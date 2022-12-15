ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Independence, MO

Independence police search for driver who hit elementary student exiting school bus

By Heidi Schmidt
 3 days ago

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A child is recovering after being hit by a car hit while getting off a school bus.

Police say it happened around 4 p.m. Wednesday near the Hawthorne Place Apartments. That is located southeast of U.S. Route 291 and MO Route 24.

The elementary student exited a Fort Osage school bus. The arms were out and red lights on the bus were flashing at the time, according to investigators.

Smart watch alerts 911 to deadly crash scene in Clay County

Investigators say a black 4 door car drove past the bus, ignoring the warning lights, and hit the student. The driver then left the area before police arrived.

Officers say the student suffered minor injuries and went to a hospital as a precaution.

The crash remains under investigation and police are searching for the driver of the car.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

