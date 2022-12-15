In perhaps his most emotionally punishing film to date, Spike Lee grappled with the tragedy that his hometown and common setting of his films, New York City, would feel the lingering effects of until the end of time: the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001. 25th Hour is a slight deviation from what audiences might expect from a Spike Lee Joint, such as Do The Right Thing or Malcolm X. He combined his vision in collaboration with future Game of Thrones series co-creator David Benioff, who wrote the film's original novel of the same name and screenplay. The 2002 film, which was in pre-production at the time of 9/11, captured the decayed spirit of New York and the United States as a whole. While, on the exterior, it is suggested that American patriotism was at an all-time high after the collapse of the World Trade Center, Lee's film spotlights the opposite side of the coin regarding the spirits of the American public. However, the film is not explicably about the terrorist attack, but rather a tale of regret, sorrow, and a fear of the unknown future.

