ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
insidethehall.com

The Minute After: Kansas

The first half of Indiana’s challenging four-game non-conference slate showed promise. The Hoosiers picked up a nice road win against Xavier. And they looked sensational against a reeling North Carolina, defending with vigor in front of a raucous home crowd. But in the back half of that schedule against...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
KCTV 5

KU to unveil new banner-inspired jerseys

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - A new banner-inspired jersey is set to be unveiled by the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday morning. The 8th-ranked Jayhawks will debut alternate jerseys featuring the font from the infamous “Pay Heed, All Who Enter: Beware of ‘THE PHOG’,” sign that hangs on the north end of Allen Fieldhouse. The sign was created by students prior to a game against Duke during the 1988 season.
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

KU basketball paying heed with new jerseys against Indiana

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Proudly displayed above the national championship banners in Kansas basketball’s Allen Fieldhouse is a sign reading “Pay Heed, All Who Enter: Beware of ‘THE PHOG.'” The sign was created by two Kansas students in 1988 for a home game against Duke, and the sign has been a staple of college basketball since. […]
LAWRENCE, KS
The Associated Press

Indiana schools get early jump on college basketball season

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Mike Woodson grew up in Indiana watching the Hoosiers, Purdue and Notre Dame battle for bragging rights, television time and tournament bids. Back then, Woodson and other Indiana prep stars were treated like royalty while coaches Bob Knight, Digger Phelps and Gene Keady introduced a new generation of players to basketball’s basic fundamentals.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Emporia gazette.com

Waverly cowboy celebrates world recognition, title

“Jess Pope is the world’s champion bareback bronc rider.”. While his hometown Waverly in Coffey County, only has a population of 574, Jess Pope is now recognized worldwide. Pope was honored as the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) world champion concluding the recent National Finals Rodeo (NFR) in Las...
WAVERLY, KS
FanSided

Indiana Pacers: Stock Report after close loss versus Knicks.

The Indiana Pacers fell to the New York Knicks 109-106 on Sunday evening at Gainbridge Fieldhouse , spoiling the long-awaited return of forward Chris Duarte to lineup. This Pacers game went down to the wire, combining with the Knicks for 18 lead changes and 9 ties throughout the game . Both teams went on runs just for the other team to go on runs of the own, with the biggest lead being the Knicks up 8 in the second quarter. The Knicks Big 3 of Randle(19 pts), Brunson(30 pts), and Barrett(24) fueled the Knicks , each scoring double digit points, while the Pacers spread the ball around to the whole team, with strong performances especially from Aaron Nesmith and Buddy Hield. Ultimately, someone had to win the game, and the Knicks committed fewer mistakes down the stretch to cap off their 7th win in as many games.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
KCTV 5

Alabama stars will play in Sugar Bowl against K-State

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KCTV) - Before Kansas State fans get to hear Alabama quarterback Bryce Young and outside linebacker Will Anderson get their names called in the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, they’ll see them compete one more time in college. Alabama head coach Nick Saban announced Friday that...
MANHATTAN, KS
WANE-TV

Stretch of I-69 in southern Indiana now open to traffic

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) A 12-mile-long stretch of I-69 north of Martinsville is now open. “This milestone brings us yet another step closer to reaching the finish line,” said Governor Eric Holcomb. “I’m looking forward to seeing continued progress over the next two years as we complete the long-awaited and needed direct connection between Evansville and Indianapolis and beyond.”
MARTINSVILLE, IN
WTHR

INDOT opens 12 miles of new Interstate 69 north of Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — Interstate 69 now reaches into Johnson County. The Indiana Department of Transportation officially opened 12 miles of the interstate project on Friday. With the opening, Interstate 69 now extends from Evansville north to SR 144, just inside the Johnson County line. The first traffic signal north...
MARTINSVILLE, IN
FanSided

FanSided

301K+
Followers
584K+
Post
154M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy