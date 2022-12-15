ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darke County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
southarkansassun.com

Increased Social Security Payments Lead To Unexpected Cuts in SNAP

Some senior citizens in Dayton, Ohio, are seeing a more than 50% reduction in their monthly SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits. This comes as a shock to many of these individuals, who are already struggling to make ends meet, according to Mamie Bah in her published article on December 14, 2022.
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

State regulators freeze AES Ohio rates until new plan is developed

Wednesday members of the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio voted to freeze rates temporarily for AES Ohio customers until the utility company can come up with a new plan. “Today the PUCO agreed with the Ohio Consumers’ Counsel and others, over AES’s objection, that AES must honor its prior agreement to not charge consumers for another rate increase at this time. The PUCO’s denial of AES’s proposed rate increase serves justice and integrity in the state regulatory process for 527,000 Dayton-area consumers. That’s especially needed at this time of soaring energy prices and inflation,” a spokesperson for PUCO said in a release.
OHIO STATE
dayton.com

Population growth: Remembering when Springboro ‘was really a country town’

Warren County continues as Dayton region growth leader in population, residential building permits. Editor’s note: The Dayton Daily News is looking at area population trends and what they mean for local communities. Go here for an in-depth look at how the region’s fastest growing communities are coping with that growth, and here for a table showing population changes at area cities and townships. This story looks at how Springboro’s growth has impacted the city’s character.
SPRINGBORO, OH
WOWO News

Man found dead at Ohio rest area

VAN WERT COUNTY, Oh. (WOWO) – An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in a vehicle at a rest area off of U.S. 30 in Ohio. A trooper with the Ohio State Highway Patrol was performing a rest area check on eastbound U.S. 30 in Union Township, Van Wert County when they discovered the deceased man.
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH
Daily Advocate

Versailles Village Council discusses deadends and parking

VERSAILLES — The Versailles Village Council met Wednesday to discuss deadends and parking. Legislation is in the works to prohibit parking on the east side of Olive Street and the north side of Hickey Avenue within the Village of Versailles and prescribing the penalties for violation thereof. Village Administrator...
VERSAILLES, OH
WISH-TV

Wayne County deputies build new mailbox for elderly woman

WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Wayne County deputies are celebrating the true meaning of Christmas by helping others!. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Department confirmed in a Facebook post that they’ve received reports of mailboxes struck out in the county. Some of the residents experiencing this problem are elderly. The deputies gathered together to help a woman put up a new mailbox!
WAYNE COUNTY, IN
Lima News

Letter: How does new bill stand with God?

I am writing in response to the same-sex part in the article in The Lima News on Dec. 9, “Bill protecting same-sex, interracial unions clears Congress.” This article states that this legislation reflects a stark turnaround in societal attitudes. In this article, Nancy Pelosi called the bill “a...
LIMA, OH
WDTN

What is open in the Miami Valley on Christmas Day?

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — If you are in search of a last minute gift purchase or wanting to eat a meal on Christmas Day that you don’t have to cook, 2 NEWS has you covered with a list of what stores and restaurants are open for your convenience. Some stores on this list may have […]
DAYTON, OH
Lima News

Letter: Thoughtful young men helped after accident

I want to thank the two young men driving a flatbed truck on Nov. 30. I was headed to the YMCA in Lima, and a dump truck was headed towards me on the west side of the refinery, when two objects flew up and out of the truck. It turned...
LIMA, OH
WHIO Dayton

Fire burns multi-unit Dayton home overnight

DAYTON — Dayton Fire responded to a residential fire Sunday overnight. Firefighters were called to the intersection of North Euclid Avenue and Superior Avenue at around 12:15 a.m., Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed to News Center 7. Crews reached the scene and began conducting a preliminary search of the...
DAYTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy