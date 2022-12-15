The Indiana Pacers fell to the New York Knicks 109-106 on Sunday evening at Gainbridge Fieldhouse , spoiling the long-awaited return of forward Chris Duarte to lineup. This Pacers game went down to the wire, combining with the Knicks for 18 lead changes and 9 ties throughout the game . Both teams went on runs just for the other team to go on runs of the own, with the biggest lead being the Knicks up 8 in the second quarter. The Knicks Big 3 of Randle(19 pts), Brunson(30 pts), and Barrett(24) fueled the Knicks , each scoring double digit points, while the Pacers spread the ball around to the whole team, with strong performances especially from Aaron Nesmith and Buddy Hield. Ultimately, someone had to win the game, and the Knicks committed fewer mistakes down the stretch to cap off their 7th win in as many games.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 9 HOURS AGO