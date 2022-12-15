ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit Pistons: A concerning season for Isaiah Livers

The Detroit Pistons had high hopes for Isaiah Livers coming into the season, but so far things have not panned out for the second-year forward. On paper, Livers seemed like the perfect fit around guys like Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey, as he as a lights out catch-and-shoot 3-point shooter whose defensive versatility gave coach Dwane Casey a lot of options.
Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed

WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
3 Chicago Bears who have become cornerstone players for 2023

After Week 15, the Chicago Bears fell to 3-11 on the season. Losers of seven in a row, the Bears are essentially looking towards the future, as are the fans. The game against Philly wasn’t all for naught, though, as some of the highlights include a few things we’re going to love seeing for years to come.
