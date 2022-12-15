As all eyes are on him and the France national team, many soccer fans are wondering: Who is Kylian Mbappe dating? Mbappé became the most sought-after soccer player in the world. At only 19 years old, he became the second youngest player to score a goal (after Pelé) at the prized tournament and helped his team win the 2018 World Cup. For his feats and unbelievable skills, he won FIFA World Cup Best Young Player and French Player of the Year. As a player on Paris St. Germain, Mbappé won four Ligue 1 titles and three Coupes de France, and is...

1 DAY AGO