional Funds

Rural broadband expansion continues in Kansas. Gov. Kelly’s office announced this week that an additional $23.1 million will be provided to six service providers that will bring high-speed broadband service to nearly 4,200 homes, businesses, schools, health care facilities, and other institutions in unserved and rural areas of the state.
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

'Grossly inadequate’ map could jeopardize Kan. broadband funds

TOPEKA — Kansas officials worry the state will lose part of its share of a $42.5 billion federal investment in broadband expansion because the Federal Communications Commission commissioned a “grossly inadequate” map of existing services. The map, released in late November, shows broadband is available everywhere in...
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

UPDATE: 6,900+ barrels of oil recovered from Keystone spill

WASHINGTON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - More than 6,900 barrels of oil have now been recovered from the Keystone Pipeline oil spill in Kansas. As of 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, TC Energy - the company which operates the Keystone Pipeline - says crews have recovered a total of 6,973 barrels of oil - nearly half of the 14,000 released into Mill Creek in Washington Co. - following a rupture in the pipeline. It noted that the total includes 10,351 barrels of oil and water.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy