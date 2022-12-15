ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

California's wildfire risk map updated after 15 years

PLACER COUNTY - California's Office of the State Fire Marshal released an updated fire hazard map showing which unincorporated parts of California are most at risk for fires and what future destruction could look like.It's a map agencies hope will educate the public on how to better prepare for fire season. All you have to do is type in your address and discover if you're area is at high risk of wildfire."We're been working with stake holder's wildfire scientist to build a new model," says Cal Fire Deputy Director Daniel Berlant explained the map - hasn't been updated for 15...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

Megaflood | California’s disaster in waiting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — When you think of California's climate, drought probably comes to mind first, but California has a long history of floods. Some floods were so punishing and relentless they crippled the state. New research indicates these "megafloods" are twice as likely in the future with a changing...
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Dense fog seen across San Joaquin and Sacramento valleys

(KTXL) — Dense fog has been seen across parts of the San Joaquin and Sacramento valleys Sunday morning, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS said to be prepared for “sudden changes in visibility,” along with poor visibility on the highway. The NWS reminds drivers to slow down, turn on their low-beam lights and […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Below-freezing overnight lows in the valley

(KTXL) — From the Sacramento Valley to South Lake Tahoe, temperatures are forecasted to reach below freezing overnight lows on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service Sacramento Station. In the valley, temperatures are predicted to be between 27 degrees and 37 degrees, with Sacramento forecasted to see a low of 31 degrees and Stockton […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

“Notable quake” wakes up Bay Area

(KTXL) — A 3.6 magnitude earthquake woke up residents in the area of El Cerrito on Saturday morning, according to reports from the United States Geological Survey. The “notable quake” began at 3:39 a.m. at a depth of 5.8 kilometers or 3.6 miles along the Hayward Faultline, which passes through the cities of Berkeley, Oakland, […]
EL CERRITO, CA
KCRA.com

Dense Valley fog expected this weekend in Northern California

Very thick fog will linger through the morning in the San Joaquin Valley on Saturday. Visibility at times will be below a quarter mile. More Valley fog is expected on Sunday, perhaps extending to the Sacramento area. Highs in the afternoon will be in the 50s. More clouds move in...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Calaveras Enterprise

New segment of Highway 4 to officially open

Calaveras County Public Works has announced that as of Dec. 16, travelers will be able to drive on the newly constructed Wagon Trail Project. The segment of Highway 4 between Copperopolis and Angels Camp has been the subject of much news coverage over the past year. “The shift will take...
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Downtown Sacramento structure collapses due to fire

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Early Sunday morning firefighters from the Sacramento Fire Department responded to a structure fire on 11th and G streets in Downtown Sacramento. According to the fire department, two buildings, that were empty during the fire, were involved. The fire department said that one of the structures collapsed due to the fire. […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

2-alarm fire in Sacramento destroys vacant residential buildings

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two separate residential buildings were destroyed in an early Sunday morning two-alarm fire. The fire broke out around 2:45 a.m. Sunday near 11th and G Streets in Sacramento. According to the Sacramento Fire Department, both buildings were vacant when flames erupted. One of the structures reportedly...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

West Sacramento auto shop destroyed by 2-alarm fire

WEST SACRAMENTO -- An early morning fire destroyed an auto shop in West Sacramento.Fire officials said firefighters responded to A Plus Auto Services at 3350 Jefferson Boulevard just after midnight.When they arrived, they found that a fire had ripped the roof off of the auto shop.The blaze was difficult for firefighters to put out because of the auto shop's proximity to other businesses."Yeah, sometimes it can be a difficult situation. You can see the aerial ladder is extending over that sports bar right there. And then we do have power lines here. So those are all hazards we have to be aware of," said Battalion Chief Scott Pfiefer.He continued, "You can see the hose lines all throughout the streets, so we have to have the traffic blocked, and trying to get apparatus in here can be problematic."Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation. 
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
Elk Grove Citizen

SacRT to improve, add bus stops throughout region

During a virtual, public meeting hosted by the Sacramento Regional Transit District (SacRT) and Civic Thread on Dec. 7, guests of the meeting shared their concerns with various bus stops of the SacRT system. Included in that system is Elk Grove’s transit system, which was annexed into the Sacramento Regional...
ELK GROVE, CA
KQED

'This Is Chaos': Hospitalizations Surge Amid Mounting Winter 'Tripledemic'

A “tripledemic” is straining hospitals across the region, from San Francisco to Santa Cruz and Sacramento, with some at — or well above — capacity. Influenza is spreading (PDF), case rates for RSV are still high, and COVID is on the rise, with wastewater data showing a surge as high as last winter’s omicron spike. There's also a shortage of fever-reducing medicine for kids, and doctors and nurses are frantically trying to keep up with crushing patient loads.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
ABC10

ABC10

Sacramento, CA
38K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Sacramento local news

 https://www.abc10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy