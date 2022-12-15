Read full article on original website
kgns.tv
Cigarroa High School educator named ‘Teacher of the Month’
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A class of sophomore students at Cigarroa High School were glowing with pride Friday morning after their teacher Verenisse Arellano was named KGNS’ Teacher of the Month for December. Completely overwhelmed with excitement, Arellano received roughly 50 nominations from students, parents, and colleagues. Each nomination...
kgns.tv
Laredo College President named recipient of Higher Education Award
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - LULAC is announcing the latest recipient of its Higher Education Award. The award will be handed out at the group’s upcoming “Noche de Cabaret” during the Washington’s Birthday Celebration. The honoree is Laredo College President Dr. Minita Ramirez. Ramirez believes a lot...
kgns.tv
Dr. Victor Trevino Elected Laredo’s Next Mayor
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Political newcomer, Dr. Victor Trevino, will take the reigns as Laredo’s next mayor. Trevino defeated former City Councilmember Mercurio Martinez, III by nearly thirteen hundred votes. After the counting was complete, Trevino received 8,419 (54%) votes compared to Martinez’s 7,154 (46%). Nearly sixteen thousand people cast votes in the city runoff election that selected the final three members that will comprise the new city council. KGNS News spoke to an elated Dr. Trevino who said he will get right to work, “we have to get the master plan for the city that has not been shared, we have to look at the logistics the engineering.” Trevino adds, “the cost has to be informed to the public and then we’ll know exactly even if it’s an astronomical cost, we have to take care of it little by little.”
kgns.tv
All systems go for WBCA Stars and Stripes Air show Spectacular
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A WBCA tradition that paints the skies red, white and blue is two months away. The Stars and Stripes Air show Spectacular will take over the Laredo International Airport on Feb. 26, 2023. Spectators will be able to use the Maher entrance at the airport to...
270towin.com
Laredo Mayoral Runoff Election
On Election Day, there were 17 mayoral elections across the nation's 100 largest cities.1 In Laredo, the smallest of those cities, no candidate received a majority of the vote, requiring this runoff. Rank Population Mayor Term Status. 87 256,153 Pete Saenz (I) 2 Term Limited. A ten-person field competed in...
kgns.tv
First hearing for City Council District 2 lawsuit takes place
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s been over two weeks since a district two candidate filed a lawsuit against his opponent for allegedly violating a Texas election law. Friday was the first court hearing in the case. At the end of November, Candidate Ricardo Rangel filed a lawsuit against Daisy...
kgns.tv
Missing Texas man found in Webb County
WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - After a 300-mile search, a central Texas man missing was found in Webb County. On Tuesday afternoon, December 13, the Webb County Sheriff’s Office was called out to mile maker 35 on I-35. There, they found a 70-year-old man sitting on the road who appeared to be disoriented.
CW33 NewsFix
2 Rio Grande Valley residents each win $100K from Texas Lottery scratch game
RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Christmas arrived early for one lucky Rio Grande Valley woman who claimed $100,000 in winnings from the Texas Lottery. Better make that two. It turns out a man from Penitas had also claimed $100,000 in the same game back in November. The substantial...
kgns.tv
Accident reported on I-35
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - An accident on the highway is causing major traffic congestion. According to the Laredo Police Department, the accident was reported on I-35 Exit 2. This has prompted the closure of the Ugarte Street on Ramp. Authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area but if you...
kgns.tv
City of Laredo opens paisano rest stop on I-35
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - As the holidays get closer, the streets of Laredo will start to get busy as well as the roads leading into town. On Friday morning, the City of Laredo welcomed thousands of travelers as it opened its paisano rest stop to the traveling public. This year’s...
Two Top Prizes on Same Ticket Sold Within 30 Miles of Each Other
As you know, I love to follow big wins of the Texas Lottery. While these two big wins are in the Rio Grande Valley, this one stands out to me. Two different people within the span of less than a month, have both won the top prize of $100,000.00 for the Christmas $5 scratch ticket: Nutcracker Cash. The two stores that sold these tickets were located only 31 miles apart in the Rio Grande Valley Random occurrence? Probably! However, very interesting. With these two wins, 4 out of the 5 top prizes have been claimed for this game. Please play responsibly.
kgns.tv
Laredo’s overdose death rate increases
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Health Department is reporting a 100 percent increase in the number of overdose-related deaths. According to the Laredo Health director, Dr. Richard Chamberlain, there is an increase in overdose-related moralities and response calls in the community. In 2021, the health department recorded 19 overdose-related...
kgns.tv
Laredo Police need help identifying woman tied to theft case
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help identifying a woman believed to be tied to a recent theft of an iPhone. According to Laredo Police, the incident was reported on Nov. 3 at the McDonald’s located at 2101 E Saunders Street. Laredo Police posted a picture of the...
kgns.tv
Laredo Police arrest three men for possession of drugs
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An operation to crackdown on illegal drug activity results in three arrests. The Laredo Police Department arrested Rene Flores, 42, Jose Antonio Ramirez, 34, and Edgar Eduardo Gonzalez, 34 in the case. The incident happened on Tuesday, Dec. 13 when officers conducted an operation focusing on...
KRGV
Bond set for former Starr County employee arrested in connection to human smuggling scheme
A former employee with the Starr County district attorney’s office facing federal charges went before a judge Thursday. Bernice Garza faces federal human smuggling charges for allegedly using a vehicle that belonged to the district attorney’s crime victim’s center to smuggle immigrants to Houston for several months starting in June 2022, according to the criminal complaint against her.
