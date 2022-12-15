Read full article on original website
Related
newsnationnow.com
Treating transgender minors: Doctors, youth and parents talk
(NewsNation) — The question of when to offer medical interventions to a minor who identifies as transgender is a sensitive one. Experts say it saves lives, but some doctors are urging caution. Chris Cuomo and investigative reporter Rich McHugh speak to doctors, medical experts, young trans people and others...
Sam Brinton helped craft model school policy keeping parents in dark about kids' gender change
Fired nuclear official Sam Brinton helped craft a model policy on suicide prevention that tells school districts to keep "unaffirming" parents in the dark about a child’s LGBTQ identity.
newsnationnow.com
Woman with terminal cancer says experimental vaccine saved her life
(NewsNation) — After participating in an experimental vaccine trial, three people with terminal cancer saw their disease vanish in just months. Dr. Thomas Marron, an oncologist, is a member of the team who helped develop the vaccine at Mount Sinai’s Vaccine and Cell Therapy Laboratory in New York.
Advocate
How One Nonprofit Is Looking to Help Estranged LGBTQ+ People
Seth Forbes first became estranged from one side of her family at 13. By 27, she was estranged from the other. Her experiences with estrangement led her to found the nonprofit Together Estranged, a group that provides services to adults who are estranged. While many LGBTQ+ people become disconnected from...
newsnationnow.com
Study links hair relaxer products to cancer risk
(NewsNation) — A study from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) finds that hair straightening chemicals are associated with a higher risk of uterine cancer. Researchers say women who used hair straightening or relaxer products frequently, more than four times in the previous year, were twice as likely to develop uterine cancer.
Cambridge Dictionary's definitions for 'man' and 'woman' now include trans people
It's the latest dictionary to broaden its lexicon to reflect evolving language around gender.
newsnationnow.com
Amid success stories, trans health experts urge deceleration for kids
(NewsNation) — The demand for medical gender-affirming treatments in children and adolescents has surged in the last few years, even as it has also become one of the country’s more polarizing issues, with some states even outlawing the procedures entirely. Recent data shows a massive influx of young...
19thnews.org
‘It’s your job to be you’: American Girl book promotes inclusion but faces right-wing backlash
American Girl, best known for its historical dolls and their accompanying books and accessories, is making headlines on right-wing media this week. In addition to its dolls and their stories, the brand is well-known for their Smart Girl’s Guide book series, the latest of which is “Body Image: How to Love Yourself, Live Life to the Fullest, and Celebrate All Kinds of Bodies.” The book is facing intense backlash from right-wing outlets for its inclusion of a transgender Pride flag and mentions of they/them pronouns and gender-affirming care in its pages.
iheart.com
American Girl's New 'Woke' Book About Gender Identity Has Parents Fuming
American Girl is in hot water with some parents over a new book about body image that also addresses gender identity and suggests puberty blockers. The Daily Mail shared excerpts from the book, entitled A Smart Girl's Guide: Body Image: How to love yourself, live life to the fullest, and celebrate all kinds of bodies, which is targeted for girls age 8 through 11.
newsnationnow.com
Cancer vaccine reportedly melts away tumor in months
(NewsNation) — Three patients with terminal cancer saw their disease disappear in a matter of months after they received an experimental vaccine. Dr. Thomas Marron, an oncologist and a member of the team working on the vaccine, joined “NewsNation Prime” to discuss this possible breakthrough.
I’m a nonbinary mom. This is what I want people to know
“My mom or my dad?” he asked her to clarify. The request amused me. I’m a nonbinary parent, and my gender presentation is remarkably androgynous. It was not the first time one of my children was pressed to identify me as their mother. However, the purpose of the question eluded my child, and she answered her classmate’s query with a shrug.
Comments / 22