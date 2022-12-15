Read full article on original website
saturdaytradition.com
Indiana hoops includes two key Hoosiers in starting lineup for top-ranked Kansas matchup
Indiana will have two key players who were questionable heading into the game against Kansas. The team announced its starting lineup Saturday morning before the noon tip and it included Jalen Hood-Schifino, who has been dealing with a back injury, and Trayce Jackson-Davis, who has had a wrap on his hand but is without it on Saturday.
insidethehall.com
The Minute After: Kansas
The first half of Indiana’s challenging four-game non-conference slate showed promise. The Hoosiers picked up a nice road win against Xavier. And they looked sensational against a reeling North Carolina, defending with vigor in front of a raucous home crowd. But in the back half of that schedule against...
Here's What Mike Woodson Said After Indiana's 84-62 Loss at Kansas
Indiana got blown out by a top-10 team for the second weekend in a row, and Hoosiers coach Mike Woodson wasn't happy about it. He was especially upset about their 23 turnovers and effort. Here's the video of his postgame press conference, and the full transcript as well.
The Peegs Podcast: The Morning After Kansas
Indiana had a week to prep for Kansas but didn't remotely play like it in an 84-62 loss. We break down IU's ugly defeat and look at where the Hoosiers go from here.
Everything Bill Self said after KU basketball's dominant win over Indiana
Kansas basketball defeated No. 14 Indiana 84-62 on Saturday. The Jayhawks dominated the game early on and seized that momentum for nearly the entirety of the matchup. KU also put a heavy focus on preseason All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis, who struggled to find his footing for the Hoosiers for the entire game with only 13 points.
KCTV 5
KU to unveil new banner-inspired jerseys
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - A new banner-inspired jersey is set to be unveiled by the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday morning. The 8th-ranked Jayhawks will debut alternate jerseys featuring the font from the infamous “Pay Heed, All Who Enter: Beware of ‘THE PHOG’,” sign that hangs on the north end of Allen Fieldhouse. The sign was created by students prior to a game against Duke during the 1988 season.
thedailyhoosier.com
Pay Heed: Indiana up against much more than just a really talented Kansas team
When your journey to Allen Fieldhouse ends on Naismith Drive, you are quickly reminded, this is no ordinary destination. “Pay heed, all who enter. Beware of the Phog,” you are warned. When it comes to home court advantages, there are few if any more impressive than what Kansas can...
My Two Cents: To Get Road Wins, Indiana's Veterans Need to Step Up
Indiana's beefed-up nonconference schedule takes them to Lawrence, Kan., on Saturday, and for a team that's struggled on the road, their veteran players need to step up early to get a win against Kansas.
How to Watch No. 14 Indiana Basketball Against No. 8 Kansas At Allen Fieldhouse
Indiana basketball (8-2) and the Kansas Jayhawks (9-1) play the first of a two-year home-and-home series at Noon ET on Saturday at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kan. Here's how to watch, with game time and TV information, three leading storylines, the latest on the point spread, the coaching matchup, series history and more.
insidethehall.com
Video: Mike Woodson, Trayce Jackson-Davis react to loss at Kansas
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Mike Woodson and Trayce Jackson-Davis addressed the media following Indiana’s 84-62 loss to Kansas on Saturday at Phog Allen Fieldhouse. Filed to: Kansas Jayhawks, Mike Woodson, Trayce Jackson-Davis.
thedailyhoosier.com
IU women’s basketball records third largest margin of victory in program history
A long layoff appeared to serve Indiana well. Playing for the first time since a Dec. 8 road win over Penn State, the No. 3/4 IU women made life miserable for Morehead State on Sunday afternoon in Bloomington. The Hoosiers (11-0) took the first quarter 28-4 including a 22-1 run...
KU basketball paying heed with new jerseys against Indiana
LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Proudly displayed above the national championship banners in Kansas basketball’s Allen Fieldhouse is a sign reading “Pay Heed, All Who Enter: Beware of ‘THE PHOG.'” The sign was created by two Kansas students in 1988 for a home game against Duke, and the sign has been a staple of college basketball since. […]
How to Watch Indiana Women's Basketball Face Morehead State at Home
The No. 4-ranked Hoosiers will face the Morehead State Eagles in their second-to-last non-conference matchup of the season inside the Hall on Sunday. Indiana head coach Teri Moren will have the opportunity to get her best start with the program at 11-0 with a win.
Indiana schools get early jump on college basketball season
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Mike Woodson grew up in Indiana watching the Hoosiers, Purdue and Notre Dame battle for bragging rights, television time and tournament bids. Back then, Woodson and other Indiana prep stars were treated like royalty while coaches Bob Knight, Digger Phelps and Gene Keady introduced a new generation of players to basketball’s basic fundamentals.
Emporia gazette.com
Waverly cowboy celebrates world recognition, title
“Jess Pope is the world’s champion bareback bronc rider.”. While his hometown Waverly in Coffey County, only has a population of 574, Jess Pope is now recognized worldwide. Pope was honored as the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) world champion concluding the recent National Finals Rodeo (NFR) in Las...
Indiana Pacers: Stock Report after close loss versus Knicks.
The Indiana Pacers fell to the New York Knicks 109-106 on Sunday evening at Gainbridge Fieldhouse , spoiling the long-awaited return of forward Chris Duarte to lineup. This Pacers game went down to the wire, combining with the Knicks for 18 lead changes and 9 ties throughout the game . Both teams went on runs just for the other team to go on runs of the own, with the biggest lead being the Knicks up 8 in the second quarter. The Knicks Big 3 of Randle(19 pts), Brunson(30 pts), and Barrett(24) fueled the Knicks , each scoring double digit points, while the Pacers spread the ball around to the whole team, with strong performances especially from Aaron Nesmith and Buddy Hield. Ultimately, someone had to win the game, and the Knicks committed fewer mistakes down the stretch to cap off their 7th win in as many games.
KCTV 5
Alabama stars will play in Sugar Bowl against K-State
MANHATTAN, Kan. (KCTV) - Before Kansas State fans get to hear Alabama quarterback Bryce Young and outside linebacker Will Anderson get their names called in the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, they’ll see them compete one more time in college. Alabama head coach Nick Saban announced Friday that...
WANE-TV
Stretch of I-69 in southern Indiana now open to traffic
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) A 12-mile-long stretch of I-69 north of Martinsville is now open. “This milestone brings us yet another step closer to reaching the finish line,” said Governor Eric Holcomb. “I’m looking forward to seeing continued progress over the next two years as we complete the long-awaited and needed direct connection between Evansville and Indianapolis and beyond.”
3 Kansas counties rise above national average for wage growth in 2022
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A recent report shows that three Kansas counties have risen above the national average when it comes to wage changes. The U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics (BLS) released its second quarter report for 2022 showing trends in county employment and wages in the Sunflower State. The report focuses on the four […]
INDOT opens 12 miles of new Interstate 69 north of Martinsville
MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — Interstate 69 now reaches into Johnson County. The Indiana Department of Transportation officially opened 12 miles of the interstate project on Friday. With the opening, Interstate 69 now extends from Evansville north to SR 144, just inside the Johnson County line. The first traffic signal north...
