Illinois State

Warming centers open in the Heartland

(KFVS) - Due to dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills, some warming centers have opened in the Heartland. If we’re missing a warming center in your community, send us the information to news@kfvs12.com. Missouri. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has a map of warming centers in...
Kentucky preps for winter storm

As the weather starts to calm down tonight, you may be wondering what the city of Cape will be doing to clean up now that the storm has settled. A Cape Girardeau kindergarten teacher finds a special way to honor one of her students, and help others at the same time.
IDOT preparing for tomorrow's winter storm

Governor Andy Beshear is offering a stark warning to holiday travelers as he signs a state of emergency for the upcoming winter storm.
IDOT prepping for incoming winter weather in the Heartland

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Brutally cold temperatures and rain turning into snow. It could cause problems on the roads. Folks at the Illinois Department of Transportation say the preparation for this winter system is already underway, and things will ramp up even more tomorrow morning. Rob Graeff, the Operations Manager...
Warming shelters opening doors around the Heartland

Governor Andy Beshear is offering a stark warning to holiday travelers as he signs a state of emergency for the upcoming winter storm.
Beshear warns Kentuckians of travel dangers during winter storm

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - With freezing temperatures and precipitation expected in Kentucky tomorrow, December 23, Governor Andy Beshear and Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials urge travelers to watch for hazardous road conditions that can create slick spots, limit visibility and cause traffic delays. Highway crews are on high alert and are prepared to deploy and respond as needed through the holiday weekend.
Juvenile injured in Poplar Bluff shooting

Mo. Gov. Parson signs executive order to prepare for winter storm, extreme cold. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson signed an executive order on Tuesday to prepare for the winter storm and extreme cold.
The Breakfast Show headlines 12/21

Mo. Gov. Parson signs executive order to prepare for winter storm, extreme cold. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson signed an executive order on Tuesday to prepare for the winter storm and extreme cold.
Mo. DHSS offers tips for staying safe in extreme cold

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Dangerously low temperatures are expected to reach single digits with potentially life-threatening wind chill values expected as low as -35 degrees. Prolonged exposure to the cold can lead to serious health issues including frostbite, hypothermia, and in extreme cases, death. We issued a First Alert...
MoDOT prepares for upcoming winter weather

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - On Thursday, the Heartland will get a significant blast of winter weather with snow forecasted and very low temperatures to be expected. Workers with the Missouri Department of Transportation are going to be out treating the roads when the weather hits, clearing the ice and snow off as quick as they can so you can get around safely.
Warming shelters prepare for incoming winter weather

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Many places are opening up their doors for people to stay warm the next couple of days. Brian Shirrell is the shelter director at Grace Community Church in Mount Vernon, Ill. According to Shirrell, it’s important for shelters to have more than just a warm place to sleep.
Gov. Pritzker signs bill to incentivize electric car production in Illinois

(KFVS) - A new bill signed by Gov. JB Pritzker aims to bring more electric vehicle production to Illinois. “Here in Illinois, we are leading the electric vehicle revolution,” said Governor JB Pritzker, “Today’s REV amendment signing sends a clear message to EV manufacturers that we are the best place in the nation to call home, thanks to our competitive incentives and ambitious clean energy goals. It’s no wonder that companies like Lion Electric, TCCI, and Rivian have expanded their footprints throughout our state, and I look forward to welcoming more EV businesses to Illinois in the coming years.”
AG Schmitt files lawsuit against Gygr Gas

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced that his office has filed a lawsuit against Missouri propane gas supplier, Gygr Gas. The lawsuit alleges that Gygr Gas abruptly closed in the cold winter months of late 2022, failed to notify its customers that it would stop making the propane deliveries they depended on, and failed to refund customer prepayments for propane gas.
Beshear urgers Kentuckians to help improve federal internet map

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - In an ongoing effort to expand reliable high-speed internet access across the commonwealth, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is encouraging all Kentuckians to provide feedback on the recently released National Broadband Map compiled by the Federal Communications Commission. On November 18, the FCC released the new map,...
