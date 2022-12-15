Read full article on original website
Meijer Will Open a New Kind of Meijer Store at Two Locations in January 2023Tracy StengelMacomb Township, MI
Two Brothers Sentenced for 2013 Murder of Detroit Mother & DaughterOlive BarkerDetroit, MI
Detroit has the highest rates of pre-term births in the nationHealth Stuff TO KnowDetroit, MI
Popular local food chain opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersRoyal Oak, MI
Detroit Lions' Odds of Making the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsDetroit, MI
Detroit Pistons: Will this play help break Jaden Ivey out of his slump?
The Detroit Pistons will not be happy that they dropped a winnable game to the Brooklyn Nets in which they once led by 19 points. They won’t be happy that their defense fell apart in the second half, nor that their 4th-quarter offense once again relied on low percentage isolation plays.
Detroit Pistons: A concerning season for Isaiah Livers
The Detroit Pistons had high hopes for Isaiah Livers coming into the season, but so far things have not panned out for the second-year forward. On paper, Livers seemed like the perfect fit around guys like Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey, as he as a lights out catch-and-shoot 3-point shooter whose defensive versatility gave coach Dwane Casey a lot of options.
Patrick Ewing Reacts To Passing Of Longtime Friend, Former College Basketball Star
A longtime college basketball player/coach passed away on Thursday. Louis Orr, who played at Syracuse before playing for the New York Knicks and then coaching at Seton Hall, died at the age of 64. He played four seasons at Syracuse, averaging 12.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game during that...
Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed
WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields breaks 1,000 rushing yards, could break another record
Michael Vick. Lamar Jackson. Justin Fields. The Chicago Bears quarterback hit a milestone Sunday when taking on the Philadelphia Eagles, hitting the 1,000-yard mark on the ground and becoming only the third quarterback of all-time to do so. Fields’ day once again included what’s becoming his signature play — a...
3 Chicago Bears who have become cornerstone players for 2023
After Week 15, the Chicago Bears fell to 3-11 on the season. Losers of seven in a row, the Bears are essentially looking towards the future, as are the fans. The game against Philly wasn’t all for naught, though, as some of the highlights include a few things we’re going to love seeing for years to come.
