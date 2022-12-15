Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
First 'Barbie' Trailer Gives Margot Robbie a Vintage Look
Some months ago, it seemed like all the internet could talk about was Barbie. That happened because the upcoming blockbuster stars Margot Robbie (who plays the title character) and Ryan Gosling (Barbie's boyfriend Ken) were filming some external shots in the Florida streets, so it generated quite a lot of buzz. Now, however, it has been a while since we’re snowed under with Barbie news, so it’s the perfect time to take a peek at the movie’s first trailer and discover what it will all look like on the silver screen.
Collider
Charlie Hunnam Talks 'Shantaram' Finale, Leaning Into Writing, and 'Sons of Anarchy's Jax Teller
In the Apple TV+ original series Shantaram, based on the best-selling novel by Gregory David Roberts, Lin Ford (Charlie Hunnam), a fugitive from Australia who’s looking to get lost in Bombay, India in the 1980s, finds chaos in an unfamiliar city and has to get creative when it comes to forging a new path, if he intends to survive. Torn between freedom and love will test anyone’s limits, and when you have secrets to protect, you make dangerous decisions that can lead to your own peril.
Collider
Why 'Criminal Minds' Main Character Is Definitely Spencer Reid
One of TV’s most addictive crime procedurals has returned with its 16th season (Criminal Minds: Evolution), but one very important character is glaringly missing. It’s surprising (and more than a little disappointing) that the literal genius Dr. Spencer Reid (Matthew Gray Gubler) is not returning for the 16th season, especially considering how prominent he was in Criminal Minds proper. There’s a reason for this Reid-shaped gap in the show (and it’s not just because he’s a fan favorite).
Collider
From 'Die Hard' to 'Harry Potter': 13 of the Best Non-Traditional Christmas Movies
The moment Christmas became a bankable movie genre, a debate was born over what qualifies as a true "Christmas movie." While obvious festive classics are typical viewing around this time of year with friends or family, there's always that one uncle who wants an excuse to watch a Shane Black action flick or a loner teenager trying to sneak in Tim Burton's twisted vision of the holidays.
Collider
From the Original Animated Version to 'The Mean One,' How Do The Grinches Rank?
The Grinch is one of Dr. Seuss' most iconic and long-lasting creations, a perennial Christmas character who's been the subject of many adaptations. The latest, horror movie parody The Mean One, with the Grinch as a murderous monster who threatens to ruin Christmas for a sleepy mountain town. Previously, Illumination Entertainment's Dr. Seuss' The Grinch in 2018 was only the second time the green-skinned meanie has appeared on the big screen, following up on the last live-action adaptation way back in 2000. Then, of course, there's the original 1966 animated adaptation How the Grinch Stole Christmas!, which featured Boris Karloff and arrived on the small screen less than 10 years after the first Grinch book itself.
Collider
'25th Hour' Turns 20: Spike Lee's Powerful Expression of Fear of the Future
In perhaps his most emotionally punishing film to date, Spike Lee grappled with the tragedy that his hometown and common setting of his films, New York City, would feel the lingering effects of until the end of time: the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001. 25th Hour is a slight deviation from what audiences might expect from a Spike Lee Joint, such as Do The Right Thing or Malcolm X. He combined his vision in collaboration with future Game of Thrones series co-creator David Benioff, who wrote the film's original novel of the same name and screenplay. The 2002 film, which was in pre-production at the time of 9/11, captured the decayed spirit of New York and the United States as a whole. While, on the exterior, it is suggested that American patriotism was at an all-time high after the collapse of the World Trade Center, Lee's film spotlights the opposite side of the coin regarding the spirits of the American public. However, the film is not explicably about the terrorist attack, but rather a tale of regret, sorrow, and a fear of the unknown future.
Collider
From Dexter to Joe Goldberg: Is TV Making Us Sympathize With Serial Killers?
True crime and serial killers are what is all the rage right now. From documentaries, to docuseries, to fictional series based on real-life events, serial killers are a weird part of popular media. Not only that but they are being idolized and put on a pedestal for certain portrayals. Serial killers are becoming the beloved protagonists of every show and audiences are seemingly justifying their kills. What makes viewers love these serial killers so much despite the atrocities they commit?
Collider
How to Watch '1923' - Where to Stream the 'Yellowstone' Prequel Series
When we think about the most important decades in American history, many points to the 1770s because of the revolution, the 1940s for World War II, and even the 1960s for the birth of the counter-culture movement. However, the 1920s arguably saw greater change and gave birth to the modern American identity we know today. With the red scare, one of the worst pandemics in human history, and the rise of gangsters and mob rule with the prohibition, the 1920s was one of the most volatile periods in American history. It’s only natural that a Yellowstone television series should focus on this decade and its effects on the fictional but legendary Dutton family. With so many historical events and trends to work with, we’re sure to learn a lot more about this illustrious family in 1923, the newest addition to the Yellowstone universe. For anybody still wondering when, how, and where they can watch the show, you’ve come to the right place.
Collider
10 of the Most Iconic Disney Voice Actors, According to Reddit
Disney has been providing generations with classic animated stories, many being based on folk tales and fairytales from around the world. With every film including new characters and voice actors, the number of Disney voice actors in their repertoire has increased exponentially. Disney’s classic, more 2D-style animation brought about some of the most iconic voice performances of the century, and many voice actors were hailed for their artistry and raw talent.
