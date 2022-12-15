The Arizona Wedding Show returns to Phoenix Jan. 7-8

The Arizona Wedding Show, a prominent event and wedding show in the state, returns to the Phoenix Convention Center from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7 and Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023.

The Arizona Wedding Show will feature more than 200 of Arizona’s top event experts. From finding the perfect venue and photographer to planning honeymoon details, the show has everything soon-to-be newlyweds need, a press release stated.

“The post-COVID-19 lockdown wedding boom is still very real; experts anticipate approximately 2.2 million weddings will happen in 2023,” Arizona Wedding Show Manager Jill Kivett said in the release. “The Arizona Wedding Show has everything the thousands of Arizona couples planning their wedding need for their big day. For those getting married in 2024 or beyond, remember: It’s never too early to start planning.”

The Arizona Wedding Show features live music, fashion shows, luxury lounges and the Ultimate Wedding Package, which is a raffle prize valued at more than $10,000 with everything needed for the big day.

This year’s Fashion Shows, presented by American Furniture Warehouse and powered by Phoenix Fashion Week, showcase the latest wedding fashions from the Valley’s boutiques and local emerging designers. Shows run twice a day at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

“The Arizona Wedding Show is the best resource for anyone planning a party or event, whether that event is a wedding, baby shower or graduation party,” Kivett said in the release. “What makes our show so unique is that the connections attendees make with our vendors can be relied upon for all wedding events like the bachelorette party, the wedding day and the honeymoon, but also for all the major milestones they would want to celebrate throughout their lives.”