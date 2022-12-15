Read full article on original website
Warming centers open in the Heartland
(KFVS) - Due to dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills, some warming centers have opened in the Heartland. If we’re missing a warming center in your community, send us the information to news@kfvs12.com. Missouri. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has a map of warming centers in...
Kentucky preps for winter storm
As the weather starts to calm down tonight, you may be wondering what the city of Cape will be doing to clean up now that the storm has settled. A Cape Girardeau kindergarten teacher finds a special way to honor one of her students, and help others at the same time.
IDOT preparing for tomorrow's winter storm
IDOT prepping for incoming winter weather in the Heartland
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Brutally cold temperatures and rain turning into snow. It could cause problems on the roads. Folks at the Illinois Department of Transportation say the preparation for this winter system is already underway, and things will ramp up even more tomorrow morning. Rob Graeff, the Operations Manager...
Warming shelters opening doors around the Heartland
Beshear warns Kentuckians of travel dangers during winter storm
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - With freezing temperatures and precipitation expected in Kentucky tomorrow, December 23, Governor Andy Beshear and Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials urge travelers to watch for hazardous road conditions that can create slick spots, limit visibility and cause traffic delays. Highway crews are on high alert and are prepared to deploy and respond as needed through the holiday weekend.
Juvenile injured in Poplar Bluff shooting
Missouri State Highway Patrol responds to almost 300 calls for service during winter weather storm
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is actively working due to the winter weather that is affecting the Heartland. The MSHP has been keeping followers up to date on their Twitter page. From midnight to 6:00 p.m., on December 22, Troop C has responded to 282 calls for service.
Sgt. Parrott with the highway patrol offers travel safety, holiday shopping tips
Crews with the Missouri Department of Transportation to be out treating the roads before, during and after the snow moves in. Mo. Gov. Parson signs executive order to prepare for winter storm, extreme cold. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson signed an executive order on Tuesday to...
Ill. State Police urges public to stay off the roads, obey Scott’s Law during winter storm
ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Illinois State Police is urging the public to stay off the road for the next couple of days due to expected winter weather. If you have to travel, they ask that you allow enough time for travel and watch out for hazardous road conditions. ISP reminded drivers...
The Breakfast Show headlines 12/21
Mo. Gov. Parson signs executive order to prepare for winter storm, extreme cold
Mo. DHSS offers tips for staying safe in extreme cold
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Dangerously low temperatures are expected to reach single digits with potentially life-threatening wind chill values expected as low as -35 degrees. Prolonged exposure to the cold can lead to serious health issues including frostbite, hypothermia, and in extreme cases, death. We issued a First Alert...
MoDOT prepares for upcoming winter weather
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - On Thursday, the Heartland will get a significant blast of winter weather with snow forecasted and very low temperatures to be expected. Workers with the Missouri Department of Transportation are going to be out treating the roads when the weather hits, clearing the ice and snow off as quick as they can so you can get around safely.
Warming shelters prepare for incoming winter weather
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Many places are opening up their doors for people to stay warm the next couple of days. Brian Shirrell is the shelter director at Grace Community Church in Mount Vernon, Ill. According to Shirrell, it’s important for shelters to have more than just a warm place to sleep.
Gov. Pritzker signs bill to incentivize electric car production in Illinois
(KFVS) - A new bill signed by Gov. JB Pritzker aims to bring more electric vehicle production to Illinois. “Here in Illinois, we are leading the electric vehicle revolution,” said Governor JB Pritzker, “Today’s REV amendment signing sends a clear message to EV manufacturers that we are the best place in the nation to call home, thanks to our competitive incentives and ambitious clean energy goals. It’s no wonder that companies like Lion Electric, TCCI, and Rivian have expanded their footprints throughout our state, and I look forward to welcoming more EV businesses to Illinois in the coming years.”
AG Schmitt files lawsuit against Gygr Gas
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced that his office has filed a lawsuit against Missouri propane gas supplier, Gygr Gas. The lawsuit alleges that Gygr Gas abruptly closed in the cold winter months of late 2022, failed to notify its customers that it would stop making the propane deliveries they depended on, and failed to refund customer prepayments for propane gas.
Beshear urgers Kentuckians to help improve federal internet map
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - In an ongoing effort to expand reliable high-speed internet access across the commonwealth, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is encouraging all Kentuckians to provide feedback on the recently released National Broadband Map compiled by the Federal Communications Commission. On November 18, the FCC released the new map,...
Parson appoints Southeast Mo. State graduate, board of governors member Vivek Malek as state treasurer
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson announced his choice for the new state treasurer on Tuesday, December 20. Vivek Malek. 45, of Wildwood, Mo., will be serving as the new state treasurer. He is currently serving on the board of governors for Southeast Missouri State University. According to...