Collider
'SNL': Please Don't Destroy Want Austin Butler to Invest in Their Company
Every time there is a Please Don't Destroy sketch, we know something chaotic is on the horizon. Whether it is the camera working overtime to make us sit on the edge of our seats or bringing us the most uncomfortable of situations, the comedy group loves to put fans in a moment where we worry about what is about to come out of their mouths. Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy love to bring mess to Saturday Night Live and with host Austin Butler, we weren't sure where this sketch was going.
Collider
'Scream': Kevin Williamson Confirms Matthew Lillard’s Stu Is Dead
Despite the Scream franchise’s body count, there’s one character that fans haven’t been able to put to rest. Fortunately, Collider’s Perri Nemiroff went straight to the source to mine for solid answers to theories that have been circulating since 1997. While talking with Scream’s original screenwriter, Kevin Williamson, we discovered the true fate of Matthew Lillard’s Stu Macher.
Collider
Johnny Depp Reprises Jack Sparrow Role in Make-A-Wish Video
Johnny Depp has taken to the high seas as Captain Jack Sparrow once more, and it's for the most heartwarming of causes. Depp tied on the bootstraps once more, reprising his most famous character, to film a video message for a young fan as part of the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Depp...
Collider
Why More TV Shows Should Make Their Way to Movie Theater Screens
Gone are the days when TV shows were considered to be a more private affair best enjoyed in the comfort of living rooms. The last decade or so has been remarkable for the television industry, both in terms of scale and possibilities. While good shows always existed, TV shows have now reached the stage where they are capable of exacting a truly cinematic experience — one that deserves to be indulged in on the big screen. As recently as The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power, which cost Amazon nearly $500 million to make, it's evident that TV shows are not limited by economic restrictions or practical complications. In fact, such a budget even dwarfs those of big-budget Hollywood movie productions.
Collider
Monet Is the Rival the 'Gossip Girl' Reboot Needed
Blair (Leighton Meester) and Serena (Blake Lively). When you think of the original Gossip Girl, those two characters and their incredibly complex friendship is the first thing to come to mind. When creating the reboot, how to create a friendship and rivalry as deep was something the writers chose to not only explore among themselves but also introduced this thread into the series as something the new Gossip Girl — teachers Kate (Tavi Gevinson), Jordan (Adam Chanler-Berat), and Wendy (Megan Ferguson) — had to consider. They had their It Girl and Queen of Constance, Julien (Jordan Alexander), but who would be on the opposite side of things? Their choice, Zoya (Whitney Peak), was clearly unfit for rival status and the first season suffered because of it. However, the second season has begun with Monet (Savannah Lee Smith) declaring war on her frenemy Julien, proving herself a much better rival in just two episodes and finally bringing the series to life because of it.
Collider
New 'Infinity Pool' Poster Teases Mia Goth's Intoxicating Influence
Let it sink in: a new poster has just been released for the new Brandon Cronenberg film Infinity Pool. The poster shows newly crowned scream queen Mia Goth pulling Alexander Skarsgård into the depths, and this new look into the film follows the release of its first trailer last week.
Collider
Cecily Strong Leaves 'SNL' After 11 Seasons
It was a sad night at Saturday Night Live when the realization set in that Cecily Strong was leaving the hit sketch series. Now the longest-serving female cast member, Strong has been with the series for eleven seasons and has, personally, been a gift to the musical theatre fans out there. She constantly shared her love for theatre with the show that resulted in a hilarious take on the sketches and some of my own all-time favorites are ones with Strong in them. Pour one out for the "Game Night" sketch from Chris Pine's episode that was inspired by Sunday in the Park with George.
Collider
'SNL': Jewish Elvis Is the Hit of the Retirement Home
Austin Butler really would have made his mother proud with how good he was at hosting Saturday Night Live with musical guest Lizzo. And don't worry, there were plenty of nods to the fact that Butler is, most likely, going to be nominated for an Academy Award for his work in the Baz Luhrmann film Elvis where Butler plays Elvis Presley. Including a commentary about his new "voice" in the monologue and a sketch called "Jewish Elvis" where Butler, dressed in drag, played an older woman in love with Jewish Elvis (Sarah Sherman).
Collider
'SNL': Austin Butler's Christmas Epiphany Makes People Uncomfortable in New Sketch
It isn't a shock that Saturday Night Live did a movie inspired sketch but this one seems to be one of their more outrageous takes and it was honestly pretty fun. Host Austin Butler proved that he overcame his boyhood shyness by knocking his sketches out of the park and with "A Christmas Epiphany", Butler did his best impression of Jimmy Stewart as he experienced his own version of It's a Wonderful Life for the holiday season. Which, who among us isn't trying to just have that Christmas realization? Maybe even find someone to lasso a moon for us?
Collider
‘Scream VI’ Marketing Takes Over New York City
2023’s almost upon us, which means horror fans are preparing for all the exciting films coming in the new terrifying year. With that said, no film is arguably as anticipated as Scream VI. The slasher sequel releases in March and Ghostface fans just got their first look at the film with the release of its teaser trailer and poster earlier this week. The trailer was the definition of a teaser, but one thing’s for sure, Ghostface is enjoying his bloody time in New York City. This is the franchise's primary location for the film which has gotten many Scream fans excited about all the killer possibilities. However, Ghostface has now infiltrated the real NYC as the marketing for Scream VI has made it all the way to the Big Apple.
Collider
'House of the Dragon's Paddy Considine Believes Fans Misunderstood Viserys' Difficult Choice
House of the Dragon's King Viserys was a very popular character with fans. A kind and thoughtful man, he was never long for the cutthroat world of Westeros with his big heart and gentle nature, but he did have to work extremely hard to win back the trust of viewers after a shocking incident early in the show's run.
Comments / 0