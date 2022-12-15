Read full article on original website
Commission votes to freeze rates for AES Ohio customers
The freeze is set to take place while the company produces a new electric security plan, according to a release.
southarkansassun.com
Increased Social Security Payments Lead To Unexpected Cuts in SNAP
Some senior citizens in Dayton, Ohio, are seeing a more than 50% reduction in their monthly SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits. This comes as a shock to many of these individuals, who are already struggling to make ends meet, according to Mamie Bah in her published article on December 14, 2022.
I-TEAM: News Center 7 finds price consistencies but increases at area Dollar General stores
MIAMI VALLEY — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said he is fixing Dollar General’s inconsistent pricing. Several Dollar General stores in the Miami Valley were caught for charging higher prices for items at the register than what they were priced as on the shelf. One month later, News...
State regulators freeze AES Ohio rates until new plan is developed
Wednesday members of the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio voted to freeze rates temporarily for AES Ohio customers until the utility company can come up with a new plan. “Today the PUCO agreed with the Ohio Consumers’ Counsel and others, over AES’s objection, that AES must honor its prior agreement to not charge consumers for another rate increase at this time. The PUCO’s denial of AES’s proposed rate increase serves justice and integrity in the state regulatory process for 527,000 Dayton-area consumers. That’s especially needed at this time of soaring energy prices and inflation,” a spokesperson for PUCO said in a release.
‘I am humbled and honored to receive this appointment;’ City of Springfield names new police chief
SPRINGFIELD — The City of Springfield has announced the selection of its new police chief. Captain Allison Elliott was appointed by City Manager Bryan Heck and with a plan for the City Commission to affirm the selection Tuesday, December 20, according to a city spokesperson. She is the first...
dayton.com
Population growth: Remembering when Springboro ‘was really a country town’
Warren County continues as Dayton region growth leader in population, residential building permits. Editor’s note: The Dayton Daily News is looking at area population trends and what they mean for local communities. Go here for an in-depth look at how the region’s fastest growing communities are coping with that growth, and here for a table showing population changes at area cities and townships. This story looks at how Springboro’s growth has impacted the city’s character.
Fairborn schools to host ‘Run with Lily’ in honor of student killed in crash
FAIRBORN — Fairborn City Schools is hosting an event to honor a high school student who died in a crash Friday. The district will hold “Run with Lily” on Dec. 21 at 3 p.m. at Community Park. The event will be a 1.25-mile run starting at the...
wyso.org
Solar Project Denied; Springfield Wrongful Death Lawsuit; Real Estate Update; Lame Duck Legislation
Solar Project in Greene County Denied - The Ohio Power Siting Board denied the application for a utility scale solar project in Greene County yesterday. The board says the project would fail to serve the public interest, convenience, and necessity. WYSO Environmental Reporter Chris Welter explains. Record-High Real Estate Activity...
WOWO News
Man found dead at Ohio rest area
VAN WERT COUNTY, Oh. (WOWO) – An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in a vehicle at a rest area off of U.S. 30 in Ohio. A trooper with the Ohio State Highway Patrol was performing a rest area check on eastbound U.S. 30 in Union Township, Van Wert County when they discovered the deceased man.
Daily Advocate
Versailles Village Council discusses deadends and parking
VERSAILLES — The Versailles Village Council met Wednesday to discuss deadends and parking. Legislation is in the works to prohibit parking on the east side of Olive Street and the north side of Hickey Avenue within the Village of Versailles and prescribing the penalties for violation thereof. Village Administrator...
Winter in this Ohio town is fun and pure magic
Winter in Jamestown, Greene County, Ohio can be a magical time of year. The town is nestled in the rolling hills of southern Ohio, and the cold winter weather brings a certain charm and beauty to the landscape.
WISH-TV
Wayne County deputies build new mailbox for elderly woman
WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Wayne County deputies are celebrating the true meaning of Christmas by helping others!. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Department confirmed in a Facebook post that they’ve received reports of mailboxes struck out in the county. Some of the residents experiencing this problem are elderly. The deputies gathered together to help a woman put up a new mailbox!
Lima News
Letter: How does new bill stand with God?
I am writing in response to the same-sex part in the article in The Lima News on Dec. 9, “Bill protecting same-sex, interracial unions clears Congress.” This article states that this legislation reflects a stark turnaround in societal attitudes. In this article, Nancy Pelosi called the bill “a...
Candlelight vigil for Fairborn High School student killed in Greene County crash
FAIRBORN — The Fairborn School District will have a candlelight vigil tonight and additional counseling Monday for the Fairborn High student who lost her life in an accident Friday, a school spokesperson said Saturday. >>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Fairborn HS student killed, 2 other teens injured in Greene County crash. Counseling...
What is open in the Miami Valley on Christmas Day?
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — If you are in search of a last minute gift purchase or wanting to eat a meal on Christmas Day that you don’t have to cook, 2 NEWS has you covered with a list of what stores and restaurants are open for your convenience. Some stores on this list may have […]
Lima News
Letter: Thoughtful young men helped after accident
I want to thank the two young men driving a flatbed truck on Nov. 30. I was headed to the YMCA in Lima, and a dump truck was headed towards me on the west side of the refinery, when two objects flew up and out of the truck. It turned...
3 injured, 1 critical after crash involving semi in Greenville
GREENVILLE — Four people were taken to the hospital after a crash involving a semi-trailer in Greenville Saturday evening. Darke County deputies along with Greenville crews were called to an injury accident on U.S. 127 and Children’s Home Bradford Road around 8:40 p.m. An initial investigation found that...
Fire burns multi-unit Dayton home overnight
DAYTON — Dayton Fire responded to a residential fire Sunday overnight. Firefighters were called to the intersection of North Euclid Avenue and Superior Avenue at around 12:15 a.m., Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed to News Center 7. Crews reached the scene and began conducting a preliminary search of the...
Patient attempts to escape hospital in Miami County, facility placed on lockdown
MIAMI COUNTY — A large law enforcement investigation took place at Upper Valley Medical Center in Miami County Wednesday afternoon. Miami County dispatchers confirmed deputies are on scene of the medical center, but details on why sheriff’s office is responding were not immediately available. News Center 7 spoke...
Fairborn HS student killed, 2 other teens injured in Greene County crash
BEAVERCREEK TWP. — A driver killed in a Beavercreek Twp. crash late Friday morning was identified as a Fairborn High School student, according to Fairborn City Schools Superintendent Gene Lolli. >>PHOTOS: At least 1 killed after crash involving dump truck in Greene County. The driver, who has not been...
