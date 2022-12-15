Read full article on original website
LIONEL MESSI lives a quiet life for a football icon, in contrast to that of his great rival Cristiano Ronaldo. He will be looking to win his first World Cup with Argentina, but the nation must get a positive result when they face Mexico this week to stand a chance of doing so.
MOROCCO might be the underdogs but they have already got the makings of a superstar squad on and off the pitch. And after French striker Kylian Mbappe’s uncontrolled laughter at the site of Three Lions captain Harry Kane missing a crucial penalty, most of England will be behind them.
As all eyes are on him and the France national team, many soccer fans are wondering: Who is Kylian Mbappe dating? Mbappé became the most sought-after soccer player in the world. At only 19 years old, he became the second youngest player to score a goal (after Pelé) at the prized tournament and helped his team win the 2018 World Cup. For his feats and unbelievable skills, he won FIFA World Cup Best Young Player and French Player of the Year. As a player on Paris St. Germain, Mbappé won four Ligue 1 titles and three Coupes de France, and is...
With the final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar set for Sunday, the sporting event is not only the biggest soccer competition globally but has been the hub of some festive style moments. With Argentina and France in the final, model Antonela Roccuzzo, the wife of Argentine football legend Lionel Messi, has been cheering from the sidelines with a fresh spin on the team’s jersey by accessorizing throughout her days at the games. More from WWDLouis Vuitton and Yayoi Kusama CollaborationBaby2Baby Holiday Toys & Basics Distribution Launch 2022 With Lauren Sanchez, Lori Harvey & More StarsWhite House...
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wanted to give a video message about world peace ahead of the start of Sunday’s World Cup final match in Qatar but FIFA turned him down, according to an unidentified source quoted by CNN. FIFA is, however, still holding talks with Ukraine, the source said. Zelensky has used video appearances at the Grammys, Cannes Film Festival, the G20 Summit, and several countries’ legislatures, as well as interviews with notable personalities like Sean Penn and David Letterman, to keep the spotlight on the war in Ukraine.
Aside from the pride each nation generates for going on a run at the World Cup, each nation also earns World Cup prize money based on their performance. FIFA will dish out $440 million in prize money for the World Cup as cash is given out depending on which stage of the tournament they reached, plus each team received $1.5 million just for qualifying for the World Cup.
1 big concern emerging for France ahead of World Cup final against Argentina
France will need everything that they have got to take down Lionel Messi and Argentina in the World Cup final. Unfortunately however, they might not exactly have everything to give. ESPN’s Julien Laurens reports Friday that two French starters, centre-backs Raphael Varane and Ibrahima Konate, are in danger of missing...
DOHA, Qatar — Before every Argentina game, Lionel Messi collects his teammates in the center of the locker room. They stand in a tight circle, arms around each other’s shoulders, heads leaning to the middle, and there they wait a moment for Messi to speak. He’s a quiet...
A red panda in Thailand has predicted who will win the World Cup final this weekend (18 December), as France prepare to face off against Argentina.Nong Tiger the panda, who lives at a zoo in Chiang Mai, was given two identical bowls of snacks, each represented with the flag of one of the countries in the football final.However, based on his prediction, it looks like Les Bleus could return to Europe triumphant.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Former England captain, whose role as ambassador was criticised by LGBTQ+ community, said he believes sport is ‘force for good’
Lionel Messi is the highest-paid athlete on the planet. He took home $130 million between May 2021 and May 2022, according to Forbes. Here's how he makes and spends that money. But he also earns a lot off it. Messi's off-field earnings of $55 million over the last year can...
The Qatar World Cup Is History
Picture scenes of a battle or from a play; a massive religious ritual; a game of chess. The penalty kick that decided the Argentina-Netherlands quarterfinal game was all of these things. Overhead footage showed the Argentine goalie Emiliano Martínez at far left; seated alone on the turf, he looked as...
Lionel Messi is not becoming Diego Maradona – he is becoming himself
The totem of Sunday’s finalists is revealing his true self rather than becoming a mirror image of the great who led his nation to World Cup glory in 1986. For Lionel Messi’s Argentina this is the eve of a World Cup final that has been a long time coming. As the bumpy yet steadily improved road to glory unfolds, the inevitable comparisons with the late Diego Maradona get ever stronger. Like some phantom standard that Messi is supposed to reach, the pinnacle of triumphalism on lifting the trophy, the shadow cast by Maradona looms ever larger.
